A Florida Man Has been Accused of Making 97 Million Robocalls (bloomberg.com) 52
A Florida man accused of flooding consumers with 97 million phone calls touting fake travel deals appeared Wednesday before lawmakers to explain how robocalls work and to say, "I am not the kingpin of robocalling that is alleged." From a report: Adrian Abramovich, of Miami, who is fighting a proposed $120 million fine, told senators that open-source software lets operators make thousands of phone calls with the click of a button, in combination with cloud-based computing and "the right long distance company." "Clearly regulation needs to address the carriers and providers and require the major carriers to detect robocalls activity," Abramovich said in testimony submitted in advance to the Senate Commerce Committee. He has asked the Federal Communications Commission to reduce the fine proposed last year, calling it disproportionate, in part because most calls went unanswered or resulted in a quick hang-up by consumers. The panel's chairman, Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, called Abamovich and officials from the FCC and other agencies to discuss ways to stop abusive calls.
People like Adrian Abramovich have ruined the phone system. Their abuse has led to people no longer answering their phone from anyone who is not in their
contacts already and maybe not even then. While you can use blacklisting software, this is troublesome for people who need to receive calls from any
number. I've talked with a number of people who say they just don't answer the phone anymore.
Fuck these pieces of shit and throw them in jail where they belong.
He spoofs phone numbers to make them look like local numbers (same area code + prefix) to push his robocall scams. Robocalls, number spoofing and scams are all illegal. I receive a minimum of three spam calls per day on my home phone and I've even gotten a few on my mobile phone.
I would beat that guy to death with my bare hands if I got a hold of him.
$1.24 per nuisance call seems pretty fair. Hell, even $5 per unwanted call seems reasonable and would quickly end robocalling.
In addition, he should be forced to listen to random scam call scripts using text-to-speech for the rest of his life via a cochlear implant.
Just got one as I was reading this "Hello, this is an alert from Visa/Mastercard services"- actually one of the more legitimate scams out there, but I don't have a credit card with the big banks and anything real, my credit union would call me direct without bothering with them.
Only if the phone companies involved are also fined for befitting from the proceeds of crime. ANY one making that many calls and in quick succession should stand out. Hell we'd get calls from Bell Security for wardialing (1-2 numbers per _minute_).
Florida Man strikes again!
Worst. Superhero. Ever.
I'm not quite sure "Florida man" is accurate for someone with his surname.
This is a Florida Man headline
Florida Man gets drunk, falls off bicycle, hits man at hospital with folding chair, police say
Florida Man Accused of Making 97 Million Robocalls While High On Bath Salts and Boxing an Alligator .
Fixed That For Everyone.
We wrassle them
Zero sympathy. Takes a lot of work to set up such an operation to scam grannies out of their credit cards.
Yes, for the same reason that I like it when [Large Tech Company] patents [Evil Thing]. Sure, evil thing is evil, but now only that one company can do it (for 20 years). Closed source software would raise the burden to spam calls, making it happen less frequently.
I think the fact that the software was free, and was able to do this with a low expense to himself. Could possibly saw peoples opinions.
If they were a big company who but millions of dollars into this, they may get less sympathy then some redneck who is following the get rich quick scheme of the week.
That would be for some people. Me having worked for small businesses want to point out lowlifes like this give small companies a bad name, and reasons for people to shop at the big name store.
That which is jailed shall never be permitted to access phone systems
Solitary confinement for life?
I was thinking an Iron Maiden
Unacceptable. Solitary confinement shall not be used except in extreme cases, due to specific need, with the signature of the Prison Director, and never for a period longer than 15 days, for up to 22 hours per day, with council from a physician and psychiatrist that confinement will not exacerbate any physical or psychological illness, and a physician and psychiatrist visit each day. Should medical council instruct the removal of the prisoner from solitary confinement, it shall be carried out immediately
That depends on which country that carries out the sentence.
Or in a prison filled with batshit crazy gangs and you can't be a member of any of them.
There shouldn't be prison gangs. Prison should reflect society--the community we want to create--so that people come out of prison ready to thrive in society, to go on to be productive individuals. Prisons that create insecurity and fail to treat people with basic human dignity fill with gangs and violence, and emit violent and damaged criminals to terrorize our communities.
By creating an environment in which the prisoners are secure, treated humanely, and given attention to their individual needs, we
Just put a phone in his cell and give out the number. Problem solved.
...Because the victims didn't answer their phones? Isn't that what Caller ID is for? Once the phone rings, the crime has been committed. Just because the victim isn't stupid enough to answer, that doesn't mitigate the accused party's guilt.
Allow those that received the calls to kick him square in the nuts. Once for each call.
Put him in stocks, that travel the nation, so people can kick him in the nuts without travelling. Just a trip to the local park to catch his 'tour'.
Allow any gay male victims to 'go in dry' if they so choose. Only rule, no lube allowed.
Engineers are encouraged to automate the nut kicking process. Power limited to 400 ponies.
Why are they still allowed to change their caller id. It should not be possible at all. I get calls all the time from the same area code and exchange as my cell. They are fraudulent. It got so bad I banned all calls like that. Eventually I am just going to shut the ringer off for good and only use it for outgoing calls. Not worth my time anymore.
How about this: Force him to answer the same number of robo calls he's made. Then he can know how fun it is to be interrupted during dinner, working, etc. and I'm sure it's not that big of a deal since he will hang up real quick.
I haven't gotten any of my own recordings up yet, but I've had a great time working on getting scammers to a Lenny bot I run at home, as on https://www.reddit.com/r/itsle... [reddit.com]
I set up a Lenny bot on my home Asterisk system and have been enjoying getting scammers into it. I haven't got around to posting any of my own recordings, but https://www.reddit.com/r/itsle... [reddit.com] is pretty hilarious.
