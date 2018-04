Silicon Valley Investors Wants to Fund a 'Good For Society' Facebook Replacement

Silicon Valley angel investor Jason Calacanis just announced the " Openbook Challenge ," a competition to create a replacement for Facebook."Over the next three months, 20 finalists will compete for seven $100,000 incubator grants," explains long-time Slashdot reader reifman . "Their goal is to find startups with a sustainable business model e.g. subscriptions, reasonable advertising, cryptocurrency. etc. And they want it to be ' good for society .'"Jason Calacanis writes:Calacanis has even created a discussion group for the competition... on Facebook . And his announcement includes a famous quote from Mark Zuckerberg."Don't be too proud to copy."