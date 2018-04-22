Silicon Valley Investors Wants to Fund a 'Good For Society' Facebook Replacement (calacanis.com) 31
Silicon Valley angel investor Jason Calacanis just announced the "Openbook Challenge," a competition to create a replacement for Facebook.
"Over the next three months, 20 finalists will compete for seven $100,000 incubator grants," explains long-time Slashdot reader reifman. "Their goal is to find startups with a sustainable business model e.g. subscriptions, reasonable advertising, cryptocurrency. etc. And they want it to be 'good for society.'"
Jason Calacanis writes: All community and social products on the internet have had their era, from AOL to MySpace, and typically they're not shut down by the government -- they're slowly replaced by better products. So, let's start the process of replacing Facebook... We already have two dozen quality teams cranking on projects and we hope to get to 100...
This is not an idea or business plan competition. We're looking for teams that can actually build a better social network, and we'll be judging teams primarily based upon their ability to execute... Keep in mind, that while ideas really matter, Zuckerberg has shown us, execution matters more.
Calacanis has even created a discussion group for the competition...on Facebook. And his announcement includes a famous quote from Mark Zuckerberg.
"Don't be too proud to copy."
The ideal Facebook replacement costs zero bucks.
A constitution without a 2nd amendment would be nice.
The Second Amendment is there to defend the First. If they fall, then the Fourth and the Fifth fall shortly thereafter. And then the dark times.
It's easy to see that this is not true. Plenty of European states without something comparable to the 2nd amendment, but with constitutional rules comparable to 1th, 4th and 5th Amendment.
That's because America has been guaranteeing their security for free for 75 years. What has long enabled that free world to exist is the post-WWII American security over watch which allowed countries of all sizes to escape fear. The Americans outlawed war among the participating members of the international system, and for the first time in world history imposed security upon the global commons so that anyone could purchase any resource from anywhere as well as export any product (most notably to the open,
The Second Amendment is there to defend the First.
That might have worked when all the government had was muskets, same as the people.
Now it's not so equally balanced. I invite all the members of the NRA to try and take Washington. It'll be fun to watch.
But his approach doesn't really make a business. He intends to change social media from a website and a vendor who sells your info to advertisers, to a peer-to-peer protocol that our devices implement to propagate what we want to tell our friends, kind of like a modern-day NNTP with hard crypto privacy controls.
- Openbook will run out of money (yes, it costs money to run servers for hundreds of millions of users)
- Openbook will sell ads to fund themselves
- Openbook will realize it's even more profitable to collect data and sell it to the highest bidder
- Openbook will get a "think of the children" or "Uuh! Terrorism!" injunction from some court or governmental agency, and will share their data with them
- Openbook = Facebook
Fuck crypto currencies, or to be more exact, fuck crypto-currencies that set the difficulty rate so that huge amounts of energy has to be wasted in order to "mine" the currency - that just isn't necessary.
and accountability to users and all the other things Facebook is screwing up. Or more accurately anger that trump supposedly benefited finally got people to care about all these things, when they couldn't have given a rat's arse that their electronic lives were being bought and sold six ways from sunday just a few months prior. You got to give him credit for this amazing awakening.
Just like special prosecutors were just peachy as long as they were going after Republicans, but when they started going after Democrats too, well, maybe we should rethink this
Things seem great until they turn around and start biting YOU on the ass.