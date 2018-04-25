Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


E-Waste Innovator Will Go To Jail For Making Windows Restore Disks That Only Worked With Valid Licenses (gizmodo.com) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the free-for-all dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Washington Post: California man Eric Lundgren, an electronic waste entrepreneur who produced tens of thousands of Windows restore disks intended to extend the lifespan of aging computers, lost a federal appeals court case in Miami after it ruled "he had infringed Microsoft's products to the tune of $700,000," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Per the Post, the appeals court ruled Lundgren's original sentence of 15 months in prison and a $50,000 fine would stay, despite the software being freely available online and only compatible with valid Windows licenses: "The appeals court upheld a federal district judge's ruling that the disks made by Eric Lundgren to restore Microsoft operating systems had a value of $25 apiece, even though they could be downloaded free and could be used only on computers with a valid Microsoft license. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit initially granted Lundgren an emergency stay of his prison sentence, shortly before he was to surrender, but then affirmed his original 15-month sentence and $50,000 fine without hearing oral argument in a ruling issued April 11." All told, the court valued 28,000 restore disks he produced at $700,000, despite testimony from software expert Glenn Weadock that they were worth essentially zero.

  • Now shut up and drink your lead laced landfill water and go back to sleep!

  • Legal system is broken (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @09:06AM (#56499405)
    It boggles my mind that such verdict is possible. How come jury nullification [wikipedia.org] didn't happen in this case?

    • Is ruled on by a judge not a jury in this case (my guess cause I don't care to look more).

    • That's because 99.9% of jury members aren't aware of jury nullification and the true power they wield. Trial lawyers definitely don't want juries to know about that right, either - especially prosecutors - because those jurors become wildcards. If the lawyers even get a hint of a juror knowing about it, they are thrown out of the jury pool during the selection process.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Microsoft spent more on lawyers.

  • It sounds like a fix was in (Score:4, Insightful)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @09:08AM (#56499413)

    I just don't see how this ruling could stand the way it is described here.

    If the software market value is zero, how did the original judge get to $700,000 damages? That calculation or at least argument would have to be shown. Does anyone know what it was?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      I think he asked a "handling fee" or the like for those disks. Still an insane verdict completely out of touch with reality. But what else can you expect from members of the legal profession?

    • If the software market value is zero

      There's your problem. The judges disagreed and felt that $25 was likely.

      TBH, while I intensely dislike Windows and would discourage its use if I ever owned my own business, the reality is that the software definitely has a market value of more than $0. Whether it's $25 is up in the air, but the aim was to make old hardware functional, presumably with "functional" being defined as "being capable of running Windows applications"; at the very least, the value of the oper

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Miser ( 36591 )

        .... but if you can download the ISO for free (if you have a valid license or sticker, like a Dell for instance) how is that depriving Microsoft of any modicum of revenue?

        That's what I can't wrap my head around.

        • My guess is that the ISO is provided free of charge to end users holding a license, but not not to refurbishers for redistribution along with used PCs. Apparently MS sells physical disks to refurbishers for $25 a pop
    • The fact that the guy didn't charge anything for the disks doesn't make the market value zero, nor does the fact that Microsoft doesn't charge for a download of the disk image. Apparently Microsoft charges refurbishers $25 for a physical copy of the restore disk. And quite possibly there is a clause on the download page for the disk that states that end users can van a copy for free, but distributors are not allowed to burn a copy and sell it along with a refurbished computer.

      Even so, the sentence seem
  • That decision is surprising. Is there more to this story that is not presented in this Slashdot article?

    • He downloaded and sold somebody else's work. I'm not sure what more you'd need to know.

      There was a previous Slashdot article on this guy, I think it was in the last few months, that has a lot more detail and discussion.

    • Actual laws matter (Score:4, Interesting)

      by martyros ( 588782 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @09:23AM (#56499511)

      “I thought it was freeware,” Lundgren told the Times. “... The value’s in the license. They didn’t understand that.”

      It may be that the value is in the license, but that doesn't change the way the actual laws work. The idea is in the word: "copyright" is a right to make copies. It doesn't matter whether money changed hands: Microsoft has a copyright on those bits, and he copied them without their permission, so legally, he violated their copyright.

      Is it a jerk move on Microsoft's part, to prosecute this guy for helping people keep software working which they've already paid for? Sure, and they deserve to be publicly shamed for it.

      But there's nothing wrong with this ruling from a legal perspective. Everyone benefits when the law is clear and applied consistently, and in this case it was. Remember that those same laws which allow Microsoft to prosecute a guy for copying "free" bits also allow people who write GPL software to prosecute companies for copying "free" bits without giving back their changes.

      • Microsoft is part of a group that wants GPL users to go easy on violators and work with them to stop the violation without recourse to courts or financial settlements. Obviously Microsoft doesn't think that philosophy applies to violating their proprietary licenses. Exactly as I expected.

  • So great, go police! (Score:4, Funny)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @09:09AM (#56499427) Journal
    I'm glad the government is wasting money on this instead of tracking down the thief that stole my car.

  • If you're going to make OS restore disks for old computers, make sure that they use open source software!

    If this guy was making Ubuntu or CentOS based restore DVD's, he wouldn't be going to prison right now. Sure, he would have got more tech support calls from people who were confused by the new UI, but that's nothing compared through the hell he's going through.

    Oh, and I hope that this story gets national attention. Microsoft deserves a good PR hit for going after this guy.

  • Good (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He should go to jail for foisting windows on 28,000 people. Can't someone think of the children?

  • A big win! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @09:11AM (#56499435)

    Well, repairing computers is obviously stealing from manufacturers of new ones and re-using valid Windows licenses is obviously stealing from MS! This person got what he deserved for his unpatriotic, almost treasonous actions. True Americans throw things away when they get old or break! This person was trying to sabotage capitalism and the rich getting richer. We cannot have that. So I am 100% behind this ruling, except that the sentence is wayyyy to lenient. Maybe we can find some terrorism charge in there as well? Maybe something like "inciting people to not buy new computers" or the like? After all, this _is_ threatening the stabiliy of society, just like terrorism.

  • Who gives a flying crap about Microsoft's stinking licenses?

  • They know they weren't being hurt. They need to make a public plea and help a further appeal.

  • When the post mortem on the US is written a big factor, certainly in the top 5, will be foolish judicial decisions. Some are big, like legal bribery via McDonnell v. United States and saying that cash is free speech, some are small like this one. But too many bad decisions and bad precedents are being made.

