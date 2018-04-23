Google Accused of Showing 'Total Contempt' for Android Users' Privacy (bleepingcomputer.com) 29
On the heels of a terse privacy debate, Google may have found another thing to worry about: its attempt to rethink the traditional texting system. From a report: Joe Westby is Amnesty International's Technology and Human Rights researcher. Recently, in response to Google's launch of a new messaging service called "Chat", Westby argued that Google, "shows total contempt for Android users' privacy."
"With its baffling decision to launch a messaging service without end-to-end encryption, Google has shown utter contempt for the privacy of Android users and handed a precious gift to cybercriminals and government spies alike, allowing them easy access to the content of Android users' communications. Following the revelations by CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, end-to-end encryption has become recognized as an essential safeguard for protecting people's privacy when using messaging apps. With this new Chat service, Google shows a staggering failure to respect the human rights of its customers," Westby contended. Westby continued, saying: "In the wake of the recent Facebook data scandal, Google's decision is not only dangerous but also out of step with current attitudes to data privacy."
Guilty as charged. I think it's time for some serious anti-trust action in Federal court.
It's SMS. PITA to encrypt, both parties need to do so the same way.
And no, iMessage isn't SMS.
Well past time to restrain our government, agreed. But antitrust? I was thinking of relatively simple legislation.
Oh, and outlaw that forfeiture crap too.
Nope. It's messaging on the cell phone signalling protocols, just like SMS. This is different to an application running on the top.
When you are defining such protocols, the governments of the world require "Lawful Access" laws to be adhered to. When we were working on WiMax, the FBI turned up to the meetings to discuss the LA features in the protocol.
This is why you do secure messaging from and app, over IP.
SMS and it's brethren will never be secure and there's nothing Google or anyone else can do about it,
It is debatable, whether Facebook and Google show more contempt towards privacy than the users themselves
All that real time data to collect and sell.
You are the product.
then use the Signal messaging app at both ends.
Or Telegram.
While Google is putting support behind RCS, it's not a Google thing, it's an industry-standard evolution of SMS. Google really should do better and offer end-to-end encryption, but that would only work in their walled garden, and they would still have to interoperate with everyone outside of that garden, who they have no control over.
Guess which one it is. Hint: It tangentially has to do with robots.
I asked him why a billionaire would want to eat someone else's ice cream. He said it gives him a feeling of superiority.
Also, he said that there is a competition among billionaires to see who can be the most abusive. He still manages Microsoft: "I'm there about 15 percent of th [charlierose.com]
Now that the whole Facebook shit hit the fan, we can finally hope that this whole privacy destroying data collection madness gets some attention.
Keep the stories coming. And make sure that they keep the steam they have now.
And yes, it doesn't even matter what kind of story. Few people will actually understand what's really going on anyway. But what matters is volume. If there is story after story after story about how companies destroy our privacy, people will finally listen. Not because they understand, bu
"out of step with current attitudes to data privacy."
The current and former CEO have made it very clear what their stance on data privacy is: "privacy is dead;" was the quote. So Google's current attitude about data privacy is the same as it has always been. From their point of view, they're doing you a favor in not trying to delude you into believing that you have privacy and being upfront and out in the open that you have none.