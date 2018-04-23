Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Chrome Google

Google Is Testing a New Chrome UI (bleepingcomputer.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Google engineers have rolled out a new Chrome user interface (UI). Work on the new Refresh UI has been underway since last year, Bleeping Computer has learned. The new UI is in early testing stages, and only available via the Google Chrome Canary distribution, a version of the Chrome browser used as a testing playground. Users who are interested in giving the new UI a spin must install Chrome Canary, and then access chrome://flags, a section that contains various experimental options not included in Chrome's default settings section.

Google Is Testing a New Chrome UI More | Reply

Google Is Testing a New Chrome UI

Comments Filter:

  • Oh crap... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So all of Mozilla's work to turn Firefox into a Chromeclone was for notting?

  • This is good news. If the UI doesn't change then there must not be any progress. Progress!

  • What difference do small imperceptible changes to UI make while Chrome continues to stalk everyone using it?

  • A web browser should be simple. A back/forward button, refresh/stop, address bar and tabs. Making kentucky fried interfaces just chases people to alternative browsers. Be like Seamonkey, which still has a 90’s Netscape UI.

  • TFA (Score:2)

    by darkain ( 749283 )

    For those that didn't see TFA, they're not doing a massive overhaul. They've changed the "angled" edges of the tabs at the top to be more square with rounded corners instead. That's it. Nothing else has changed. This is hardly even worth a mention. It is a very VERY minor UI adjustment at best. Then again, when Google changed their logo to fix the kerning by 1 pixel, that was enough to warrant an article here, too...

Slashdot Top Deals

Radioactive cats have 18 half-lives.

Close