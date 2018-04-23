Microsoft Readies Windows 10 April Update With New Features and Enhancements (hothardware.com) 107
MojoKid writes: Microsoft has been preparing a Spring Creators Update for Windows 10 for a while now, which was recently pushed out as an RTM (Release To Manufacturing) build to all rings of the Windows Insider program. Now dubbed the "Windows 10 April Update," Redmond is billing that "lots of new features" are rolling out with this release, including the ability to resume past activities in timeline and a file sharing feature with nearby devices. Also, based on what has been tested in pre-release builds, there will be other features coming as well, including a rebuilt Game Bar with a new Fluent design UI, a diagnostic data viewing tool in the Security and Privacy section, and Cortana is reportedly easier to use with a new Organizer interface and My Skills tab. It is expected Microsoft will be pushing out this update for Windows 10 this week sometime.
It has More! (Score:5, Insightful)
More ways to exfiltrate your personal data!
More ways to collect personal data!
More ways to get you to pay for bandwidth for the above
More ways to lose control over your hardware
More telemetry!
More spyware!
More malware!
Re: (Score:2)
I don't hate MS, nonetheless, I wouldn't mod it down.
And what I am surmising is that some day one of the new "features" to be added is extracting my genome from the chair I sit in and offering to treat a disease I might get, for a hefty price.
And offering to keep that information private, for another one.
If not MS, someone. The incentives are there.
Re: (Score:2)
Not actually true. Only updates that include one or more kernel changes or update the firmware of your CPU require a reboot. But because of all the Spectre and Meltdown patches in the recent past, nearly every update cycle has included one or more changes that require a reboot.
At least Windows 10 seems to have eliminated the need for the double-reboot that was often required by Windows 7. It's not uncommon for Windows 7 to need to boot into safe mode, apply one or more changes, and then reboot again.
NSA Edition (Score:2)
Windows 10 NSA Edition.
Use Linux.
Re: (Score:3)
The "diagnostic data viewing tool" appears to be a direct result of pressure from EU countries to make the telemetry visible to the user. Now we just need to push for a proper off button.
The GDPR could be helpful here. When it comes in next month Microsoft will need your explicit permission to keep collecting any personal data. If you decline to give it, the have to stop.
So what happens if Windows asks and you decline? Seems like bricking your computer would put them in some deep legal shit.
We can apply som
Windows Search (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Windows Search (Score:3)
You want a legit way to poke fun of Microsoft? Their fluent UI is basically a rip-off of material design. Basically a defeat on Microsoft's part after they kept pushing that shitty metro design. Flat UI is crap, it always has been. It's also a bad idea to completely toss out skeumorph, like metro did.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure what you're saying. FYI, Ubuntu (as in the terminal) has been running under Win10 for over a year now. While they say it's not supported, I've also been running some Ubuntu gui's via Ming.
Re: (Score:2)
I use this instead https://www.voidtools.com/ [voidtools.com] Windows can take 10 minutes to search a hard drive while that program does as fast as you type.
Re: (Score:2)
8675.309
Re: (Score:2)
42
My fav! (Score:2)
My favorite new feature is that it no longer gives you the Blue Screen offffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
Please... (Score:1)
Make it stop!
Northern hemisphere naming (Score:1)
I'm glad they're deviating away from northern hemisphere naming. It's autumn here in Australia.
upgrade time (Score:2)
And they're notifying that you'll only be offline for 30 minutes while upgrading to this release instead of 51 minutes. They must really think their customers are brainwashed if they expect anyone to cheer over this.
My favorite new feature (Score:2, Funny)
Resetting your default apps to Microsoft's!
Meh (Score:5, Insightful)
From what I've seen, most people just use Windows to open a web-browser or play games. I haven't seen anyone actually using any of the new Windows 10 - specific "features" Microsoft has brought with the OS, including myself.
Re: (Score:2)
But they rebuilt the Game Bar UI! It's like a whole new operating system!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
An operating system shouldn't have "features". And operating system should stay out of your way and work quietly and transparently in the background. Windows 10 fails on all points.
Messages constantly flying in from the side of the screen to tell me stupid pointless shit that I don't give two fucks about. (Dear Microsoft, Yes, I know that I plugged in an external hard drive. I'M THE ONE WHO PLUGGED IT IN, YOU FUCKING DUMBASS).
Constant changes and constant introduction of new "features" which introduce n
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The only time I've heard someone mention them in person is to ask how to disable them.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. There is no real need for a GUI to support much else than application launch and window positioning in the first place. MS seems desperate to prevent people from noticing...
Re: (Score:2)
How about a low cost stable version (Score:1)
... for the masses? Like really, how many more MS billionaires do we need? On the other hand, we do really need more affordable computers for the part of the world that isn't overly-affluent. Just saying. Oh ya, I forgot, nobody cares about the people, especially multinational and despotic monopolistic soulless corporations.
All new features from the previous version??? (Score:1)
Re: All new features from the previous version??? (Score:2)
All of these new "features" are useless to me (Score:5, Insightful)
All I want is a reliable and secure OS
Linux. (Score:2)
>> All I want is a reliable and secure OS
Use Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
There's also the security level of each of these vulnerabilities.
You could have a system with 1000 weak vulnerabilities and yet still be more secure than another system with only 1 vulnerability that's extremely dangerous.
Re: (Score:2)
Then use anything. Linux for it's excellent design. Mac for despite some stupid security bugs being of no interest, and Windows 10 for resisting an incredible number of attacks and being prompt to automatically fix security issues (whether you want it to or not).
Really every modern OS meets your requirements.
