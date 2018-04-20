Google Is 'Pausing' Work On Allo In Favor 'Chat,' An RCS-Based Messaging Standard (theverge.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares an exclusive report from The Verge about Google's next big fix for Android's messaging mess: Instead of bringing a better app to the table, it's trying to change the rules of the texting game, on a global scale. Google has been quietly corralling every major cellphone carrier on the planet into adopting technology to replace SMS. It's going to be called "Chat," and it's based on a standard called the "Universal Profile for Rich Communication Services." SMS is the default that everybody has to fall back to, and so Google's goal is to make that default texting experience on an Android phone as good as other modern messaging apps. As part of that effort, Google says it's "pausing" work on its most recent entry into the messaging space, Allo. It's the sort of "pause" that involves transferring almost the entire team off the project and putting all its resources into another app, Android Messages. Google won't build the iMessage clone that Android fans have clamored for, but it seems to have cajoled the carriers into doing it for them. In order to have some kind of victory in messaging, Google first had to admit defeat. Some of the new features associated with Chat include read receipts, typing indicators, full-resolution images and video, and group texts. It's important to keep in mind that it's a carrier-based service, not a Google service. It won't be end-to-end encrypted, and it will follow the same legal intercept standards. The new Chat services will be switched on in the near future, but ultimately carriers will dictate exactly when Chat will go live. Also, you may be persuaded to upgrade your data plan since Chat messages will be sent with your data plan instead of your SMS plan.
Since data is trivially tiered especially when dealing with services the carriers provide in house, expect to be able to get cheap limited data plans with unlimited "Chat". Or you might find even though Chat uses data, the carrier might charge a small premium to have access onto their Chat infrastructure.
It might also be similar how you can get a LTE phone where the operators do VoLTE, yet offer plans without data or charge you for minutes at voice rates instead of the VoLTE data rate.
That would mean they have to give up the cash cow that is SMS. I get 4000 sms for 'free' with my pre-paid card and 4GB of data fora month for 25EUR. After a minth I use the 25 to buy 500MB and that is good enough. The other 15 i use for SMS as I have to pay for them.
Having that included in my data would make me buy less. That will be their profit that is gone.
Now I pay 0.10 Eur per sms for 120 characters of data. So they already make a shitload on them. Doubt they will drop ot fast.
Why does it need to be carrier based? (Score:2)
Maybe I'm missing the point, but why are we working on a carrier-based replacement for SMS at all? Building services into the fabric of cell carriers makes everything less transparent and portable, and opens opportunities for them to play hanky-panky with pricing and restrictions. In my view, carriers should accept a role as a dumb-pipe wireless Internet service, and services should be platform agnostic.
