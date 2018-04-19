'Increasingly, People in Silicon Valley Are Losing Touch With Reality' (500ish.com) 319
Longtime commentator MG Siegler writes: You can see it in the tweets. You can hear it at tech conferences. Hell, you can hear it at most cafes in San Francisco on any given day. People -- really smart people -- saying some of the most vacuous things. Words that if they were able to take a step outside of their own heads and hear, they'd be embarrassed by. Or, at least, these are stances, thoughts, and ideas that these people should be embarrassed by. But they're clearly not because they keep saying them. This isn't only about Facebook -- far from it. That's just the most high profile and timely example of a company suffering from some of this. And in that case, it's really more in their responses to the Cambridge Analytica situation, rather than the situation itself (which is another matter, though undoubtedly related). They don't know the right things to say because they don't know what to say, period. Because they've slipped out of touch.
But again, I feel like this is increasingly everywhere I look around tech. It's an industry filled with some of the most brilliant people in the world, which makes it all the more disappointing. I won't name names but also because I don't have to. I'd wager everyone reading this will have clear and obvious examples of what I'm talking about in their own circles -- even if only in their own virtual circles. This is everywhere. I don't know the cause of this. Perhaps we can blame part of it on Trump, even if only indirectly (a man who has gotten ahead in life by saying asinine things). If I had to guess, I'd say the root is an increasing sense of entitlement as the tech industry has grown in stature to become the most important from a fiscal perspective and arguably from a cultural perspective as well.
Starts off with: People in silicon valley are in a bubble.
True statement.
Ends with: It's basically Trump's fault that people in Silicon Valley are in a bubble.
Yeah... that basically shows the author is basically in the same bubble as the people in Silicon Valley.
Lemme guess: The main conclusion is that the elitists in Silicon Valley aren't Pavlovianly "woke" enough, which is why they are in the bubble?
Agreed. Perhaps the real problem is that we are talking about millennials, and in the valley they are all entitled, vapid, egoistic, victimistic, not actually all that intelligent, drug-addled and privileged clods with the emotional maturity of something growing in a petri dish. The post actually serves of a fantastic demonstration of what is wrong, just not for the intended reasons. Self-awareness, much?
Isn't it likely that the writer is in a separate bubble too -- a bubble not exposed to the real world of unregulated commerce, or values different from the writers. I think the Trump reference gives it away, and the shock of finding out that the tech industry consists of people, just like energy, real-estate and banking industries.
I stopped reading when it was said there'd be no examples.
I don't actually know what the author is talking about.
I’m honestly not even sure that some individuals—people I know—could pass the Turing test at this point
This article was clearly written by a robot.
The future is autonomous cars. (it ain't gonnna happen. This is tech bro hubris, we can't make people-level AI now)
100% robot factories are possible. (Nope. Elon figured that out.)
The free market fixes all problems. (facepalm Pickety's Capital, Klein's Shock Doctrine)
The Singularity is coming. (bad science fiction by people who grew up on movie sci fi)
Everyone needs to be retrained in _______ and all will be well. We've had tech employment disruptions before and people recovered fine after; progress goes on
^^^ THIS
I kind of get what kind of things
.. but since he's not willing to give examples I can't be sure that he and I are thinking the same things are asinine.
The whole article is just a content-free windmill-tilting session
The article is the example, less the 'really smart people'.
Not really an example.
Oh, let me try! Here [google.com] is an example of everything.
I read this totally differently... I'm decidedly NOT in Silicon Valley and from my perspective this author is possibly on to something, but totally struck out trying to dance around the bush identifying it.
The problem with Social media in general is the propensity of people to identify dangerous ideas while wearing political glasses. This makes some feel, for instance, supporting the 2nd amendment is somehow akin to advocating the killing of innocent people in mass shootings. As such, then it justifies the elimination of that kind of message from the platform. The problem is the projection of political interpretations and the use of strong and angry rhetoric into the management of the platform. Such things need to stop and platforms need to not bow to social pressure born of the news cycle in their editorial decisions.
