Marissa Mayer is Back (bloomberg.com) 42
Former Yahoo Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer is starting a technology business incubator, Lumi Labs, with longtime colleague Enrique Munoz Torres, she revealed in an interview with The New York Times. Bloomberg: The venture will focus on consumer media and artificial intelligence, according to the company's website, which is set against a backdrop of snow-covered peaks. Lumi means snow in Finnish, Mayer told the New York Times, which reported the news earlier Wednesday. The next project for Mayer, who was an early employee at Google and worked there until leaving to run Yahoo in 2012, had been a matter of considerable speculation in Silicon Valley. She left Yahoo, once a leading search engine and web destination, after it was sold to Verizon Communications last year.
Marissa will teach you all about how YOU can run your successful business into the ground through perpetual incompetence.
Finnish affinity? (Score:2)
So is MM fishing for attention from Nokia or Linus Torvalds?
I'm betting on Linus. What is sexier than a raging, beer-fueled Finnish programmer?
M&M will fail because she's a shitty manager.
And finance is coming from where? (Score:1)
Hey, it's all good. If people want to keep giving her money, that's their business. I'm sure some of them will do well.
I plan on giving her money... once this crashes and burns and she's living on a sidewalk, I'll hand her a dollar so she can go get dinner from Burger King.
Why prolong her misery? And ours.
Sadly, that's not going to happen. When she left Google she already had more money than you'll make in your entire life. It's more likely that she'll be giving you a dollar for Burger King.
Again, news? (Score:2)
The next project for Mayer [...] had been a matter of considerable speculation in Silicon Valley.
So any SV peeps want to chime in and let us know if you've really all been holding your breath about Mayer's new job, or if no one cared for or even remembered her.
There is a reason why CEO Salary is normally inversely proportional to the success of the company.
1. Its future doesn't look great, so things like stock options arn't that great of a compensation.
2. If you are going to lead a sinking ship, you better be paid more to help compensate the fact that you were CEO of a troubled company, and we get all the negative press that we see now.
Yahoo had its problems before she started. Yahoo Business strategy was poised to go against AOL, not Google and Facebook. While
You certainly correct about (1). I am not so sure about (2). The plan is not sink the ship. If it were the board would not bother hiring a new CEO at all they'd do the sensible thing and hire a law firm to sell off the assets and cash out. Probably would not cost them a whole lot more than a couple years CEO salary to do.
The plan when you hire a CEO is obviously to turn the company around and make it profitable. The assumption is a number of presumable smart people think that is possible or they would
While the plan is to turn the company around. Sometimes that just can't happen no matter if you got a Zombie Steve Jobs back, Where keeping the course will drive you down, and a rebranding will cause your existing customers to flee, so you don't have the capital to get the new branding out. Sometime the best they can do is layoff a bunch of people and make it a smaller business, hoping to find a new avenue in the future.
Just because she can't put out a dumpster fire doesn't mean everything she touches is a dumpster fire. Just another CxO moving around.
New nickname for Marissa (Score:2)
She does keep turning up, doesn't she?
Between the lines (Score:3)
focus on consumer media and artificial intelligence
I interpret this to mean they will be producing fake celebrity porn.
Proving that if one person gets richer a lot of people usually get poorer.
How should we react to that headline? (Score:2)
