Lycos Finally Discontinues Its Free Email Service
Long-time Slashdot reader williamyf writes: You may think of it as the end of an era, or as the final nail in the coffin. Today Lycos, one of the pioneering web portals of the '90s, notified all it's users that "On May 15th, 2018, we will no longer be offering free Lycos Mail accounts." They have been very upfront about the reason:
"Q: Why are you doing this?
A: Providing mailboxes costs us money, and we no longer make enough from ads to support the cost of the mailboxes."
At it's heyday, Lycos was acquired by Terra Networks (a division of Telefonica), then sold to Daum Communications in Korea and then to Ybrant Digital in India. The search engine and other parts (like Angelfire, Tripod and Gamesville) continue working. In the meantime, instructions are provided to download all your mail via POP3 for offline archiving, or to upgrade to Paid Accounts.
Lycos was still providing email in 2018? They were a good search engine before AltaVista came along.
I was thinking the same thing. I was shocked when I saw the name. I honestly had to dig deep to even remember who they were.
Somehow I'm almost tempted to go to their web site and see what they do these days.
Scratch that - reverse it.
2800bps? Surely you meant 2400bps or 28.8kbps?
