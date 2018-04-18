Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


A Florida Man Has been Accused of Making 97 Million Robocalls (bloomberg.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the definitely-maybe dept.
A Florida man accused of flooding consumers with 97 million phone calls touting fake travel deals appeared Wednesday before lawmakers to explain how robocalls work and to say, "I am not the kingpin of robocalling that is alleged." From a report: Adrian Abramovich, of Miami, who is fighting a proposed $120 million fine, told senators that open-source software lets operators make thousands of phone calls with the click of a button, in combination with cloud-based computing and "the right long distance company." "Clearly regulation needs to address the carriers and providers and require the major carriers to detect robocalls activity," Abramovich said in testimony submitted in advance to the Senate Commerce Committee. He has asked the Federal Communications Commission to reduce the fine proposed last year, calling it disproportionate, in part because most calls went unanswered or resulted in a quick hang-up by consumers. The panel's chairman, Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, called Abamovich and officials from the FCC and other agencies to discuss ways to stop abusive calls.

  • Throw this scum in jail (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    People like Adrian Abramovich have ruined the phone system. Their abuse has led to people no longer answering their phone from anyone who is not in their
    contacts already and maybe not even then. While you can use blacklisting software, this is troublesome for people who need to receive calls from any
    number. I've talked with a number of people who say they just don't answer the phone anymore.

    Fuck these pieces of shit and throw them in jail where they belong.

    • First fix the flaw in the system that allows any scammer to spoof any number they want, which is the only explanation for why I keep getting robocalls from numbers that match the first 6 digits of my own number. I've got news for you buddy: having the same starting digits as the area I first got my cell phone in 20 years ago doesn't make you one of my neighbors now!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JcMorin ( 930466 )
        this! I don't see why the system allowed someone to call me without first revealing their identity first!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He spoofs phone numbers to make them look like local numbers (same area code + prefix) to push his robocall scams. Robocalls, number spoofing and scams are all illegal. I receive a minimum of three spam calls per day on my home phone and I've even gotten a few on my mobile phone.

      I would beat that guy to death with my bare hands if I got a hold of him.

  • Fine seems fair (Score:3)

    by TimMD909 ( 260285 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @03:29PM (#56459841) Homepage
    $1.24 per nuisance call seems pretty fair. Hell, even $5 per unwanted call seems reasonable and would quickly end robocalling.

    • Re:Fine seems fair (Score:4, Funny)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @03:32PM (#56459863)

      $1.24 per nuisance call seems pretty fair. Hell, even $5 per unwanted call seems reasonable and would quickly end robocalling.

      In addition, he should be forced to listen to random scam call scripts using text-to-speech for the rest of his life via a cochlear implant.

      • Just got one as I was reading this "Hello, this is an alert from Visa/Mastercard services"- actually one of the more legitimate scams out there, but I don't have a credit card with the big banks and anything real, my credit union would call me direct without bothering with them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Only if the phone companies involved are also fined for befitting from the proceeds of crime. ANY one making that many calls and in quick succession should stand out. Hell we'd get calls from Bell Security for wardialing (1-2 numbers per _minute_).

      Capatcha: foursome Slashdot you kinky little slut.

  • Florida Man strikes again! (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @03:31PM (#56459853)

    Florida Man strikes again!

  • This is not a FL man headline
    This is a Florida Man headline

    Florida Man gets drunk, falls off bicycle, hits man at hospital with folding chair, police say

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Florida Man Accused of Making 97 Million Robocalls While High On Bath Salts and Boxing an Alligator .

      Fixed That For Everyone.

  • Fry the shit bag (Score:3)

    by Chewbacon ( 797801 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @03:35PM (#56459877)

    Zero sympathy. Takes a lot of work to set up such an operation to scam grannies out of their credit cards.

  • Would it be any better if a closed source software did the same thing? Is it something like Thomas Alva Edison persuading New York to choose an AC current to make the electric chair to make people fear his rival's inventions?

    • Would it be any better if a closed source software did the same thing?

