Microsoft Readies Windows 10 April Update With New Features and Enhancements

Posted by BeauHD
MojoKid writes: Microsoft has been preparing a Spring Creators Update for Windows 10 for a while now, which was recently pushed out as an RTM (Release To Manufacturing) build to all rings of the Windows Insider program. Now dubbed the "Windows 10 April Update," Redmond is billing that "lots of new features" are rolling out with this release, including the ability to resume past activities in timeline and a file sharing feature with nearby devices. Also, based on what has been tested in pre-release builds, there will be other features coming as well, including a rebuilt Game Bar with a new Fluent design UI, a diagnostic data viewing tool in the Security and Privacy section, and Cortana is reportedly easier to use with a new Organizer interface and My Skills tab. It is expected Microsoft will be pushing out this update for Windows 10 this week sometime.

  • It has More! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, 2018 @07:06PM (#56491473)

    More ways to exfiltrate your personal data!
    More ways to collect personal data!
    More ways to get you to pay for bandwidth for the above
    More ways to lose control over your hardware
    More telemetry!
    More spyware!
    More malware!

    • Windows 10 NSA Edition.

      Use Linux.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The "diagnostic data viewing tool" appears to be a direct result of pressure from EU countries to make the telemetry visible to the user. Now we just need to push for a proper off button.

      The GDPR could be helpful here. When it comes in next month Microsoft will need your explicit permission to keep collecting any personal data. If you decline to give it, the have to stop.

      So what happens if Windows asks and you decline? Seems like bricking your computer would put them in some deep legal shit.

      We can apply som

  • Windows Search (Score:4, Insightful)

    by zippo01 ( 688802 ) on Monday April 23, 2018 @07:10PM (#56491487)
    Will windows search finally work?!?!?! I mean, the answer is obviously no, but its fun to poke at Microsoft. find / funny!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zippo01 ( 688802 )
      I'm sorry. I'm a terrible person, find / -name funny!

      • You want a legit way to poke fun of Microsoft? Their fluent UI is basically a rip-off of material design. Basically a defeat on Microsoft's part after they kept pushing that shitty metro design. Flat UI is crap, it always has been. It's also a bad idea to completely toss out skeumorph, like metro did.

    • I think this path offers a download of Ubuntu; wonderful doesn't begin to explain it.

      • Not sure what you're saying. FYI, Ubuntu (as in the terminal) has been running under Win10 for over a year now. While they say it's not supported, I've also been running some Ubuntu gui's via Ming.

    • I use this instead https://www.voidtools.com/ [voidtools.com] Windows can take 10 minutes to search a hard drive while that program does as fast as you type.

  • My favorite new feature is that it no longer gives you the Blue Screen offffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff

  • Please... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Make it stop!

  • I'm glad they're deviating away from northern hemisphere naming. It's autumn here in Australia.

  • And they're notifying that you'll only be offline for 30 minutes while upgrading to this release instead of 51 minutes. They must really think their customers are brainwashed if they expect anyone to cheer over this.

  • My favorite new feature (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Resetting your default apps to Microsoft's!

  • Meh (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gaygirlie ( 1657131 ) <gaygirlie@Nospam.hotmail.com> on Monday April 23, 2018 @07:30PM (#56491561) Homepage

    From what I've seen, most people just use Windows to open a web-browser or play games. I haven't seen anyone actually using any of the new Windows 10 - specific "features" Microsoft has brought with the OS, including myself.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Scutter ( 18425 )

      But they rebuilt the Game Bar UI! It's like a whole new operating system!

    • You mean everyone isn't using Paint3d, Edge, etc?? Microsoft can't seem to afford to pay any developers to keep the stuff everyone uses running, but they sure seem to find lots of devs to create new stuff that no one will ever use.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      An operating system shouldn't have "features". And operating system should stay out of your way and work quietly and transparently in the background. Windows 10 fails on all points.

      Messages constantly flying in from the side of the screen to tell me stupid pointless shit that I don't give two fucks about. (Dear Microsoft, Yes, I know that I plugged in an external hard drive. I'M THE ONE WHO PLUGGED IT IN, YOU FUCKING DUMBASS).

      Constant changes and constant introduction of new "features" which introduce n

      • If they did that, it would be all too evident that they are useless. They have to at least pretend that they are doing something.

    • The only time I've heard someone mention them in person is to ask how to disable them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Same here. There is no real need for a GUI to support much else than application launch and window positioning in the first place. MS seems desperate to prevent people from noticing...

    • I see people doing a lot more than that. They use it to run office suite software for business purposes. They also use it to run Windows front ends for database applications. None of this really requires anything newer than Windows 98 or maybe XP.

  • How about a low cost stable version (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... for the masses? Like really, how many more MS billionaires do we need? On the other hand, we do really need more affordable computers for the part of the world that isn't overly-affluent. Just saying. Oh ya, I forgot, nobody cares about the people, especially multinational and despotic monopolistic soulless corporations.

