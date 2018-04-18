Microsoft Drops OneNote From Office, Pushes Users To Windows 10 Version (venturebeat.com) 30
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft is making big changes to OneNote for Windows: The desktop app will no longer be included in Microsoft Office. Instead, OneNote for Windows 10, the UWP app, will be the default OneNote experience for both Office 365 and Office 2019. OneNote for Mac, Android, iOS, and the web are unaffected. The move shouldn't be a huge surprise for those paying close attention to OneNote's development. Back in February 2015, Microsoft made OneNote for Windows completely free by removing all feature restrictions. This untethering of OneNote from Office meant users could download OneNote 2013 for Windows 7 and Windows 8 without having to pay for Office 2013.
I keep recipes and troubleshooting notes I like just in case the site or page is lost for whatever reason.
I found Google Keep more appealing.
We use it a lot at work. I was a reluctant user, but have become kind of addicted to it.
It has some annoyances, like not being able to sort pages within a section, the linking functionality doesn't work like I think it should (ie, it'd be great to create a link to an object on a different page/section/notebook and have the linked object dynamically update).
But once you get used to it, it's a surprisingly useful way to keep track of shit. I keep my notebooks in a dropbox folder and despite using the same n
Except Evernote [wikipedia.org] launched beta in June, 2008, and One Note [wikipedia.org] first was released in November, 2003.
I used OneNote once to write a very, very - very - short song. I'm now using TwoNotes.
If that is still true, this idea can go fuck itself.
Yup. Cloud-only, for instance.
That is my main issue with that app.
And its a big damn issue.
Or, hopefully, WINE might be good enough to play all the game by then.
Rip office one note, officially extinguished now. Yet another product falls prey to Microsoft's evil tactics!
I have both versions of OneNote on my Windows 10 machine at home. Sometimes it brings up the universal version, and I go "What is this? This isn't onenote is it? oh, it's that crappy version." Then I close it and open the real one. Universal Apps f*ing suck. The only way Windows 10 is useful to a power user is if they turn off all the universal apps and replace them with real Windows applications. Microsoft should have given up on this garbage when Windows 8 bombed. They destroyed what was left of their OS, and now it is only useful for running Visual Studio, Office, legacy applications. Oh, and games.
From the article:
And still, there are OneNote 2016 features that aren’t in OneNote for Windows 10. Microsoft is asking users to help prioritize what to port over by submitting suggestions in Windows 10’s Feedback Hub.
Yess!! This same sad story exists for all their UWP apps. Ex: The Windows XP "Picture and fax viewer" has more features than the "Photos" viewer that comes in Windows 10. It's the same with their new
.NET stuff. Entity Framework ".NET Core" doesn't have all the features of Entity Framework 6 for .NET. And they have a page for submitting requests for features, which is full of closed issues for things they won't ever do. The Windows Mail app is functionally inferior to the old Outlook Express app that used to come with Windows. Every time they re-invent themselves, they force themselves to rewrite all their own software, ultimately delivering less and less functionality while offering less and less freedom.
This is why Steambox is exiting: The day most of my games support Linux, a lot of people will be out of reasons to keep using Windows. UWP isn't keeping anybody on the platform.
UWP are excellent for touch screen devices. The only decent touch oriented PDF readers for windows are UWP apps only (sadly) accessible via the Windows Market Place.
That's good to know. I suppose it isn't UWP itself that is the problem. It is that the UWP apps are usually not feature-rich when compared to their desktop counterparts. Perrhaps, in the future, UWP apps will start to have power-user functionality.