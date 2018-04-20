Kaspersky Lab Banned From Advertising on Twitter Because of Its Alleged Ties With Russian Intelligence Agencies (cyberscoop.com) 29
An anonymous reader shares a report: Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab has been banned from advertising on Twitter due to its allegedly close and active ties between the company and Russian intelligence agencies, according to the social network. The ban is the latest blow in an ongoing saga for Kaspersky, which includes two ongoing legal battles with the U.S. government. Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab, took to Twitter on Friday to condemn the ban. A Twitter spokesperson reiterated that the "decision is based on our determination that Kaspersky Lab operates using a business model that inherently conflicts with acceptable Twitter Ads business practices."
What, they're profitable? (ducks)
If you're a Russian company, located in Russia, it would be almost impossible to believe you're not complicit with the Russian government.
Likewise, if you're an American company, located in the US, it would also be impossible to believe you're not complicit with the American government.
Because both governments have shown they're more than willing to engage/force tech companies to play ball.
Kaspersky may well be completely above board, but it's impossible to verify that.
...an AV that is not beholden to any government, whether Russian, American, etc. They can all be strong armed by their government into compromising your security. The solution?
Open source AV. The Founding Fathers would have used this.
Nope: guilty forever as you cant prove that something does not exist.
I want Twitter to state that they're not under any NSL's currently.
And that is precisely why I use Kaspersky software.
As if millions of voices on social media censored without obvious cause or recourse cried out in sympathy and were suddenly silenced.
I've seen a lot of controversy surrounding this company, but I have yet to see anything conclusive that says they relaying information back to Russian authorities.