Where I fully understand the need for moderation of social media platforms and the social necessity of platform operators to keep things under control by putting limits in place and enforcing them, I think that platform operators need to CLEARLY define what sorts of things they will and will not allow then follow the rules they put forth strictly. Where I leave such editorial decisions up to the site owners, I would hope that operators can divorce themselves from political and social perspectives which are truly intolerant of alternate views and fall on the side of allowing folks to be offended by ideas they don't like.
There are examples of successful moderation techniques to be gleaned from USENET of the past (or even the present). I suggest we take a look at how USENET evolved, look at what worked, what didn't and apply the lessons we learned back then. Strong moderation policies, clearly written, evenly and strictly enforced quickly worked best in my view. Social platforms of today would do well to learn from these successful efforts.
Hey, at least, he realizes, there is a bubble — with many people inside it. That's progress, no?
He raised awareness so now the healing can begin...
Also fails to consider people outside these circles. Come on then, what kind of dumb ass shit are they coming out with?
I think the author doesn't want to be blacklisted. Proclaiming reality -- by pointing out how some particular statements are not reality -- gets you blacklisted.
You're a monster if you make some specific, very self-involved, very dramatic people feel bad. Meanwhile those people make everyone around them feel bad most of the time. They demand to be catered to and spend their time trying to police others' behavior. But there's a quasi-religious devotion to them. Cults look weird from the outside.
Not really. None of them demand anything from anyone. They just build stuff that people like (except Facebook). Anyone can easily disengage with any of their companies without difficulty (except Facebook).
You are confusing a personality with a cult. They aren't the same. Don't be shallow.
Ends with: It's basically Trump's fault that people in Silicon Valley are in a bubble.
More like there's one throw-away line in the middle saying maybe Trump is partially to blame, and then drops the idea.
Seems like you're being a bit sensitive. I guess he's just not being PC enough for you, and mentioning Trump hurt your feelings. He shouldn't mistreat such a delicate little snowflake.
He never gave a single example of one of these thoughts the Silicon Valley folks have that are out of touch.
I would agree on many things, they are, but in an article like this, I would expect some specific items they are out of touch with.....
He mentions Facebook and Cambridge....but what about that does he thing they are out of touch on?
And just automatically jumping in with a Trump bash....that just derails any other points he was trying to make.
Poorly written article, with assumptions that everyone things like he does.....without listing out what he thinks.
I came here to say this... without any context he just sounds super pretentious. He may well be right, but good arguments are backed up with evidence, and his is not.
This is a very common tactic in low quality opinion rags. The article is carefully worded to avoid specifics, so that the reader fills in the gaps themselves and thinks that it's about the people they personally dislike.
Another example of this is the phrase "SJW". No-one can agree on exactly what it means, which is why it's so successful. It means whoever the reader disagrees with and thinks is an idiot, basically a cheat code to make everyone agree with you.
The phrase "SJW" means "I'm an idiot and everything I say should be ignored". I find treating it that way works perfectly.
I'll give it a shot.
An SJW is someone who thinks that people who do not support their pet issue should be publicly shamed and extra-judiciously punished for not supporting their pet issue. Typically they identify themselves as victims of straight white males. When not online, they enjoy spending time in mobs while repeating slogans and protesting the world.
Not really that hard.
A good start.
It's the difference between progressive and regressive (SJW).
A progressive wants to improve life for all. A regressive wants to mainly focus on those ranked higher on the "progressive stack".
A progressive tries their best to be "color blind" (as in, all people should be treated the same, everyone should have the same opportunities). A regressive believes that things like skin color and sexuality are more important than values or content of character.
A regressive will place those higher on the progressive stack on pedestals; you cannot joke or criticize these people, but you can joke, criticize, or wish death upon those lower on the progressive stack.
A regressive thinks in black-and-white terms with little nuance. You are either 100% with their cause, or you are 100% against. There is typically very little middle ground in their mind.
