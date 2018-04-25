Gmail's Big Upgrade Featuring New Web App, Confidential Mode, Nudges, and Snooze Goes Live (venturebeat.com) 19
Google on Wednesday pushed out the biggest revamp of Gmail in years. The company is bringing to the flagship Gmail service many (but not all) of the features it trialed in Inbox for Gmail, and adding a few new ones, too. From a report: While the overhaul does usher in a new look to the Gmail web app, bringing it into the material design fold, this update is more about throwing new features into the mix than moving things around and causing confusion. G Suite -- Google's paid productivity service for businesses, which also includes Gmail -- appears to be the core focus of this update, however these features will also be made available to standard Gmail users. [...] Google is adamant that no person within the company will ever read your emails, but that doesn't mean your email content is protected from third-party infiltration. To address this, Gmail will soon offer users a dedicated "confidential mode" -- on the web and in its mobile apps -- that is designed to protect against two kinds of attacks. [...] In addition to privacy and security updates, Gmail on mobile and the web is getting a bunch of new features to help solve the perennial problem of email overload. One of those tools is "nudging," which leans on Google's AI smarts and automated processing, similar to how its spam filter works, to remind users to follow up on a message they've received.
Look, it got off the sofa. C'mon, get a UID and get off the porch, p0ser...
Nudging users? No thanks (Score:1, Interesting)
"To remind users to follow up on a message they've received."
How about "No"? How about "Hell no!"
I receive some 50 emails a day, the vast majority require no "follow up" on my part.
The very first thing I want to learn about this "service" is how to turn it off.
I am also a bit concerned about nudges. They could be super annoying, but I will wait to see how they work in practice. If they end up being good at identifying messages that really do need follow up, distinguishing those we ignored deliberately, it could be a valuable feature.
Please... (Score:2)
I call it immaterial design, thousands of controls and options that all do nothing.
Can someone please come up with some alternative to Flat/Material design that can become the hot new trend? Unless it involves just a pure white screen where you have to have previously memorized an invisible design layout it can't help but be better than what the industry is moving towards now.
Okay. How about the all black on black color scheme in Disaster Area's [wikia.com] stunt ship:
"It's the wild colour scheme that freaks me," said Zaphod whose love affair with this ship had lasted almost three minutes into the flight, "Every time you try to operate on of these weird black controls that are labelled in black on a black background, a little black light lights up black to let you know you've done it. What is this? Some kind of galactic hyperhearse?"
The walls of the swaying cabin were also black, the ceiling was black, the seats - which were rudimentary since the only important trip this ship was designed for was supposed to be unmanned - were black, the control panel was black, the instruments were black, the little screws that held them in place were black, the thin tufted nylon floor covering was black, and when they had lifted up a corner of it they had discovered that the foam underlay also was black.
"Perhaps whoever designed it had eyes that responded to different wavelengths," offered Trillian.
"Or didn't have much imagination," muttered Arthur.
How to get it. (Score:5, Informative)
The linked article doesn't actually explain how to enable the new version. This CNET article does https://www.cnet.com/how-to/ho... [cnet.com]
"Regular Gmail users
You can enable the new look and features by clicking on the Settings cog in the top-right corner, then selecting Try the new Gmail option."
It's not available to me yet. Doing some checking it seems that they are actually doing a gradual roll-out, so you might have to wait a while for it to become available.
The same is true of updates for Android apps. You read about some great new feature but it takes two weeks to get to your phone. I understand why they do it, hell I do it, but I'd love an "I'm feeling lucky" override option.
Re:How to get it. (Score:4, Informative)
I was not able to see the option when using Firefox but I was able to when using Chrome. However once I chose the option I had the new version in Chrome, Firefox and Edge
don't see it in chrome either; in Canada FWIW