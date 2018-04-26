Ubuntu 18.04 Focuses On Security and AI Improvements (sdtimes.com) 72
Canonical has announced the release of its open-source Linux operating system, Ubuntu 18.04, which features security, multi-cloud, containers, and AI improvements. From a report: "Multi-cloud operations are the new normal," said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical and founder of Ubuntu, in a statement. "Boot-time and performance-optimized images of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on every major public cloud make it the fastest and most efficient OS for cloud computing, especially for storage and compute intensive tasks like machine learning." On-premises and on-cloud AI development within Ubuntu will be improved by the integration of Kubeflow and a range of CI/CD tools into Canonical Kubernetes. Kubeflow is a machine learning library built on Kubernetes.
Re: (Score:1)
How about making a desktop OS that doesn’t suck more dicks than a Chinese hooker on a Tuesday night?
LOL, i was about to say a saturday night hooker from bangkok.
Re: (Score:1)
scrap the workstation install and go with server and then install Mint. That's not a bad desktop.
Ubuntu needs to burn unity and all those efforts in a really big bonfire, the the debian base is the best platform out there.
Re: (Score:1)
Ubuntu needs to burn unity and all those efforts in a really big bonfire, the the debian base is the best platform out there.
They already burned unity, dude.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
mention some quantum computing shit in there and it's in the bag
Re: (Score:2)
Pshaw. I’ve been doing 4-D printing for months now!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not even fake AI. All they were saying was that a less resource intensive OS leaves more compute cycles open for harder things. I'll at least admit it is buzzword-compliant. And maybe a little better marketing than "creators update," but that's not saying much.
Re: (Score:2)
*ducks*
Is this even English at this point? (Score:1)
"Multi-cloud operations are the new normal"... What? I have literally no *clue* what this could possibly even mean. Are we still talking about computers? On Earth? Humans? Or is this some sort of alien technology from a different world? Multi-cloud operations? Operations? Cloud? Multi-cloud? Fuck off.
Multi-cloud? (Score:2)
I thought there was only one cloud, "the cloud", and everything went there.
Re: (Score:2)
Mostly never to be seen again. Alternatively to be accidentally released to one-and-all.
Re: (Score:3)
"Multi-cloud operations are the new normal"... What? I have literally no *clue* what this could possibly even mean. Are we still talking about computers? On Earth? Humans? Or is this some sort of alien technology from a different world? Multi-cloud operations? Operations? Cloud? Multi-cloud?
I thought there was only one cloud, "the cloud", and everything went there.
Obviously, Canonical has cracked multi-dimensional travel with Ubuntu 18.04 and it can connect with The Cloud in all the other dimensions / Universes. I'm so looking forward to messing with the Google and Amazon search histories of my other-dimension counterparts.
Yes, I think so (Score:2)
And what I believe it to mean is that many people nowadays are frequently using several different cloud services, sometimes at the same time. Which I believe is true, too. (Yes, 'cloud' is just a hip name for something that was not really new when the term was coined, but I guess we simply have to go along with it now.)
That said, I've organized my personal cloud usage via my own server running Nextcloud, which performs the task of synchronizing with all the other cloud storage services I still sometimes use
How do you find NextCloud? Better than OwnCloud? (Score:2)
Question about NextCloud: What do you think of it?
I use OwnCloud. This was just before NextCloud became practical. I considered going to NextCloud when an OwnCloud client for my aging iPad2 "upgraded" and stopped working. Ultimately I stayed with OwnCloud just to minimize complexity.
How is NextCloud in terms of maturity? Is it a drop-in replacement for OwnCloud, or does it have issues? Do you find yourself using features not available in OwnCloud? (Not that I know what those are, but the marketing tex
Re:Is this even English at this point? (Score:5, Funny)
"Multi-cloud operations are the new normal"... What?
I can explain.
He means that to best leverage new trends in AI and blockchain technologies, customers no longer want to be constrained to just one cloud in today's increasingly global competitive landscape. This is cloud computing brought into the modern era, with full-on support for more rapid paradigm shifts and enhanced disruptive innovation. This new release will allow alignment of enterprise level strategies with synergistic goals to increase customer mind share and build viral growth.
It is only by using this multi cloud technology that modern consumer facing agile entities can grow their business and re-imagine a future in which outside the box thinking becomes the new normal. Ubuntu 18.04 supports all these emerging technological trends, and more.
This is basic, mission critical process, and I am astonished that anyone on a supposed "tech site" like this would be unaware. Shame on you for not keeping up with broad trends in innovation and holistic consumer enablement.
Re:Is this even English at this point? (Score:4, Informative)
I suspect he's talking about having multiple Kubernetes clusters available on the CLI, e.g. one local minikube cluster (virtualized through e.g. a headless Virtualbox or KVM), plus multiple cloud clusters (e.g. one for integration-testing, and one for production) via Microsoft Azure or Amazon AWS.
But Canonical's marketing is garbage. They should perhaps split the press releases for their Desktop, Server and Cloud editions.
Re: (Score:1)
I suspect he's talking about having multiple Kubernetes clusters available on the CLI, e.g. one local minikube cluster (virtualized through e.g. a headless Virtualbox or KVM), plus multiple cloud clusters (e.g. one for integration-testing, and one for production) via Microsoft Azure or Amazon AWS.
Just an FYI, the A in AWS stands for Amazon.
Please download it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I was thinking the same thing....how long before I should install this? Couple of weeks? Couple of months?
Re: (Score:2)
And 18.04.1 is when it goes LTS.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The screen lock problem is a problem with X11 and is one of the things that Wayland is supposed to be able to completely fix.
Fixing the Alt key thing (e.g disabling the HUD completely) is to open ccsm (Compiz Config Settings Manager), click on "Desktop", then click on "Ubuntu Unity Plugin" and there you have a "Key to shot the HUD when tapped" and instead of changing it to a different key you can outright disable it there.
"Announced the release" (Score:4, Informative)
They've announced the release, and released the announcement, but the software is not yet available for download....
Re: (Score:1)
They haven't announced the release at all. Usually these notices come out by e-mail or twitter, but nothing yet from Canonical. The article reads like something that was pre-written and scheduled to post.
Last second bug delays release... (Score:5, Informative)
avoid this one (Score:1)
I heard a lot of good things about Ubuntu Bare Beaver so I figured I would try it. But it's locked down tight. No matter what I tried, I couldn't root beaver. And even command line tools -- old standbys like finger, touch, unzip, mount, and shave -- gave me a permission denied error. What good is a beaver if you can't use it?
Maybe next release, Choad Cock, will be more to my liking.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)