Facebook Has Considered Profiling Its Users' Personalities and Using the Information To Target Ads (bbc.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report: A patent filed by the social network describes how personality characteristics, including emotional stability, could be determined from people's messages and status updates. The firm is currently embroiled in a privacy scandal over the use of its data by a political consultancy. Facebook says it has never used the personality test in its products. The patent, first filed in 2012, is in the names of Michael Nowak and Dean Eckles. Mr Nowak has worked for Facebook for 10 years, while Prof Eckles now teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The patent has been updated twice, most recently in 2016. The BBC has seen emails from Mr Eckles and other Facebook staff to University of Cambridge psychologists in which they discuss analysis of data to infer personality traits, and talk of using such research to improve the product for users and advertisers.
This is news? (Score:3, Informative)
Maybe on CNN with their readers. But on Slashdot I think going assumption is outfits like Facebook try manipulating every piece of info on a user to target stupid ads.
Tomorrow we'll learn Facebook tried not-so-PC datapoints to target mortgage ads. Stuff like sexy preferences or what race the user might be etc. Everyone will be in shock I guess - except me because I assume they're doing that already. I would guess most Slashers are in same boat.
... they can target all the ads they want, they are going to be ignored...
In the meantime, they make billions in profit. Who cares about what you do anyway?
For example, is it discrimination when health insurance choose not to advertise with cancer survivors (on average such people make more claims)?
Already do (Score:2)
Don't the big players already do this to a degree? I search for "underwear" online and then for the next 6 months see a thousand underwear ads on different sites. It's creepy and annoying. Profiling a personality is just a generalization of the technique.
Re: It looks like you might be psycho (Score:3)
Interesting. So in the Fake-Progressive dialect of Newspeak, "psycho" means "decent red-blooded American who is unenthusiastic about serfdom". Thanks, good to know!
I'm a cornflake, not a snowflake, you insensitive clod!
Why exactly do you think people join the NRA?
Future Headline (Score:2)
I can see it now (Score:2)
In other news, water is wet! (Score:2)
Film at 11!
fail (Score:1)
The intense turning of the blind eye that advertising execs do is astonishing. I have never met a human who has click on an add on purpose, not even one person I have asked has ever done it except on accident which they quickly click out of. Yet billions of dollars are literally wasted on fake advertising, it is fake because any metric used to promote it is a lie. Facebook is one huge lie, the people there lie about what they are doing, it is amazing that almost all people on Facebook are so happy, their li