A progressive uses "privilege" to make people think about their position (i.e. "You (male/female) never have to think about which bathroom you have to go into. Other people would like to feel that way too."). A regressive uses "privilege" to shame and guilt, much like bad religious institutions (i.e. "Check your privilege!").
A regressive is fine with segregated spaces, but only for those higher on the progressive stack (such as black-only college dorms); anyone lower must 100% not have any space only for their .
A progressive might respect culture but understands it can be fluid and not everyone celebrates all aspects of cultures the same (especially in melting pots such as the US). A regressive believes cultural appropriation is everywhere and that there is an inherent "cultural copyright" that only members of said culture can participate or allow others to participate in (while being uneducated about the origins of certain things, such as dreadlocks, or believing that only Mexicans can wear sombreros).
A progressive believes that even though people have done bad things in the past (or even present), blame is not to be put upon those that are part of those groups that did not take action in those things. A regressive believes in original sin (particularly for those lower on the progressive stack) and that blame and responsibility should be shared across generations and groups.
A progressive believes that, even if what one says is terrible and disgusting, people have the right to express their views. A regressive believes that anything they deem bad should be suppressed at all costs; violence and censorship are perfectly fine to use ("no bad tactics, only bad targets").
I think you get the idea...
Those are your ideas about what an SJW is. But other people clearly have other definitions. That's the issue here, no one knows that's what you mean when you say SJW, they just fill in whatever they prefer and nod along.
Another example of this is the phrase "SJW". No-one can agree on exactly what it means, which is why it's so successful. It means whoever the reader disagrees with and thinks is an idiot, basically a cheat code to make everyone agree with you.
I keep hearing people claim this, but it doesn't make any sense. It has a pretty specific and widely accepted definition.
From Urban Dictionary: "Social Justice Warrior. A pejorative term for an individual who repeatedly and vehemently engages in arguments on social justice on the Internet, often in a shallow or not well-thought-out way, for the purpose of raising their own personal reputation"
Now you may argue that some abuse the pejorative nature of the term to undermine legitimate advocacy for social causes, but the term itself is not poorly defined. And arguing about who should be considered an SJW is idiotic anyway. It's like trying to draw distinct boundaries around who is and who isn't a fuckwad.
Then they are still idiots. Just because you actually care about something doesn't make it any less shallow or petty. It still just as shallow and petty, and you are just to stupid to notice it.
Yeah, the trump bash was so ironic, but predictable. The article had to stretch outside of it's context to land that one, and on top of that, Trump did not "get ahead by saying inane things"; he got ahead despite saying some inane things, via his actions, over the several past decades.
Horoscope: Someone you thought was pretty smart will say something odd.
Reader: Odd how?
Horoscope: You don't know the first thing about horoscopes, do you?
The article is not very well written. He also doesn't give examples, and said as much. That said, it doesn't mean that Silicon Valley isn't a bubble of group think, weird-ass ideas, and other such things. Examples have been repeatedly satirized on HBO's "Silicon Valley," including:
* Quit college and go live in an incubator, because you know, who cares about a well-rounded education
* "making the world a better place"
* "Blood Boys" and parabiosis.
* The reverse scarlet letter syndrome with the Christian in this past week's episode
* The Matrix as a pseudoreligion (living in a computer simulation)
* The obsession with "the singularity"
If you spend five minutes on twitter looking at tech people you'll see it to varying degrees.
You have a concentration of people that are generally fairly intelligent but aren't necessarily cut out for dealing with people (nerds) trying to create a nerd paradise while being taken advantage of by much more savvy people who actually control the money. They're probably no weirder than nerds of the past, but they have the platform to broadcast their weirdness and enough money for people to take them at least somewhat seriously. Additionally, because the are living in a bubble of their own creation they assume that their intelligence in one area conveys to other areas as well.
