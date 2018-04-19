Turn Right at the Burger King: Google Maps Begins Using Landmarks To Help With Guidance (techcrunch.com) 42
Most navigation apps give you instructions based on streets or distance. But it's arguably in contrast to how people usually provide directions -- some usually point to landmarks that are easier to spot. Google sees some merit in that. The idea is that Google Maps is highlighting some landmarks and other points of interest (fast food restaurants) to help with guidance. TechCrunch reports that some users are already seeing this on Google Maps. And maybe to Google, this opens door for some business opportunities as well. Only time will tell.
That's how we do it anyway by word of mouth....
And maybe to Google, this opens door for some business opportunities
Seriously? Of course that's the plan. Google is an advertising platform.
This Maps feature actually came out of work to make directions useful in countries and regions where street addresses don't really exist, notably much of India. Apparently someone thought that now that Maps supports navigation by landmarks, maybe it could be applied to make directions easier to follow even in areas that do have street addresses.
I doubt that anyone has given serious thought to how landmark navigation could be used for advertising purposes. Not saying it couldn't happen, but it seems unlik
Never understood why they don't use time reference (Score:2)
Distance is fixed. Time to travel is not. It might take driver A 5 minutes to cover a distance, driver B might make it in 3. The distance is the same for both. Also, changes in traffic pattern may also alter the time. But distance will remain the same. I can totally see why Google Maps prefers to give you the distance to your turn.
Hence the "at your current speed" proviso included the verbal time reference. And it could use a rate of progress calculated via a running average of speed per unit of distanc
Not if you have a TARDIS
Because people don't navigate like this. No one estimates when they need to turn by time passed. People look for streets or landmarks from their current spot. It's easy to overengineer this though.
The above reasons, and because your suggestion takes so long to say that the time changes drastically (is it 45 seconds from starting to speak, from saying "forty
... five ...", or from finishing the sentence?), and if you're navigating particularly narrow streets you might overshoot because the GPS wasn't done yakking.
KISS applies to what the GPS should be saying.
I absolutely agree. I'd also like to see something like "turn right in 1/2 mile / 45 seconds, and then turn left in 3 miles". I like to think two or three steps ahead to cover things like being in the correct lane for turns, and Google Maps does that part really badly. If you miss a turn because there were five lanes of traffic to cross and you only got 10 seconds of notice, the directions have failed.
That's a good observation. Wife tends to give directions based on landmarks, ambiguous direction like "go over to" and vague distances like "go down a bit" where I use street signs and compass points and distance in miles or blocks. (But that, I'm told is because I'm a Mansplainin' a$$h0le.) We often can't understand each other's directions. ("WEST. You know where WEST is! It's where THE SUN GOES DOWN. See, it's right there. Behind us, now.")
Landmarks are fine if there is enough detail to make it wo
It'll probably make the offer first, and won't tell you which way to turn until you buy something or touch a nearly invisible "no thanks" link.
For a fee, your business can be a landmark used to help give directions on Google Maps.
For a slightly higher fee, it'll insist you really want to go through the drive-thru before it gives you the next direction.
"Turn right at the Dunkin' Donuts"
Misses turn because Dunkin' Donuts shop is hidden behind the Eiffel Tower.
Only 5 years behind my Garmin. I definitely prefer the convenience of my cell phone, so I'm glad they are finally bringing this
I wonder if we'll eventually see "go down the road a piece, and turn left where the market used to be. Then go summat further and turn right where old man Smith's barn was before it burned down. Caint miss it."
Um, can you give me directions using landmarks that actually exist now?
In general for driving it is handy, because often road signs are hard to see (Upscale neighborhoods love to make them earth tones, often with flower pots having them hang over them.) , And sometimes are placed rather confusingly Sure the sign for the street is at a right Angle of the street, but your street is approaching it at a 45 degree angle. Or it forks into 2 other streets.
Also things like a major fast food chain, has nice big signs, that you can see a quarter mile away (further if you live in a flat
Give me a break. This is all about the ad money for Google. It might be easier to give directions if you're writing it down, but you have a map with the roads on it and it's speaking to you. How more dummy down do you need?
Next it will be:
Turn right at the Burger King, Home of the Wopper, 2 for 6$!!
Money.
Turn Right at the Burger King...
What if the Burger King can't be located because it's been moved or simply demolished?
I can see a fella looking for the Burger King, failing to see one ( because it doesn't exist), then igniting mayhem for those following behind.
I was using Google Maps yesterday to navigate and when it said I should go past Taco Bell, I was surprised. I hadn't heard that before. But overall I was pleased. Signs for Taco Bell and Burger King are much larger than road signs. It is a good move.
Turn right where the Burger King used to be before it burned down in 2015.
Please Google, make it happen.
Turn left at the place that used to be a pizza hut
http://usedtobeapizzahut.blogs... [blogspot.com]