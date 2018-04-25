Europol Shuts Down World's Largest DDoS-for-Hire Service (bleepingcomputer.com) 11
In what is being seen as a major hit against cybercriminals, Europol, an international police operation, has taken down the world's biggest provider of potentially crippling Distributed Denial of Service attacks. From a report: Europol officials have shut down WebStresser, a website where users could register and launch DDoS attacks after paying for a monthly plan, with prices starting as low as $18.25. The website, considered the largest DDoS-for-hire service online, had over 136,000 users at the time it was shut down. Europol said it had been responsible for over 4 million DDoS attacks in recent years. Visitors to the web site will now see a notice stating that the site has been seized in conjunction with "Operation Power Off," which is the name of the multi-country operation that took down the site.
Europol officials have shut down WebStresser, a website where users could register and launch DDoS attacks after paying for a monthly plan, with prices starting as low as $18.25.
So someone who signs up for a service like this really is saying they intend to cause harm. While logistically difficult to prosecute everyone, it would seem logical that every user of this service should find themselves in some legal hot water. I cannot think of a single lawful reason why someone would need to use a service like this. And if there isn't a law against using a service like this there darn well should be. Obviously the providers of this "service" should be put in jail but I would argue the users of the service are really no less culpable.
My brother had an account there.
Then your brother is an asshat.
For years, it seemed SPAM email blasting companies were the worst Internet villain imaginable, but then came the for-hire DDOS companies. Eventually they didn't even have to hide on the DarkWeb and appeared on public websites. Now anyone with even the most minor beef can take someone or something offline for a few hours for a few dollars. These things whack indie multiplayer games all the time. It's soo easy to phish someone's IP address and then target them after getting frag'd, tk'd, or blog-flamed.
Congradulations to Europol all of the people who worked to take this website down! The fight is not over, but at least we got in a "good hit".