The "omg Trump" aspect of the article is really just related to an on-going, ever-present aspect of society. Nerds are weird and that weirdness has led to nerds being the traditional victims of bullying. This is the soft of thing that causes resentment, and that resentment is probably manifested in the desire to push "disruptive" technology which is accelerating the destabilization of the economy. The desire to "automate people out of a job" can't really be articulated without a whiff of malice to it. Perhaps there are some people that really think the world will be like Star Trek -- but remember, the world of Star Trek comes after a major global war. "AI" may have the prospect of greatly improving lives, but if not rolled out and implemented correctly, it's going to make life miserable for a whole lot of normal people. The current issues around data collection and analytics, which are stepping stones towards AI systems, is a current manifestation of that every bit as much as automating factory work away is.
The current and future economic issues are, in large part, what drove many people to vote for Trump. His distaste for silicon valley is palpable. His goals and not those of silicon valley. His base is not aligned with silicon valley. But the Trump issue is more or less a side-show. He can be a useful stand-in for the divergence between "normal, every day Americans" and Silicon Valley types, but it's hard to say it's all about Trump.
When they showed videos on the news of employees evacuating YouTube I have to say I was shocked and immediately understood how fucked up Silicon Valley is. The employees are not even close to representative of the people of the Bay Area nor of people anywhere. To say that it's a bubble is an understatement.
Spot on! The author of the article needs to realize he is in the same bubble.
After reading the article, the author is in the bubble, sure. But unlike the people they are ranting agains, they don't appear to be actually intelligent. That article was content, fact and even anecdote free. Basically, "here's my opinion, but I'm above examples that demonstrate it."
A new low even for slashdot.
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
Don't read too much into this.
The article is an excellent example of what might now be called "Trumpist discourse", where vacuous phrases are tossed about to lead persons who are not using critical reading skills to accept some underlying, unspoken, premise. A couple of decades ago this style of suasion could have been called "Rushist discourse". Rush Limbaugh was a past master of this, even getting much of his audience to proudly label themselves "Dittoheads". Before that, the author of this vacuous attac
Consider this (Score:3, Interesting)
That perhaps the real problem is that YOU are measuring reality differently than they are.
They're measuring reality with the relentless mathematics of financial analysis.
Your metric may simply be different.
They're measuring reality with the relentless mathematics of financial analysis.
I see no evidence of that.
When I see companies that lose money get valued for billions of dollars, it's obvious that those people need a reality check. They say they are buying growth but they are extrapolating out to infinity; meaning it is impossible for a company to grow as fast as they think it will.
They pay obscene amounts for earnings when they do arise that I look and just think, they'd be better off buying CDs from a bank.
Silly Valley people think that their values are shared by the world. For in
Sooo.... (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
These peope are breaking the social contract (in it's most basic form: don't fuck people over) and don't even realise it. Worse, they think they are breaking new ground and helping society. Most people that behave this way don't think that they are normal and are helping. It's fucked up.
Some of them realize they're fucking people over. They just don't care because [reasons]. Smart people can be very good at finding justifications for hurting others.
Not like they need to try very hard. "Trump" seems to be accepted as an all-purpose justification for whatever. No matter what you do, one hater group or another will take your side if you did it because "Trump".
For most of the Slashdot readers, no internet is as bad as no electricity.
Hey, internet junkies are just like F18 pilots. Both freak out when they find NO CARRIER.
But, that's the thing. Who really IS in touch with reality?
Have you bought an an ice cream over the last year? You could have bought mosquito nets for poor people living in Malaria ridden countries instead. Do you really value your own sweet tooth more than the lives of others? What about speeding while driving? There's mostly a psychological benefit to you but an increased real risk to anyone around you.
Humans are not in touch with reality (whatever "in touch" would mean). We care much more about local thi
I would be embarrassed... (Score:5, Insightful)
If I typed that much without saying anything or making a point.
Its called the Encyclopedia Dramatica. 20,000 pages of nothing to give a shit about.
Apparently he's been infected with whatever is plaguing Silicon Valley.
+1 if I could vote up!! My favorite part " I won't name names but also because I don't have to. "
Never more relevant!