  • I was just forced to reinstall windows after the last update bricked the PC. Apparently my "Administrator" decided that I can't update settings on my PC, and that I must have a password to open my computer. It now gives me the kind option of paying to switch to Enterprise to use the functionality that's been standard.

  • All of these new "features" are useless to me (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MpVpRb ( 1423381 ) on Monday April 23, 2018 @08:08PM (#56491703)

    All I want is a reliable and secure OS

    • >> All I want is a reliable and secure OS
      Use Linux.

    • Then use anything. Linux for it's excellent design. Mac for despite some stupid security bugs being of no interest, and Windows 10 for resisting an incredible number of attacks and being prompt to automatically fix security issues (whether you want it to or not).

      Really every modern OS meets your requirements.

      If you have HDD space problems though don't use Windows 10. It has an undenyably huge footprint.

  • Who gives a shit, what we're looking for is an easier to deactivate Cortana (among other things that are suspiciously hard to get rid of).

    Until Windows 10, we were forced to reinstall Windows when buying a new computer to get rid of the damn bloatware, with Win10 this doesn't work anymore because Windows itself comes with enough bullshit you can hardly get rid of that it makes the crap those Laptop peddlers stuffed into your "new" system pale in comparison.

  • We're taking your bets on the percentage of systems that will be bricked this time.

  • Move to Mac (Score:2, Insightful)

    by vatin ( 4267855 )
    I got tired and just moved to Mac.

    • I got tired and just moved to Mac.

      Good for you!

      You'll soon wonder why you waited so long...

      • Actually he should not have waited this long. Things have gotten pretty bad recently.

        • Actually he should not have waited this long. Things have gotten pretty bad recently.

          Just the Internet Magnifying-Lens. No one pays (much) attention when there's a bug in Android or Linux; and nobody even NOTICES when there's a bug in Windows; but every single thing that Apple slips-up on is FRONT PAGE NEWS.

          Every. Single. Thing.

          That's not to say that Apple is in any way Perfect. FAR from it. But they address their issues in a timely manner (again, MOST of the time. Tell me bugs never languish in Linux and Android and Windows and... (*cough* Heartbleed *cough* *cough* ROBOT *cough* *cough* M

          • Oh I'm not talking about bugs but most the GUI and other things. The counter-intuitive flat UI comes to mind, removing features from software "just because". Hiding feathers without any hint on how to access them (ex: older but still supported graphic file formats when saving with Preview hidden from the pull-down menu). But the biggest problem right now is APFS, which is quite critical.

            • Oh I'm not talking about bugs but most the GUI and other things. The counter-intuitive flat UI comes to mind, removing features from software "just because". Hiding feathers without any hint on how to access them (ex: older but still supported graphic file formats when saving with Preview hidden from the pull-down menu). But the biggest problem right now is APFS, which is quite critical.

              I don't like the flatifying of the UI, either; but it's an industry-wide Design Trend, it seems; so whaddya gonna do? Blame MiserableSoft, and their Vomitous "Interface Formerly Known as Metro" Playskool-Design...

              Do those File-Formats still work if you force the File Extension (I'm at work with no Mac to check)? And are they still Hidden if you hold down "Option' while Saving (doing a "Save As...")?

              What's wrong with APFS? I only heard about one bug; and I thought it got fixed. In fact, I thought APFS was a

              • By file formats I mean when you try to "Save as" or "Export" in Preview into another graphic file format. The old formats are still there but they are hidden from the pull-down menu used for the format choice, you have to hold "option" to see them but no indication that holding that key will give you more option.

                As for APFS, I've read quite a few complains on macrumors.com

                • By file formats I mean when you try to "Save as" or "Export" in Preview into another graphic file format. The old formats are still there but they are hidden from the pull-down menu used for the format choice, you have to hold "option" to see them but no indication that holding that key will give you more option.

                  As for APFS, I've read quite a few complains on macrumors.com

                  Well, as a Mac User since 1984, and a Lisa User before that, I don't particularly agree with some of the hand-holding and Filesystem- hiding that happened a while back (Mountain Lion?). It makes me always have to remember to hold down "Option" when doing a Save... BUT, OTOH, the idea was based on sound marketing: People who were used to using iOS, which basically makes all the Filesystem decisions for you, and who were switching to a Mac for the first time, would fell "lost" in a big, open Filesystem. So, i

  • The more bullshit Microsoft adds to Windows, the more SteamOS become a better alternative.

    SteamOS won't waste the CPU and RAM of my PC running useless bullshit like Cortana, Skype, telemetry, etc.

  • Seriously Microsoft quit trying to hop on the pay to play or app store gravy train. Face up to the fact that you unfortunately missed the train of that era. I don't need all these "assistance" gizmos to buy things I don't need, I'm happy with the Windows 2000 interface for all it's worth. I don't need more ads telling me how to fork over my hard earned cash...

