Amazon Will Now Deliver Packages To the Trunk of Your Car (theverge.com) 39
Last year, Amazon unveiled a service called Amazon Key that lets delivery people into your home to drop off packages. Now, the tech giant wants to do the same thing with your car. Amazon announced a new service that gives it couriers access to a person's vehicle for the purpose of leaving package deliveries inside. "Amazon wants to use the connected technologies embedded in many modern vehicles today" to gain entry, reports The Verge. "The company is launching this new service in partnership with two major automakers -- General Motors and Volvo -- and will be rolling out in 37 cities in the U.S. starting today." From the report: Amazon has been beta testing the new service in California and Washington state for the past six months. To start out, the service will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. It's also limited to owners of GM and Volvo vehicles, model year 2015 or newer, with active OnStar and Volvo on Call accounts. Amazon says it plans to add other automobile brands over time. Packages that weigh over 50 pounds, are larger than 26 x 21 x 16 inches in size, require a signature, are valued over $1,300, or come from a third-party seller also are not eligible for in-car delivery.
To access the new delivery service, you need to add your car to your Amazon Key app and include a description of the vehicle, so Amazon's couriers will be able to locate it. The car will need to be parked within a certain radius of an address used for Amazon deliveries, so either home or work. Driveways, parking lots, parking garages, and street parking are all eligible locations, just as long as it's not at some random address across town. To find your car, Amazon's couriers will have access to its GPS location and license plate number, as well as an image of the car.
To access the new delivery service, you need to add your car to your Amazon Key app and include a description of the vehicle, so Amazon's couriers will be able to locate it. The car will need to be parked within a certain radius of an address used for Amazon deliveries, so either home or work. Driveways, parking lots, parking garages, and street parking are all eligible locations, just as long as it's not at some random address across town. To find your car, Amazon's couriers will have access to its GPS location and license plate number, as well as an image of the car.
It's amazing... (Score:2)
It's amazing how much amazon has access to your stuff, isn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
It's amazing how much amazon has access to your stuff, isn't it?
Did you give them access to your car's remote operations? No? Amazing!
Re: It's amazing... (Score:2)
You just need a trunk monkey to protect your stuff.
https://youtu.be/AidAXgq9dWc [youtu.be]
Special instructions. (Score:2)
Instructions to delivery service: Just move dead body over to the side if package will not fit between legs.
Re: (Score:2)
Instructions to delivery service: Just move dead body over to the side if package will not fit between legs.
Passing this along: Amazon sells Body Bags [amazon.com]
...
they should open a customer pickup depot (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They already do that. [amazon.com] Just not on a giant scale yet. There's one in the little city I live in.
Hop onto google maps and type in "Amazon Locker".
Actually... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I really, really detest these click-bait, rile up the masses, blatantly false headlines. Why can't we have the intellectual honestly to write, "Amazon offers delivery to newer model Onstar-enabled cars for Prime users."? Is that really so fucking hard? And if the source article doesn't have the brain cells to do that, what's the point of calling these folks editors if they just cut and paste the same garbage?
My car isn't that make and model, isn't new enough, and other than when I'm out and about running er
Re: (Score:2)
Seems dangerous (Score:2)
I only know three people that own GM cars, and that's only because of MAGA. All three of them keep guns in their trunks. Hopefully some law prevents them from giving access to some random delivery person to their guns.
Re: (Score:2)
That's scary. If your state allows people to keep guns in their trunks, why don't you move? I know I would flee that shitty state in which you live.
Almost every state allows this. The ones that don't honor the second amendment's protections also happen to have some of the worst murder rates. Is your concern that a shotgun or rifle transported in the locked trunk of your car will somehow jump out and start killing people? I've noticed that the people who most often react with your sort of irrational nonsense are generally projecting - they know that they, personally, aren't stable people.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you forgotten about road rage? Gun owners constantly murder us.
You type pretty well for someone "constantly murdered."
Re: (Score:2)
what else? (Score:2)
How convenient (Score:2)
All in the name of convenience.
Although it's actually all in the name of cost savings. It costs more to re-deliver packages.
Amazon assume you won't mind letting in minimum wage delivery drivers in to your home and car in exchange for increasing their profit margins.
I don't get this (Score:3)
Why does Amazon wants access to a car or my house?
Here's a $50 solution
1) Get large crate, fix it in place to prevent removal
2) Get padlock
3) Leave padlock inside crate
4) Delivery guy places package in crate
5) Delivery guy uses padlock, locks crate
6) Get home, use only key to open padlock
7) Get package
8) ???
9) PROFIT!
And before people start tearing down this idea, ask yourself, is the flaw you found worse than "letting a stranger in my home"....
Re: (Score:2)
No thanks (Score:2)
And there is the next level of Amazon data mining. Car location, photo, license plate. All in their DB, forever.
What will they use it for? They probably don't even know yet. But use it they will.