"Whatever you say, say nothing
When you talk about you know what
For if you know who could hear you
You know what you'd get
For they'd take you off to you know where
For you wouldn't know how long
So for you know who's sake
Don't let anyone hear you singing this song "
(Song continues)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Worthless ramblings... (Score:3)
Tell us something we didn't know. Didn't even give us anything interesting that they had "heard". Bah. Waste of a couple of seconds to skim that fluff piece.
What is this, your blog? (Score:2, Insightful)
Listen, not that I disagree with you on silicon valley being out of touch, but WTF is this doing on slashdot?
1. The author submits it.
2. It gets uprated in Firehose by people that, as we know, don't read the article. Interesting subject line, no content, no Zuck calling everyone stupid fucks again, nothing.
3. Editor looks it over for a moment once past posting threshold.
4. PROFIT. Author gets some ad revenue... .
Anyway, now we know who actually reads the articles... Valuable information.
I made it a couple of paragraphs (past where the summary was a dupe section).
> I won’t name names or give examples because I’m not an asshole.
ok, so I have no idea what you're referring to then
We've become this faux-nice society and have thrown away the entire concept of counter-culture as a necessary ingredient to a healthy society.
Be the hero this country needs; be an asshole today!
( I'm not sure if I'm joking or not )
> I won’t name names or give examples because I’m not an asshole.
saying what things (Score:4, Insightful)
"really smart people—saying some of the most vacuous things."
What things. Just one example.?
This article is a joke with no punchline.
"really smart people—saying some of the most vacuous things."
What things. Just one example.?
This article is a joke with no punchline.
I think the article itself might have been the example? Maybe it's too meta for us non valley folks.
The entire article is written at this level of generality. As such, you can search/replace Silicon Valley with Wall Street and the same article applies. Hell, you can probably replace it with "That McDonald's, no the one by the Burger King".
His point may be valid, but he hasn't offered a single example to back it up.
And, as a public service, he has links out of his article that imply he links to the "vacuous things", but it's ju
Color me shocked that an established echo chamber leads to unchecked bad behavior - as seen from the outside. Obviously the solution is to create new silicon valleys - like the 'silicon prairie' in the mid west, silicon hollar, or silicon river.
On that note I am pretty certain the Simpsons addressed this at Gazebo 7.
People without "real" problems create new ones (Score:5, Insightful)
For themselves and everyone around them. From celebrities to soccer moms to, yes, why not SV inhabitants. I have no idea where this urge comes from, but listen to anyone, literally anyone, who doesn't have any real problems to deal with, i.e. those that have the first and pretty much the second level of the pyramid of needs fulfilled and overfulfilled. You'll notice them lament about problems that are none. They actually start inventing problems they can lament about if they really can't find any.
Meanwhile, out here in reality, we shake our heads about them and wonder whether these are really role models and something to aspire to.
I'd add that even people with real problems also say vacuous things, out of touch with reality. Go stand in line at Wendy's and listen to the people around you, and the conversations between the cooks in the back. You will hear lots of vacuous and inane things.
I don't know why someone would think SV would be in touch with reality. Intelligence doesn't solve cognitive biases.
Nobody's in touch with reality. And being surprised that someone else isn't in touch with reality is a pretty good sign you're far out
human... possibly most existence is or has to be relative perspective.
The 1st world problems can feel just as severe and important to them as the 3rd world problems do to their people. Isolated, they won't ever be aware of what can happen outside of hypothetical fictional musings. Being aware does not put it into conscious thought all the time without reminders and your conscious mind has limitations on how many aspects it can deal with at a time.
For example, in the USA when it was 3rd world and quite bar
Wouldn't it be great if people stopped inventing boogie-men and fake problems? No more ranting about SJWs, no more panic over which bathroom someone uses, no more gynophobia and being alone and angry...
But they won't, because inventing problems gives them someone to blame for the problems in their lives. Don't get me wrong, the deck is stacked, but inventing new problems isn't going to fix anything.
No examples, no specifics, just some vacuous rambling.
Damn, I miss the good old days when Slashdot posted stuff of interest.
