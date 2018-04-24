Far From Being a Utilitarian Afterthought, an Astonishing Number of Design Choices Go Into Pagination (theoutline.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: In his landmark 1931 book An Essay on Typography, the British typographer Eric Gill discusses everything from the proper place for the tail of an 'R' to terminate to which type of word press might best serve the amateur typographer. He casts the printed word as sacred. But there's one thing -- a silent, steady workhorse found in nearly every book -- that Gill fails to address: the lowly page number. The functional role of the page number is simple: it provides order and sequence to a text. And while it is a supremely utilitarian design element, more thought is put into it than you might imagine. Should it go at the top or the bottom of the page? In the right or left margin? Or in the center? These are all conscious and deliberate choices made by designers.
* If you have single sided printing, you can put the page number centered at the bottom.
* If you have double-sided printing, you can put the page number near the outside edges.
This sounds like it could be a typography holy war, similar in scale to Emacs vs. vi or tabs vs. spaces. Actually, what do typography nerds think of tabs vs. spaces?
Tabs. Why? Because if you don't like the indentation the way it is, you can easily adjust your tab spacing without altering the code. No matter what the person writing the code thought is the "correct" amount of whitespace between edge and indented code, your setting will provide whatever amount you consider correct.
Yeah, the only one that's solved so far is the thing where some people argue--on text medium, no less--that two spaces need not follow a period ending a sentence because the space is automatically bigger anyway. Meanwhile, two spaces after a period ending a sentence is actually larger than a single space after an abbreviation like "Mr."; and the space after a period is, in fact, not proportionally wide compared to spaces in other places on the very screens in which these debates take place.
Coupled with an index pagination lets you skip the usual introduction drivel where the author barfs his thoughts and intentions nobody gives a shit about.
Good authors at least. Bad ones sprinkle that useless garbage all over their text.