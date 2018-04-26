Ubuntu 18.04 Focuses On Security and AI Improvements (sdtimes.com) 33
Canonical has announced the release of its open-source Linux operating system, Ubuntu 18.04, which features security, multi-cloud, containers, and AI improvements. From a report: "Multi-cloud operations are the new normal," said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical and founder of Ubuntu, in a statement. "Boot-time and performance-optimized images of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on every major public cloud make it the fastest and most efficient OS for cloud computing, especially for storage and compute intensive tasks like machine learning." On-premises and on-cloud AI development within Ubuntu will be improved by the integration of Kubeflow and a range of CI/CD tools into Canonical Kubernetes. Kubeflow is a machine learning library built on Kubernetes.
scrap the workstation install and go with server and then install Mint. That's not a bad desktop.
Ubuntu needs to burn unity and all those efforts in a really big bonfire, the the debian base is the best platform out there.
mention some quantum computing shit in there and it's in the bag
"Multi-cloud operations are the new normal"... What? I have literally no *clue* what this could possibly even mean. Are we still talking about computers? On Earth? Humans? Or is this some sort of alien technology from a different world? Multi-cloud operations? Operations? Cloud? Multi-cloud? Fuck off.
I thought there was only one cloud, "the cloud", and everything went there.
Mostly never to be seen again. Alternatively to be accidentally released to one-and-all.
"Multi-cloud operations are the new normal"... What? I have literally no *clue* what this could possibly even mean. Are we still talking about computers? On Earth? Humans? Or is this some sort of alien technology from a different world? Multi-cloud operations? Operations? Cloud? Multi-cloud?
I thought there was only one cloud, "the cloud", and everything went there.
Obviously, Canonical has cracked multi-dimensional travel with Ubuntu 18.04 and it can connect with The Cloud in all the other dimensions / Universes. I'm so looking forward to messing with the Google and Amazon search histories of my other-dimension counterparts.
And what I believe it to mean is that many people nowadays are frequently using several different cloud services, sometimes at the same time. Which I believe is true, too. (Yes, 'cloud' is just a hip name for something that was not really new when the term was coined, but I guess we simply have to go along with it now.)
That said, I've organized my personal cloud usage via my own server running Nextcloud, which performs the task of synchronizing with all the other cloud storage services I still sometimes use
I suspect he's talking about having multiple Kubernetes clusters available on the CLI, e.g. one local minikube cluster (virtualized through e.g. a headless Virtualbox or KVM), plus multiple cloud clusters (e.g. one for integration-testing, and one for production) via Microsoft Azure or Amazon AWS.
But Canonical's marketing is garbage. They should perhaps split the press releases for their Desktop, Server and Cloud editions.
I was thinking the same thing....how long before I should install this? Couple of weeks? Couple of months?
They've announced the release, and released the announcement, but the software is not yet available for download....