This has got to be one of the worst articles I have read in a long time. There isn't a single example of what he's talking about.
"I won’t name names or give examples because I’m not an asshole. But also because I don’t have to. I’d wager everyone reading this will have clear and obvious examples of what I’m talking about in their own circles—even if only in their own virtual circles. This is everywhere."
Actually, I have no idea what you're talking about. Maybe you could w
There is far to little "naming of names" these days.
Without it... one cannot gauge the veracity of a conclusion.
Name names- or shutup!
Yeah, ideologues are at odds with reality. And ambition is looking past current reality toward a less real (but better) future. So when ambitious ideologues get ahead of themselves, they seem out of touch with reality — because they are.
It's not reality that Silicon Valley needs, it's humanity. Don't "make the world a better place"; make things better for people instead. People need your help, they don't need you to be their overseer, they don't need your ideas for how they should think or how they should live their lives. Don't impose. Don't preach at people. Don't try to engineer or optimize people who didn't ask you. Don't be a bully.
EXAMPLE: @jack saying oneparty rule is a good idea (Score:2)
https://ijr.com/2018/04/108406... [ijr.com]
Particularly when in tight groups or quarters.
Groupthink allows one to feel safe.
This article is the equivalent of a homeless guy s (Score:2)
From the article:
"Instead, I fear IQ has won at the expense of EQ"
In his own words, rational thinking has won out over emotions. If that's out of touch then I fear his idea of in touch.
Lets think about other recent vapid silicon valley cycles: app economy, social, messaging, sharing economy.
Exactly how many of these changed the world?
App economy - people churning out bad games designed to prey on suckers
Social - while a few sites survived every beneficial use of social graphs failed leaving only sleazy actors like Cambridge Analytica
Messaging - still irrelevant, no western company managed to replicate the Asian market where messaging apps became platforms (probably because those apps star
With posts like this. (Score:2)
Tech people are really good at falling victim to the Dunning–Kruger effects https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. They equate their highly specialized technical abilities or "smarts" with being at the upper end of the cognitive spectrum overall. Where in fact, they are unable to baseline a "smart" person, so they assume they are one, because of their success in a very limited area. This is reinforced by people telling them how smart they are. Where in reality they understand a somewhat simple topic that the person giving the compliment lacks an understanding of.
The Dunning–Kruger effect is not just in tech, most people who are less than average overall assume they are at the upper end of the spectrum. This is entirely caused by a lack of a real point of comparison, they are ignorant of what they are ignorant of and no one dares tell them differently. They then feel they have authority to speak on topics where they have no more expertise than the average fifth grader. A great example of this is a genetics professor I once had given a lecture (in a high-level genetics class) about computer security. He was repeting a perspective that had recently been published in the media. He spoke with complete authority on the topic, but due to my lifetime in security, I know everything he was saying was sensationally fake. He lacked the perspective to understand that he wasn't smart in this area but claimed his high-level knowledge in biology allowed him to be an expert in every possible field. This is the exact same force at work...
... with meager quality hippster column on how silicon valley is bad, Peter Thiel and Co. are on koke, Ellison and Co. can be A-grade dicks and Mark talks big nothing in press release. Film at eleven.
I want my 3 minutes back.
And then came the Assumptions
And the Assumptions were without form
And the Plan was completely without substance
And the darkness was upon the face of the Workers
And the Workers spoke amongst themselves, saying
"It is a crock of shit, and it stinketh."
And the Workers went unto their Supervisors and sayeth,
"It is a pail of dung and none may abide the odor thereof."
And the Supervisors went unto their Managers and sayeth unto them,
"It is a container of excrement and it is v
No content was harmed in the making of the article. 500 words on a complex social, economic, political, labor, gender roles, and political topic. Common now there is no way to do that except to rely on sweeping generalizations, stereotyping, unsupported assumption, and simplistic conclusions. Maybe this actual is intended to be an illustration of the arrogance and lack of intelligence I see in Silly Valley.
