iTunes Now Available From the Microsoft Store For Windows 10
iTunes is now available in the Microsoft Store, almost a year after Microsoft first revealed it was working with Apple to get iTunes listed in the Store. Windows Central reports: For a portion of Windows 10 users, iTunes' appearance on the Microsoft Store may not matter much because they can use the standard desktop app. Where it will have an impact, however, is for anyone using Windows 10 S, which is locked down and only allows installation of apps from the Microsoft Store. For those users, the full desktop iTunes experience should be available here, complete with access to Apple Music streaming and iPhone syncing.
Nope. There's still no Linux or FreeBSD iTunes client.
Whether that is complaining or gratitude is left as an exercise for the reader.
Maybe updates will work via the store.
iTunes has always had update problems for me in the past. (uninstall, multiple reboots, install, to get it to work) I'm just hoping that this means I can keep iTunes up to date without a huge hassle going forward.
