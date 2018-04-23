Microsoft Readies Windows 10 April Update With New Features and Enhancements (hothardware.com) 24
MojoKid writes: Microsoft has been preparing a Spring Creators Update for Windows 10 for a while now, which was recently pushed out as an RTM (Release To Manufacturing) build to all rings of the Windows Insider program. Now dubbed the "Windows 10 April Update," Redmond is billing that "lots of new features" are rolling out with this release, including the ability to resume past activities in timeline and a file sharing feature with nearby devices. Also, based on what has been tested in pre-release builds, there will be other features coming as well, including a rebuilt Game Bar with a new Fluent design UI, a diagnostic data viewing tool in the Security and Privacy section, and Cortana is reportedly easier to use with a new Organizer interface and My Skills tab. It is expected Microsoft will be pushing out this update for Windows 10 this week sometime.
From what I've seen, most people just use Windows to open a web-browser or play games. I haven't seen anyone actually using any of the new Windows 10 - specific "features" Microsoft has brought with the OS, including myself.
Who gives a shit, what we're looking for is an easier to deactivate Cortana (among other things that are suspiciously hard to get rid of).
Until Windows 10, we were forced to reinstall Windows when buying a new computer to get rid of the damn bloatware, with Win10 this doesn't work anymore because Windows itself comes with enough bullshit you can hardly get rid of that it makes the crap those Laptop peddlers stuffed into your "new" system pale in comparison.
