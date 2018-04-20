Google Is 'Pausing' Work On Allo In Favor 'Chat,' An RCS-Based Messaging Standard

An anonymous reader shares an exclusive report from The Verge about Google's next big fix for Android's messaging mess:Some of the new features associated with Chat include read receipts, typing indicators, full-resolution images and video, and group texts. It's important to keep in mind that it's a carrier-based service, not a Google service. It won't be end-to-end encrypted, and it will follow the same legal intercept standards. The new Chat services will be switched on in the near future, but ultimately carriers will dictate exactly when Chat will go live. Also, you may be persuaded to upgrade your data plan since Chat messages will be sent with your data plan instead of your SMS plan.