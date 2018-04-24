Facebook Has Considered Profiling Its Users' Personalities and Using the Information To Target Ads

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: A patent filed by the social network describes how personality characteristics, including emotional stability, could be determined from people's messages and status updates. The firm is currently embroiled in a privacy scandal over the use of its data by a political consultancy. Facebook says it has never used the personality test in its products. The patent, first filed in 2012, is in the names of Michael Nowak and Dean Eckles. Mr Nowak has worked for Facebook for 10 years, while Prof Eckles now teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The patent has been updated twice, most recently in 2016. The BBC has seen emails from Mr Eckles and other Facebook staff to University of Cambridge psychologists in which they discuss analysis of data to infer personality traits, and talk of using such research to improve the product for users and advertisers.

  • This is news? (Score:3, Informative)

    by TheZeitgeist ( 5083373 ) on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @12:33PM (#56494859)

    Maybe on CNN with their readers. But on Slashdot I think going assumption is outfits like Facebook try manipulating every piece of info on a user to target stupid ads.

    Tomorrow we'll learn Facebook tried not-so-PC datapoints to target mortgage ads. Stuff like sexy preferences or what race the user might be etc. Everyone will be in shock I guess - except me because I assume they're doing that already. I would guess most Slashers are in same boat.

    • Exactly, they can target all the ads they want, they are going to be ignored and on the rare off chance they might put up an ad for something I want and end up getting then surely it's a win-win, although it probably wouldn't be through whatever ad but still.

      • ... they can target all the ads they want, they are going to be ignored...

        In the meantime, they make billions in profit. Who cares about what you do anyway?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      On one hand I don't want to see discrimination of any kind, so turning people down is a big no-no. On other hand, when dealing with advertising, it is understandable when businesses want to target most profitable clients.

      For example, is it discrimination when health insurance choose not to advertise with cancer survivors (on average such people make more claims)?

  • Don't the big players already do this to a degree? I search for "underwear" online and then for the next 6 months see a thousand underwear ads on different sites. It's creepy and annoying. Profiling a personality is just a generalization of the technique.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Whenever co-workers are away from their desks, I do a quick search for "happy ending gay massage parlor" from their computer and then close the tab.
  • Facebook Has Considered Profiling Its Users' Personalities and Using the Information To Sell to Employers, Government, Insurance companies, Landlords, Lawyers, Universities etc...
  • You seem depressed... depressed people seem to be more likely to buy, rope + ladder combinations. Razor blades, and sleeping pills. You seem angry... check out Joes gunshop You seem insecure. Check out this new SUV

  • fail (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The intense turning of the blind eye that advertising execs do is astonishing. I have never met a human who has click on an add on purpose, not even one person I have asked has ever done it except on accident which they quickly click out of. Yet billions of dollars are literally wasted on fake advertising, it is fake because any metric used to promote it is a lie. Facebook is one huge lie, the people there lie about what they are doing, it is amazing that almost all people on Facebook are so happy, their li

