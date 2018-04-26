Fake Mark Zuckerbergs Scam Facebook Users Out of Their Cash (nytimes.com) 36
Hundreds of Facebook and Instagram accounts have been parading as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, tricking vulnerable individuals into sending large amounts of money in order to collect bogus lottery winnings, the New York Times reports [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled]. From a report: An examination by The New York Times found 205 accounts impersonating Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Sandberg on Facebook and its photo-sharing site Instagram, not including fan pages or satire accounts, which are permitted under the company's rules. At least 51 of the impostor accounts, including 43 on Instagram, were lottery scams like the one that fooled Mr. Bernhardt.
The fake Zuckerbergs and faux Sandbergs have proliferated on Facebook and Instagram, despite the presence of Facebook groups that track the scams and complaints about the trick dating to at least 2010. A day after The Times informed Facebook of its findings, the company removed all 96 impostor Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg accounts on its Facebook site. It had left up all but one of the 109 fakes on Instagram, but removed them after this article was published.
satire accounts are ok? (Score:2)
" satire accounts, which are permitted under the company's rules. "
Really? I thought they had a real name policy that would have prevented 'satire accounts' using other peoples names.
Is that not the case?
You can lie about who you are in the public-facing profile data as long as it falls under the legal definition of satirical use, but you still are required to give your real legal name to the sign-up form when the account is initially created.
TFA says both that satire accounts are allowed and that users must use their real names. Google led me to a couple of FB pages [facebook.com] citing their "real name" policy and their policy against maintaining more than one "personal" account. I couldn't quickly find any mention of satire accounts being allowed.
How do we know they're fake? (Score:1)
If you were Zuck or Sandberg, you wouldn't need to. The scam they've got going is much better and more-or-less legal.
Wells Fargo didn't need to create millions of fake accounts, but they did.
If I was Zuck or Sandberg, this is exactly how I would scam people to deflect the blame.
Came here to say this. Sounds like something the real 'Bergs would do.
tricking vulnerable individuals into sending large amounts of money
So "vulnerable" is the new term for "stupid"?
Stupid has pretty much always been subset of vulnerable.
How do we know they're fake? (Score:3)
A coworker got hit by what looked like a phishing scam to open an account with Wells Fargo with a high monthly fee, and it turned out to actually be from the company.
Please tell me you posted this as a joke. (Just in case it went over anyone else's head; Wells Fargo was recently in the news getting caught proving that "phishing scam" and "actually from the company" are not mutually exclusive.)
Huh? (Score:5, Informative)
A side-problem is the proliferation of professional services where organizations outsource their tasks like email, timesheets, etc, to, so it truly is becoming impossible to determine what is and is not a phishing attack. My university uses outsourced timesheet entry services, so you have to log in using your university credentials to do your monthly timesheet. They use an outsourced mailing list to send donation requests from the University Foundation. The e-purchasing website is off-site. Even if you personally never buy anything through the e-purchasing site, you get email regarding those purchases that way.
The only way to know a phish these days is because of the poor grammar and spelling. If the scammers ever hire native English speakers to write their phishes, we're all toast.
My mother got a message from someone claiming to be an employee of facebook saying she had won $10,000 and wanted her bank account information so they could direct deposit the winnings.
She of course didn't respond knowing it was a scam then a couple days later got a message from someone claiming to be with FBI and was trying to catch the scamer. The supposed FBI agent wanted her to give them her bank account information and do what the scamer asked so they could trace the scamer and arrest them.
She also did
tax for being stupid (Score:3, Interesting)
I was duped as well when I was 7 years old. There was a newspaper math puzzle which claimed a "free" prize to reader who send the correct solution. I solved the puzzle and my parents were so excited, they sent it to the scammer. We got a letter saying that I have won portable stereo system and need to send some money to cover for the tax. After we sent that, they asked more money for shipping. By that time, my dad had talked to few people and he was told that this is a scam so we didn't send the shipping money. This was in 70s. Scams like this are happening for ages and stupid people fall for it.
I don't blame a 7 year old for getting duped, but your parents are pretty stupid.
I can remember asking my mom, "Why don't you reply to these Publishers Clearinghouse letters? They say you won a million dollars. Look, they have pictures of them giving giant checks to people. It has to be real!"
It was when I learned that, yes, people would just lie to you to make money. She didn't have an answer as to why it was legal. I still have no idea why.
Real one scams you out of your privacy (Score:1)
So the real Zuckerberg scams you out of your privacy and sells you out to the highest bidder. Who’s worse?
Question has to be asked (Score:2)
Looking over the many pictures we have now, *is* there a real Zuckerberg?
Wait, I was told I had to use my real name (Score:2)
call me a troll... (Score:2)
...but really, I've had enough about trying to protect stupid people from their stupidity.
"...tricking vulnerable individuals into sending large amounts of money in order to collect bogus lottery winnings..."
If "fake Mark Zuckerberg" cons you out of your cash, tough shit.
Look at it this way, for the bulk of human history, if you were that stupid you'd be dead and eaten by a tiger or a bear or fallen off a mountain. Now you just lost some money. Call it a win for you.
See also: Martin Lewis (Score:2)
https://blog.moneysavingexpert... [moneysavingexpert.com]
My Friend Irma was a pretty good film.
"Fake" (Score:2)
Not news? (Score:2)
There an old saying: "A fool and his money are soon parted"... and there are a lot of fools in this world.
Social networking services that market to the masses will attract a lot of them.
Outsourcing (Score:2)
LOL! (Score:1)
Fake Mark Zuckerbergs? (Score:2)
Is there any other kind?