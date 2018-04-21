Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Lycos Finally Discontinues Its Free Email Service (lycos.com) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the 24-years-later dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader williamyf writes: You may think of it as the end of an era, or as the final nail in the coffin. Today Lycos, one of the pioneering web portals of the '90s, notified all it's users that "On May 15th, 2018, we will no longer be offering free Lycos Mail accounts." They have been very upfront about the reason:

"Q: Why are you doing this?

A: Providing mailboxes costs us money, and we no longer make enough from ads to support the cost of the mailboxes."

At it's heyday, Lycos was acquired by Terra Networks (a division of Telefonica), then sold to Daum Communications in Korea and then to Ybrant Digital in India. The search engine and other parts (like Angelfire, Tripod and Gamesville) continue working. In the meantime, instructions are provided to download all your mail via POP3 for offline archiving, or to upgrade to Paid Accounts.

  • Lycos was still providing email in 2018? They were a good search engine before AltaVista came along.

    • Infoseek all the way.

      I was thinking the same thing. I was shocked when I saw the name. I honestly had to dig deep to even remember who they were.

      Somehow I'm almost tempted to go to their web site and see what they do these days.

    • Scratch that - reverse it.

    • Oh the memories. I remember using Excite, AltaVista, Lycos, and Yahoo. You would start at one and search, then pull up the others in different windows and by the time you got back to the first query it was finally finished loading at 2800bps. Those were the days for sure.

  • Typo (Score:2)

    by koavf ( 1099649 )
    "It's" should be "its".