If you have HDD space problems though don't use Windows 10. It has an undenyably huge footprint.
Easier to use Cortana (Score:2)
Who gives a shit, what we're looking for is an easier to deactivate Cortana (among other things that are suspiciously hard to get rid of).
Until Windows 10, we were forced to reinstall Windows when buying a new computer to get rid of the damn bloatware, with Win10 this doesn't work anymore because Windows itself comes with enough bullshit you can hardly get rid of that it makes the crap those Laptop peddlers stuffed into your "new" system pale in comparison.
The betting pool is opened, ladies and gentlemen (Score:2)
We're taking your bets on the percentage of systems that will be bricked this time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:The betting pool is opened, ladies and gentleme (Score:5, Informative)
Give it up man, Ubuntu or Debian are both viable options + no spyware, what's not to love?
Well not being able to play most games for one. Two, not being able to take part in most computer related events. No real support for VR or 3d printer support.
Re: (Score:2)
No cheating please.
Re: (Score:2)
Ubuntu or Debian are both viable options
For whom? Those people who care about this shit don't have it meet their requirements, those people who don't care,
....well they don't care.
Not fucking bricked (Score:1)
This being a tech site and all I figure that people can use the word "bricked" correctly. No windows will not "brick" your computer. Unless you need to pop out the BIOS chip or connect up a JTAG programmer then your computer isn't bricked. Even then a quick firmware rewrite and things are fixed. Call me when one BGA solder joint goes bad and you need to reflow the board, then it's bricked.
Move to Mac (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I got tired and just moved to Mac.
Good for you!
You'll soon wonder why you waited so long...
Re: (Score:2)
Actually he should not have waited this long. Things have gotten pretty bad recently.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually he should not have waited this long. Things have gotten pretty bad recently.
Just the Internet Magnifying-Lens. No one pays (much) attention when there's a bug in Android or Linux; and nobody even NOTICES when there's a bug in Windows; but every single thing that Apple slips-up on is FRONT PAGE NEWS.
Every. Single. Thing.
That's not to say that Apple is in any way Perfect. FAR from it. But they address their issues in a timely manner (again, MOST of the time. Tell me bugs never languish in Linux and Android and Windows and... (*cough* Heartbleed *cough* *cough* ROBOT *cough* *cough* M
Re: (Score:2)
Oh I'm not talking about bugs but most the GUI and other things. The counter-intuitive flat UI comes to mind, removing features from software "just because". Hiding feathers without any hint on how to access them (ex: older but still supported graphic file formats when saving with Preview hidden from the pull-down menu). But the biggest problem right now is APFS, which is quite critical.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh I'm not talking about bugs but most the GUI and other things. The counter-intuitive flat UI comes to mind, removing features from software "just because". Hiding feathers without any hint on how to access them (ex: older but still supported graphic file formats when saving with Preview hidden from the pull-down menu). But the biggest problem right now is APFS, which is quite critical.
I don't like the flatifying of the UI, either; but it's an industry-wide Design Trend, it seems; so whaddya gonna do? Blame MiserableSoft, and their Vomitous "Interface Formerly Known as Metro" Playskool-Design...
Do those File-Formats still work if you force the File Extension (I'm at work with no Mac to check)? And are they still Hidden if you hold down "Option' while Saving (doing a "Save As...")?
What's wrong with APFS? I only heard about one bug; and I thought it got fixed. In fact, I thought APFS was a
Re: (Score:2)
By file formats I mean when you try to "Save as" or "Export" in Preview into another graphic file format. The old formats are still there but they are hidden from the pull-down menu used for the format choice, you have to hold "option" to see them but no indication that holding that key will give you more option.
As for APFS, I've read quite a few complains on macrumors.com
Re: (Score:2)
By file formats I mean when you try to "Save as" or "Export" in Preview into another graphic file format. The old formats are still there but they are hidden from the pull-down menu used for the format choice, you have to hold "option" to see them but no indication that holding that key will give you more option.
As for APFS, I've read quite a few complains on macrumors.com
Well, as a Mac User since 1984, and a Lisa User before that, I don't particularly agree with some of the hand-holding and Filesystem- hiding that happened a while back (Mountain Lion?). It makes me always have to remember to hold down "Option" when doing a Save... BUT, OTOH, the idea was based on sound marketing: People who were used to using iOS, which basically makes all the Filesystem decisions for you, and who were switching to a Mac for the first time, would fell "lost" in a big, open Filesystem. So, i
Re: (Score:2)
Eventually I predict Microsoft will just front end Ubuntu because they've lost the ability to develop OS software.
Question: How can they lose what they never had?
Re: Windows 10 is the worst OS ever (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Glass house, man. Glass house.
When your leader has to admit (and they hate doing that) they've fucked up too much in software QA that they have to pump the brakes to not fuck up so much, you should keep your mouth shut.
Apple would have to hire an all-H1b dev. Staff to fuck up as consistently as MS' Windows teams have.
Microsoft is helping Valve (Score:2)
The more bullshit Microsoft adds to Windows, the more SteamOS become a better alternative.
SteamOS won't waste the CPU and RAM of my PC running useless bullshit like Cortana, Skype, telemetry, etc.
Sounds like more ways to Extract $$$ (Score:2)
Seriously Microsoft quit trying to hop on the pay to play or app store gravy train. Face up to the fact that you unfortunately missed the train of that era. I don't need all these "assistance" gizmos to buy things I don't need, I'm happy with the Windows 2000 interface for all it's worth. I don't need more ads telling me how to fork over my hard earned cash...