Facebook Has Considered Profiling Its Users' Personalities and Using the Information To Target Ads (bbc.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a report: A patent filed by the social network describes how personality characteristics, including emotional stability, could be determined from people's messages and status updates. The firm is currently embroiled in a privacy scandal over the use of its data by a political consultancy. Facebook says it has never used the personality test in its products. The patent, first filed in 2012, is in the names of Michael Nowak and Dean Eckles. Mr Nowak has worked for Facebook for 10 years, while Prof Eckles now teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The patent has been updated twice, most recently in 2016. The BBC has seen emails from Mr Eckles and other Facebook staff to University of Cambridge psychologists in which they discuss analysis of data to infer personality traits, and talk of using such research to improve the product for users and advertisers.
This is news? (Score:3, Informative)
Maybe on CNN with their readers. But on Slashdot I think going assumption is outfits like Facebook try manipulating every piece of info on a user to target stupid ads.
Tomorrow we'll learn Facebook tried not-so-PC datapoints to target mortgage ads. Stuff like sexy preferences or what race the user might be etc. Everyone will be in shock I guess - except me because I assume they're doing that already. I would guess most Slashers are in same boat.
Re: (Score:3)
Already do (Score:2)
Don't the big players already do this to a degree? I search for "underwear" online and then for the next 6 months see a thousand underwear ads on different sites. It's creepy and annoying. Profiling a personality is just a generalization of the technique.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: It looks like you might be psycho (Score:2)
Interesting. So in the Fake-Progressive dialect of Newspeak, "psycho" means "decent red-blooded American who is unenthusiastic about serfdom". Thanks, good to know!
Re: It looks like you might be psycho (Score:2)
I'm a cornflake, not a snowflake, you insensitive clod!
Future Headline (Score:2)
I can see it now (Score:2)