And a slashdot post is too short for me to even begin my ranting and raving. Maybe a journal entry.
We're nerds.
We say blunt and undiplomatic things, and are comfortable with other people like ourselves because it's easy to know what's on their mind. Of course that's a stereotype; it represents the extreme of the scale, but most of us at least lean a bit toward that end of the spectrum.
The thing is as you get older you realize that sustainable success in life has two sides: exploiting your strengths and compensating for your weaknesses, and a preference for bluntness over social nuance is both a strength
Fire House Effect (Score:2)
Many industries (Score:2)
I've seen this effect outside of Silicon Valley as well. Particularly in a one company or industry town. Seattle and Boeing some 20 or 30 years ago come to mind. People only associate with their company/industry peers and they develop a group think that begins to diverge from the rest of the world.
Scott Adams (Dilbert) referred to these people as technological savants. Smart enough to solve the most challenging problem in their own field. But too stupid to compare two paychecks. The problem goes way beyond
What exactly is he talking about? (Score:3)
You imply people are saying and doing things that are out of touch but you never say what those things actually are and who they're out of touch with? This is akin to the homeless guy on the corner constantly saying "it's the governments fault!".
Lefties still don't get it (Score:5, Insightful)
a man who has gotten ahead in life by saying asinine things
The left, and many on the right, fail to grasp how incredibly shrewd Trump is. I don't much care for him as a person but the facts are undeniable that he is a successful real estate developer in NYC. It doesn't matter if his original seed money came from his father, one does not build ANYTHING in Manhattan without having a lot of clues. A great many things involving a large number of stakeholders have to happen to build a project and he did it multiple times.
In his first full attempt at public office (continued to the actual election), he ran for the highest office in the world and won. The man beat first the GOP, of which he was only peripherally a member that was united against him, and then beat the MSM and the career politician who was supposed to be the pre-determined next POTUS.
People think him to be a clown because he doesn't talk like a lawyer and then underestimate him. Sun Tzu said "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles." Only one side in this battle knew the truth about the enemy.
Most people forget that what a person wants is very different from what they buy. A person buying a drill didn't want a drill, they need to make a hole. Even the hole was only necessary because the person actually just needed to mount a shelf. The Democrats kept saying "Look at our great drill and all the features it has. You have to get it because it is the best drill." Trump said "I'll hang your shelf."
News for Nobody. Stuff that doesn't matter. (Score:2)
I don't work in Silicon Valley; I went there once. My parent company is there, and the people who work on the campus there are smart, insightful, and hard working. I have no idea what the "author" is talking about, and from the other comments, neither does anyone else.
I remember working in a moving company in high school, some of the guys would make ridiculously racist jokes they'd be ashamed to repeat elsewhere.
I've been in a bar with skilled labour types, they made dumbass political statements that have no bearing on reality.
Every little subculture creates their own little reality, of course silicon valley folks are making statements among themselves that make sense in no other context. I don't think silicon valley is worse than any other culture in this regard. And ou
"I won’t name names or give examples because I’m not an asshole."
Proceeds to throw out a couple names... Trump and Zuckerberg both who are right now easy targets.
" Though, admittedly, I sometimes play one on the internet too."
Perhaps he should have stepped outside before posting this on the Internet.
I've thought people were just getting dumber (Score:2)
Hmm....think those are the same types of people that are wanting to take guns away?
Re: (Score:3)
Wow...just....wow.
You really believe that?
Did it never occur to you that the NRA is made up of and supported BY citizens of the United States, and that the organization is there to lobby on their behalf?
This isn't some mindless entity that is trying to push its evil views
Is slashdot twitter now, with a bunch of outraged SJW mouthing off about things of which they have no ability to form an coherent opinion or logical train of thoughts?
Hold on. Silicon Valley is supposed to be full of SJWs, so surely this guy is an anti-SJW complaining about the SV SJWs..?
Or maybe the phrase is meaningless bollocks and this article is just another example of how most people seem to think they are the only ones with any common sense and everyone who disagrees with them is an idiot.
