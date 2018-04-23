Google Accused of Showing 'Total Contempt' for Android Users' Privacy (bleepingcomputer.com) 10
On the heels of a terse privacy debate, Google may have found another thing to worry about: its attempt to rethink the traditional texting system. From a report: Joe Westby is Amnesty International's Technology and Human Rights researcher. Recently, in response to Google's launch of a new messaging service called "Chat", Westby argued that Google, "shows total contempt for Android users' privacy."
"With its baffling decision to launch a messaging service without end-to-end encryption, Google has shown utter contempt for the privacy of Android users and handed a precious gift to cybercriminals and government spies alike, allowing them easy access to the content of Android users' communications. Following the revelations by CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, end-to-end encryption has become recognized as an essential safeguard for protecting people's privacy when using messaging apps. With this new Chat service, Google shows a staggering failure to respect the human rights of its customers," Westby contended. Westby continued, saying: "In the wake of the recent Facebook data scandal, Google's decision is not only dangerous but also out of step with current attitudes to data privacy."
Guilty as charged. I think it's time for some serious anti-trust action in Federal court.
Well past time to restrain our government, agreed. But antitrust? I was thinking of relatively simple legislation.
Oh, and outlaw that forfeiture crap too.
It is debatable, whether Facebook and Google show more contempt towards privacy than the users themselves
All that real time data to collect and sell.
You are the product.