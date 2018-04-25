Microsoft Plans Version of Windows 10 For Devices With Limited Storage (engadget.com) 58
An anonymous reader shares a report: A smaller, more pared down version of Windows 10 was spotted in the latest Redstone 5 preview build. Microsoft is calling it Windows 10 Lean and it's 2GB smaller in size than standard editions of Windows 10 once installed. Missing from this version are the Registry Editor, Internet Explorer, wallpaper, Microsoft Management Console and drivers for CD and DVD drives, and Windows Central notes that the lighter Windows 10 might be designed to ensure tablets and laptops with little internal storage can install Windows 10 feature updates. Additionally, the Redstone 5 preview also features phone-related APIs that support functions like dialing, blocking withheld numbers, video calling, Bluetooth headset support and speakerphone mode, stoking those persistent Andromeda rumors.
I was already worried they might dump the telemetry code. I mean, I can live without DVD drivers, without the ability to fix Registry entries after their update shoots the system in the foot and being able to manage the system, but MS not knowing that I still diligently dig through the system to squelch Cortana, get rid of the Windows Shop (or whatever they call that iTunes Store and Steam spoof/mockup), remove their "cloud" connection (insert vaporware joke here) and get rid of all the other ridiculous blo
Seriously? How big is a DVD driver?
Back in the day when I worked on lots of DOS systems I used to have to load the Mitsumi driver on floppy disk, usually after having booted to said floppy disk. The Mitsumi driver took up so little room on the floppy I didn't even consider it in my "space budget" when figuring out what I was going to put on a floppy and what I was going to leave out.
With all that garbage you stuffed into Win10, I think you'd do much better!
I can't believe you FOSS tards still think "bloat" is the problem (as you browse the internets using an i386 compatible kernel).
Bloat is a huge problem for Windows. Unlike Windows, you can customize Linux to work on different devices with varying amounts of resources. For example, you can run RedHat Enterprise 2.3 requires only 4GB of disk space. That's server software. Ubuntu with all the bells and whistles need 25GB but that can be cut down to 5GB. Windows 10 at a minimum currently requires 16GB. That doesn't include all the additional libraries like
.NET that you might need to make things work.
You are aware that "security" for MS means "securing our system from the asshole sitting in front of it thinking it belongs to him", yes?
Security updates are small deltas. Feature updates are gigabytes of barely changed / recompiled files.
"Device with limited storage" == "Phone" or "Tablet"
So this says that Windows 10 is targeted for embedded devices like phones and tablets... So the death of Window's phones was announced prematurely then?
Of course they don't necessarily care if those sorts of machines are competitive with 'anything' (they are pretty terrible experiences, regardless of OS), but they do want to curtail schools buying up those chromebooks and going all in on google infrastructure.
Their problems against ChromeOS and the related services of course cut much deeper. From a business perspective, schools are terrible for profit margin. As such a lot of companies have a hard time justifying efforts that focus on schools because the
I just bought a REAL Lenovo, X-series slightly used on EBay for under $200. Under $100 in fact. The 110S is a glorified eeePC. If I were forced to use one, I'd run a lean Linux on it, not Win 10.
Taking out useful stuff like the Registry Editor and MMC saves a few MB, but doesn't really address RAM usage or speed.
MS might be abandoning the strategy of having both Windows Phone 10 and Windows 10 going forward. However that doesn't mean that those who have existing Windows phones will benefit. Well if it has been like every other Windows Phone transition, a lot if not all existing hardware won't work with the newest version and apps. So those who have existing phones may be stuck with a phone that is essentially abandoned. That may not entice existing customers to buy new Windows phones considering MS has abandoned th
Will gamers be able to get this so-called Lean version, maybe even possibly at a lower price than the regular version?
If they're jettisoning wallpaper, it seems like they're scraping the bottom of the barrel. Even Windows 95 had wallpaper.
I would suggest to them that they could try getting rid of all of those spam applet tiles in the start menu. That would certainly free up more space than a couple of wallpaper jpegs.
Something is very wrong here. Somehow these few apps and JPEG files account for 2GB of data. And Even after removing them, the base install is 10GB.
I can't help but feeling that they removed some rather important stuff like the registry editor, and left in all the Windows Store shovelware that no-one wants.
When will Microsoft learn that no-one wants the shit edition of Windows? They will either buy or pirate the proper version, just like with Windows 8 RT.
Which means that in a few years, the only decent Windows version will be some sort of Windows 10 LTSB with the telemetry disabled.
Sadly, LTSB is currently only available for companies and organizations. There MAY be some pirate versions around, but I think I'll take another route:
Dual boot with Linux as OS for real work and Windows for games. In the optimistic assumption that Microsoft won't bother to implement an EXT4 driver just to snoop around the other drives.
*grabs tinfoil hat*
was it 12% market share after being free for a year?
Is it 43% after almost 3 years?
How much space does Registry Editor take? Good lord.
Granted for normal users Regedit should be avoided. But if you are going to optimize Windows it seems like a tool that is needed. Even though in my opinion the registry was a bad idea. But they use it, so we need to be able to edit it.
It's done on purpose. The Lean addition could prove popular enough to offset the standard edition of Windows. MS basically is offering this administratively PAINFUL edition of the OS as a last resort.
Basically, if you need Lean, don't expect to troubleshoot or fix error. For that capability, upgrade the hardware.
I feel so luck to have a device with unlimited storage. Windows can grow and grow and I never run out of space. Yet somehow I never have enough free space for my stuff... It's like each time my storage increases Windows catches up.
I feel a bit paranoid here: I doubt they removed regedit just to save 313K.
Ding ding fucking ding. This guy gets it
Remove WinSXS (Score:2)
If only Microsoft removes the bloat that winsxs is, and make sure that only the last version of a dll is there, and that all dlls instead provide versioned calls, then windows should drop to 2-3gb. If the install disk is 3 gb, the OS should take 3, not 12.
And they would promptly lose compatibility with the majority of software. Which is fine, but then why not just go with an RT version?
That's what the disk cleanup feature is for; to purge superseded files that have been replaced by prior updates. But the WinSxS is there to prevent the old days of "dll hell" when installing and running applications.
I am posting from a cheap windows netbook that I picked up for under a hundred bucks at Wal-mart. It does the job perfectly - provides a nice screen and good connectivity for browsing, web apps, email and video streaming. It has nice long battery life. And no hard drive. Just a tiny 32 gig "solid state drive". It does have an SD slot, but that gets treated as removable media, so installing stuff there is limited.
This means that after the first update to Windows downloaded the entire drive was full. I had to do some hoop-jumping just to get it completed. It has since pared itself down enough that I have 5 gigs free. Trimming 2 more gigs would be a great thing.
Would you post model number & manufacturer please? I find that buying refurbed chrome books with the Celeron U processors for under $180 and adding a little more storage and full featured coreboot does give very nice, almost expendable devices.
Instead of getting rid of the registry editor, which weighs in at about 400k, how about getting rid of Cortana? I have a hunch the lady is heavier than a few k.
While we're at it, there's a bunch more of your crapware you dumped into the system I can't get rid of, maybe scrape them out too while you're at it? It's not like Win10 comes without a ton of unwanted, unnecessary and outright useless crap preinstalled. Not installing that would probably be where I'd start before removing drivers and system manageme
A blue screen only.