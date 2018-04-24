Instagram Launches 'Data Download' Tool To Let You Leave (techcrunch.com) 5
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Two weeks ago TechCrunch called on Instagram to build an equivalent to Facebook's "Download Your Information feature so if you wanted to leave for another photo sharing network, you could. The next day it announced this tool would be coming and now TechCrunch has spotted it rolling out to users. Instagram's "Data Download" feature can be accessed here or through the app's privacy settings. It lets users export their photos, videos, archived Stories, profile, info, comments, and non-ephemeral messages, though it can take a few hours to days for your download to be ready. An Instagram spokesperson now confirms to TechCrunch that "the Data Download tool is currently accessible to everyone on the web, but access via iOS and Android is still rolling out." We'll have more details on exactly what's inside once my download is ready.
Download? What about delete? (Score:2)
Great, I can download all my Facebook and Instragram data.
Now... what about deleting it from their servers?
Re: (Score:2)
No need to delete, they arent' sending you a copy of your data, it's the data itself. they send you the very same electrons you sent it to them with right back to you.
Finally. (Score:2)
I'm signing up now just so I can use this!
About time!