Microsoft Developers Hid a Secret Puzzle in Windows Backgrounds as They Knew Images Would Leak (betanews.com) 42
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft developers working on Windows 8 created a puzzle and embedded it in the wallpapers used for internal builds of the operating system. The team knew that the images would leak out to the public -- and probably the internal builds of Windows -- so they decided to have some fun with it. Over the course of numerous builds, the puzzle was developed -- but only one person ever solved it! Over the weekend, Jensen Harris -- a former group program manager of Microsoft Office and Microsoft director leading the team working on the redesign of Windows 8 -- took to Twitter to come clean about the secret puzzle. He explained that it was common for internal test builds of Windows to have wallpapers that were not intended for public release, but said that messages tended to be included to discourage leaking: "Traditionally, these wallpapers included text embedded in them threatening to throw people in jail if they leaked the build, blah blah, substantial penalty for early withdrawal, not all coins go up in value (some go down!), etc. etc. We wanted to try a more elegant tact. So early in Windows 8, we created a wallpaper that was a combination of the text the lawyers wanted us to use with an attempt to appeal to people's better nature...thus the "shhh... let's not leak our hard work" series of wallpapers was born."
Yeah, because the team designing wallpapers is definitely the people who should be fixing the bugs the engineers haven't gotten to.
i did the dollar sign instead of the s because they care about prophets
I thought Steve Jobs was the prophet. He's not MS.
It's also a violation of the no Easter Egg policy that Microsoft instated for security reasons.
They're not strictly easter eggs as there is no code involved; they're simply graphic features in plain sight. They're also only in dev versions not meant for release.
Obviously, there was only one person interested enough...
You're kidding right? Windows development releases have been pirated since there were pirates. The only thing that put an end to it was the insiders program allowing anyone to get it for free.
Wait nope, searching for Windows Insider builds returns some 400 odd torrents.
Sure, some people pirated it just to pirate it. Make some sort of pointless statement or something. I can see that. I'm just really surprised it was pirated in large enough numbers - and at th
find the center of the maze! (Score:2)
find the center of the maze!
The enemy's gate is down.
But I'll show some tack and not point out the error.
That would be inelegant.
