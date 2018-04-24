Chinese Tech Companies Post Men-Only Job Listings, Report Finds (theverge.com) 14
Major Chinese tech companies like Huawei, Alibaba, and Tencent discriminate against women in their online job listings, a new report from Human Rights Watch found today. Some job postings directly state they are for men only, while others specify that women must have attractive appearances and even be a certain height. The Verge reports: The Human Rights Watch report reveals gender discrimination amongst major tech companies, as in the rest of Chinese society, is common and widespread. Search engine Baidu listed a job for content reviewers in March 2017 stating that applicants had to be men with the "strong ability to work under pressure, able to work on weekends, holidays and night shifts." The conglomerate Tencent, which owns WeChat, the massive game Honor of Kings, and a majority stake in League of Legends, was found to have posted an ad for a sports content editor in March 2017, stating it was looking for "strong men who are able to work nightshifts."
And Alibaba, despite Jack Ma touting the company's inclusiveness, merited an entire case study from the Human Rights Watch report. The report noted the e-commerce giant came under fire in 2015 for posting a job ad on its site for a "computer programmer's motivator" seeking women applicants with physical characteristics like Japanese adult film star Sola Aoi. Alibaba removed the reference to Sola Aoi after media reported on it, but kept the ad on the site. As recently as January this year, Alibaba still mentioned "men preferred" in job listings for "restaurant operations support specialist" positions. Tech companies also often tout the attractive women they've hired as incentives for more men to come on board, according to the HRW report. Both Tencent and Baidu were noted to have posted to their social media accounts interviews with male employees who cited having beautiful women around them as an incentive for working there.
And Alibaba, despite Jack Ma touting the company's inclusiveness, merited an entire case study from the Human Rights Watch report. The report noted the e-commerce giant came under fire in 2015 for posting a job ad on its site for a "computer programmer's motivator" seeking women applicants with physical characteristics like Japanese adult film star Sola Aoi. Alibaba removed the reference to Sola Aoi after media reported on it, but kept the ad on the site. As recently as January this year, Alibaba still mentioned "men preferred" in job listings for "restaurant operations support specialist" positions. Tech companies also often tout the attractive women they've hired as incentives for more men to come on board, according to the HRW report. Both Tencent and Baidu were noted to have posted to their social media accounts interviews with male employees who cited having beautiful women around them as an incentive for working there.
Alternate headline (Score:2)
Other cultures are actually different, Euro and Euro derived cultures are shocked to discover!
"This isn't the diversity we had in mind", activists quoted as saying
...
what? (Score:2)
Both Tencent and Baidu were noted to have posted to their social media accounts interviews with male employees who cited having beautiful women around them as an incentive for working there.
That's crazy talk; no way do men like being surrounded by beautiful women!
Communist party reeducation (Score:2)
What this point demonstrates that it is Liberalism, Freedom of Speech, and strong protections of Personal Rights that allow SJWs to exist. Ironically, SJWs are against Freedom of Speed (preferring freedom from being offended), are very illiberal, and actively advocate for discrimination and diminishing of rights of majority.
the one child policy has lead to a lot of men thei (Score:2)
the one child policy has lead to a lot of men their!
SJWs should welcome this (Score:2)
This is the ultimate opportunity to use the scientific method to prove which is the superior way of doing this. We have a "sexist/madmen" society in China and a "tolerant, inclusive, sensitive" society in the United States. If the United States comes out on top/stays on top over the next 20 years, the SJWs can declare victory. If not, we can all say that their worldview has been fundamentally falsified by a direct comparison of two very different societal paradigms.
(Yes, my money is on China because China i
Worse (Score:2)
That sheds an even worse light on chinese programmers than on chinese companies....
It's a sad life if the best thing about your job is the gorgeous.... whatever an software developer motivator is.