      Yes, for the same reason that I like it when [Large Tech Company] patents [Evil Thing]. Sure, evil thing is evil, but now only that one company can do it (for 20 years). Closed source software would raise the burden to spam calls, making it happen less frequently.

    • I think the fact that the software was free, and was able to do this with a low expense to himself. Could possibly saw peoples opinions.
      If they were a big company who but millions of dollars into this, they may get less sympathy then some redneck who is following the get rich quick scheme of the week.
      That would be for some people. Me having worked for small businesses want to point out lowlifes like this give small companies a bad name, and reasons for people to shop at the big name store. Sure they will

  • That which is jailed shall never be permitted to access phone systems

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      Solitary confinement for life?

      • Unacceptable. Solitary confinement shall not be used except in extreme cases, due to specific need, with the signature of the Prison Director, and never for a period longer than 15 days, for up to 22 hours per day, with council from a physician and psychiatrist that confinement will not exacerbate any physical or psychological illness, and a physician and psychiatrist visit each day. Should medical council instruct the removal of the prisoner from solitary confinement, it shall be carried out immediately

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

          That depends on which country that carries out the sentence.

          Or in a prison filled with batshit crazy gangs and you can't be a member of any of them.

          • There shouldn't be prison gangs. Prison should reflect society--the community we want to create--so that people come out of prison ready to thrive in society, to go on to be productive individuals. Prisons that create insecurity and fail to treat people with basic human dignity fill with gangs and violence, and emit violent and damaged criminals to terrorize our communities.

            By creating an environment in which the prisoners are secure, treated humanely, and given attention to their individual needs, we

        • Just put a phone in his cell and give out the number. Problem solved.

  • This is a big part of the problem... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @03:45PM (#56459931)
    ... ."the right long distance company."...

  • Reduce the Fine? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...Because the victims didn't answer their phones? Isn't that what Caller ID is for? Once the phone rings, the crime has been committed. Just because the victim isn't stupid enough to answer, that doesn't mitigate the accused party's guilt.

  • That sounds fair to me!

    • Allow those that received the calls to kick him square in the nuts. Once for each call.

      Put him in stocks, that travel the nation, so people can kick him in the nuts without travelling. Just a trip to the local park to catch his 'tour'.

      Allow any gay male victims to 'go in dry' if they so choose. Only rule, no lube allowed.

  • Bigger problem (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why are they still allowed to change their caller id. It should not be possible at all. I get calls all the time from the same area code and exchange as my cell. They are fraudulent. It got so bad I banned all calls like that. Eventually I am just going to shut the ringer off for good and only use it for outgoing calls. Not worth my time anymore.

  • How about this: Force him to answer the same number of robo calls he's made. Then he can know how fun it is to be interrupted during dinner, working, etc. and I'm sure it's not that big of a deal since he will hang up real quick.

  • "'My name is Adrian; I inherited the phone from the previous Dread Pirate Robocaller, just as you will inherit it from me. The man I inherited it from is not the real Dread Pirate Robocaller either. His name was Tommy Tutone. The real Robocaller has been retired 15 years and living like a king in South Carolina.' Then he explained the name is the important thing to inspire the necessary impulse. You see, no one would ever buy a travel deal from the Dread Pirate Adrian."
  • I've heard from this scumbag twice today, a dozen times so far this week. Fines and prison are too good for him. He should be keelhauled.
  • There are one or two scammers calling just about every American phone number more-or-less weekly, way more than the 97 million calls this guy is alleged to have made. They always spoof the source number into something the same as yours except for the last 4 digits, which are selected randomly, in an attempt to make the call appear to come from one of your neighbors, in the misguided belief that people still use phone numbers which were assigned to landlines sequentially throughout neighborhoods decades ago.
  • That fact that a button is easily pushed does not in any way exonerate the button pushers. The President has a button, and, "gosh, who knew it would screw things up" for people won't fly if it were ever to be pushed. Neither would "gosh, I didn't build the nukes" won't either. Even if they're open source at the time.

