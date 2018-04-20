The 'Terms and Conditions' Reckoning Is Coming (bloomberg.com) 51
Everyone from Uber to PayPal is facing a backlash against their impenetrable legalese. From a report: Personal finance forums online are brimming with complaints from hundreds of PayPal customers who say they've been suspended because they signed up before age 18. PayPal declined to comment on any specific cases, but says it's appropriate to close accounts created by underage people "to ensure our customers have full legal capacity to accept our user agreement." While that may seem "heavy-handed," says Sarah Kenshall, a technology attorney with law firm Burges Salmon, the company is within its rights because the users clicked to agree to the rules -- however difficult the language might be to understand.
Websites have long required users to plow through pages of dense legalese to use their services, knowing that few ever give the documents more than a cursory glance. In 2005 security-software provider PC Pitstop LLC promised a $1,000 prize to the first user to spot the offer deep in its terms and conditions; it took four months before the reward was claimed. The incomprehensibility of user agreements is poised to change as tech giants such as Uber Technologies and Facebook confront pushback for mishandling user information, and the European Union prepares to implement new privacy rules called the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The measure underscores "the requirement for clear and plain language when explaining consent," British Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham wrote on her blog last year.
Paypal wasn't slimy at its founding (were you around then?). After the Feds rekt its business model the interesting people left, leaving it run by the kind of people who implement really bad policies.
Are you too afraid to say you hate Elon Musk?
I thought he was talking about Peter Thiel.
I just ask my 4 year old to do it.
there was a "Fuck your T&C but I'd like to use your service without them" button.
And by corollary: "if only we would have more than two users if they had to actually read and understand the ToS."
What do you do for a living? Are you willing to give it away for free?
What do you do for a living? Are you willing to give it away for free?
Yeah, like paypal doesn't make any money on any transaction.
/s
A crude measure of whether a piece of text is easy to read is something like the Flesch-Kinkaid reading ease metric which does simple measurements of average sentence length and average word length, assuming that longer words in longer sentences are more difficult to read. It kind-a-sort-a works.
A better idea would be to require users to pass a reading test made from the EULA text itself. The two most accurate I know of are the Open Cloze test, where every 7th word is left blank and users have to write/type
reading test?? what about an BAR test?
As some of the stuff in the EULA you need to be an lawyer to under stand what they are talking about.
I think the idea is that if your users have to understand the T&C to sign up, then you have to make your T&C understandable or you wind up with no signups. The problem of course is that if you control both the T&C and the test, then the test may not really be proof of understanding.
reading test?? what about an BAR test?
As some of the stuff in the EULA you need to be an lawyer to under stand what they are talking about.
That reminds me of one of my favorite episodes of Boston Legal. The law firm is representing someone against a Credit Card company (similar impenetrable legalese in their contracts), and Jerry Espensen, the character who is supposedly a brilliant legal mind, but who also is incredibly awkward socially and also doesn't talk much due to his Aspberger's, suddenly pipes up and says:
"I have JD and an MBA from Harvard and even *I* can't make heads nor tails of this deception and fraud!"
https://www.springfieldspri [springfiel...ield.co.uk]
I'd say any contract that you can't prove >10% of your users actually understand, is null and void.
All a sudden, you have TONS of easily-readable contracts and incentive for users to read them.
It's like a kind of classism. Where the smartest lawyers (with insider legal knowledge) prey upon the average intelligence with no access to legal resources and experience. You know they don't understand it and you're absolutely going to benefit from it.
It's even worse for things like Facebook, or your ISP. "Just d
suspended is better then in jail/prison form the CFAA law. As braking that TOS / EULA make you be an user without authorization
Buy why suspend them? Why not just ask them to re-click?
In most cases there is a specific need for that one tool or service
Not really. You need food, water and a place to sleep. Everything else is optional.
South Park parodied this back in 2011
I Agreed by Accident [cc.com]
There is even an article about HumancentiPad [wikipedia.org]
Maybe we need to start creating boiler plate or set of common named terms & conditions? While there would still be the usual legal jargon, at least there is a community built around understanding what the contract is trying to achieve, since it is reused in other places. Think Creative Commons, GPL and MIT licenses for example.
Maybe a checkbox system, where you specify what you want from the contract and then the legalese would be generated, but at least there would be a similar high level view to the u
So long as that arbitration clause remains valid. The rules and laws are set up to support the terms and conditions that the more powerful player requires, and the arbitrator almost always sides with the bigger, more powerful player.
I'm banned for life by Paypal. About a year ago they suspended my account, held onto all funds for 6 months and told me they'll never accept me as a customer ever again (they track SSN and CC numbers). I've no idea why because the customer support rep never said anything except that I should take my business elsewhere. I can only guess that they rate users / merchants by risk and are heavily culling any that blip above their line (which is pretty low). I sold software through a web site for $3.99 a pop and had a few customers claim their money back via Paypal (maybe 4 out of hundreds). Only one was ever valid, but there was absolutely no way to dispute a dispute with Paypal, so I just returned the money via the button they provided on the website. Now, Paypal can do what they like because they are a business, but I recommend no one ever use them for anything ever. If you are using them, go elsewhere and never rely on them to have your back.
The measure underscores "the requirement for clear and plain language when explaining consent,"
Won't help. You could put a copy of Game of Thrones novels in those end-user license agreements and people still would not read them. No one reads that stuff. It's not going to matter if it's comprehensible to the layman or not.
Obviously, we need something entirely different to fill this void. It's obviously a problem, but how do you re-train the enitre population to start reading that stuff? Tall order there. Good luck!
It would help if their Terms And Conditions was somewhat shorter than the GoT novels.