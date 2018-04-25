E-Waste Innovator Will Go To Jail For Making Windows Restore Disks That Only Worked With Valid Licenses (gizmodo.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Washington Post: California man Eric Lundgren, an electronic waste entrepreneur who produced tens of thousands of Windows restore disks intended to extend the lifespan of aging computers, lost a federal appeals court case in Miami after it ruled "he had infringed Microsoft's products to the tune of $700,000," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Per the Post, the appeals court ruled Lundgren's original sentence of 15 months in prison and a $50,000 fine would stay, despite the software being freely available online and only compatible with valid Windows licenses: "The appeals court upheld a federal district judge's ruling that the disks made by Eric Lundgren to restore Microsoft operating systems had a value of $25 apiece, even though they could be downloaded free and could be used only on computers with a valid Microsoft license. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit initially granted Lundgren an emergency stay of his prison sentence, shortly before he was to surrender, but then affirmed his original 15-month sentence and $50,000 fine without hearing oral argument in a ruling issued April 11." All told, the court valued 28,000 restore disks he produced at $700,000, despite testimony from software expert Glenn Weadock that they were worth essentially zero.
It sounds like a fix was in (Score:3)
I just don't see how this ruling could stand the way it is described here.
If the software market value is zero, how did the original judge get to $700,000 damages? That calculation or at least argument would have to be shown. Does anyone know what it was?
I think he asked a "handling fee" or the like for those disks. Still an insane verdict completely out of touch with reality. But what else can you expect from members of the legal profession?
There's your problem. The judges disagreed and felt that $25 was likely.
TBH, while I intensely dislike Windows and would discourage its use if I ever owned my own business, the reality is that the software definitely has a market value of more than $0. Whether it's $25 is up in the air, but the aim was to make old hardware functional, presumably with "functional" being defined as "being capable of running Windows applications"; at the very least, the value of the oper
.... but if you can download the ISO for free (if you have a valid license or sticker, like a Dell for instance) how is that depriving Microsoft of any modicum of revenue?
That's what I can't wrap my head around.
I just don't see how this ruling could stand the way it is described here.
If the software market value is zero, how did the original judge get to $700,000 damages? That calculation or at least argument would have to be shown. Does anyone know what it was?
$25 per disc x 28,000 discs
Yes, but the real question is how they determined a value of $25 per disc when the contents of said disc are available online for free.
Surprised by decision (Score:1)
He downloaded and sold somebody else's work. I'm not sure what more you'd need to know.
There was a previous Slashdot article on this guy, I think it was in the last few months, that has a lot more detail and discussion.
Actual laws matter (Score:2)
It may be that the value is in the license, but that doesn't change the way the actual laws work. The idea is in the word: "copyright" is a right to make copies. It doesn't matter whether money changed hands: Microsoft has a copyright on those bits, and he copied them without their permission, so legally, he violated their copyright.
So great, go police! (Score:3)
Let this be a lesson... (Score:2)
If you're going to make OS restore disks for old computers, make sure that they use open source software!
If this guy was making Ubuntu or CentOS based restore DVD's, he wouldn't be going to prison right now. Sure, he would have got more tech support calls from people who were confused by the new UI, but that's nothing compared through the hell he's going through.
Oh, and I hope that this story gets national attention. Microsoft deserves a good PR hit for going after this guy.
A big win! (Score:3)
Well, repairing computers is obviously stealing from manufacturers of new ones and re-using valid Windows licenses is obviously stealing from MS! This person got what he deserved for his unpatriotic, almost treasonous actions. True Americans throw things away when they get old or break! This person was trying to sabotage capitalism and the rich getting richer. We cannot have that. So I am 100% behind this ruling, except that the sentence is wayyyy to lenient. Maybe we can find some terrorism charge in there as well? Maybe something like "inciting people to not buy new computers" or the like? After all, this _is_ threatening the stabiliy of society, just like terrorism.
Somebody should send a Tweet to Bill Gates, and ask him how this ruling "helps" his cause for providing technology for low income people and developing countries. Seems like it would do quite the opposite.
Microsoft needs to publicly petition the judge (Score:2)
They know they weren't being hurt. They need to make a public plea and help a further appeal.