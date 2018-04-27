Windows 10 April 2018 Update is Coming On April 30 (venturebeat.com) 52
The next major update to Windows 10 -- called Windows 10 April 2018 Update -- finally has a release date. From a report: Microsoft today announced that the free Windows 10 April 2018 Update (previously rumored to be called the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update) will begin rolling out on April 30, 2018. For those keeping track, this update is Windows 10 build 17134.
Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way from its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Microsoft has released four major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, and Fall Creators Update. The fifth one will be out on Monday.
Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way from its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Microsoft has released four major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, and Fall Creators Update. The fifth one will be out on Monday.
What are you going to break this time? (Score:2)
New and improved breakage!
More things will break (Score:3)
Oh and I get to set my default browser back to Chrome and my preferred PDF reader back to Adobe Reader.
Re: (Score:2)
And changing your default search engine to Bing. Google is becoming more like Bing by showing unrelated search results for more and more synonyms and close spellings if you don't include search terms in quotes, but it's still so much better even with those newish problem.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
and reinstall your manufacturer's video drivers, rerun shutup10 to turn windows shit off, etc, etc.. this, of course, after 4 failed attempts to download and install, breaking when it finally does try to install, reinstalling from scratch, and sucking-up 30+ gigabytes of your monthly quota and a week of your time in the process.
Re: (Score:2)
What's wrong with Windows? Some of us like to play videogames!
Nice... (Score:1)
it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too.
Sure - new "features". I bet that includes, (if it hasn't already), disabling / removing applications without regard to the customer's wishes, and/or turning off a previously free application or feature until the customer pays for it.
I'm so glad I was able to leave the Windows ecosystem behind. For all the flaws I find in Linux, I'm so, so grateful for it, and for the people who keep it alive. Any time I have to use Windows, I feel vaguely unclean.
Re: (Score:3)
>Any time I have to use Windows, I feel vaguely unclean.
Be careful you don't cut yourself on that edge there. One of the reasons Linux is having trouble taking off as a mainstream desktop is because of the mental image projected by comments like yours above. None of what you've 'prophesied' has come to pass in Win10 updates, so unless/until it does you sound like a crank, and by association that paints general Linux users in the same hue with current Windows users who encounter comments like that.
How a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
To counter this, look at One Note. Microsoft just moved it from Office (paid) to part of Windows (free). The things people are constantly bitching about are bad decisions from two years ago that have already been corrected: such as the ability to easily disable telemetry now, or the ability to set "working hours" in which Windows will not update / restart itself because it may interfere with daily activities. Microsoft has actively been listening and correcting these issues that customers have massively com
Re: (Score:2)
To counter this, look at One Note. Microsoft just moved it from Office (paid) to part of Windows (free).
Microsoft account required, so only "free" in the sense that it doesn't cost money.
the ability to easily disable telemetry now
Not really, the OS still tries to talk to the telemetry servers even if you disable all reporting options.
the ability to set "working hours" in which Windows will not update / restart itself because it may interfere with daily activities
To be fair, that never should have been an issue in the first place.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yea but.... (Score:2)
The real question is have they finally figured out how to do differential updates?
It's a pain in the ass to download and reinstall the whole blasted OS with *every* update. I can't wait to need to use my PC for something, only for it to tell me it's applying updates for 15 minutes on boot. Upgrading RHEL 7.4 to RHEL 7.5 is only a couple hundred MB - and it is done by running "yum update". Whole process changes lots of system files, but only took maybe 3 minutes and a restart.
Re: (Score:2)
As someone else pointed out in a previous discussion, almost every file is touched because of the amount of static linking in the OS. Everything gets recompiled and every file changes from top to bottom.
This newest update pre-copies the files before the reboot and does a folder-swap at reboot and the only waiting is for migrating the user profile data. Just means your computer will be slow for a long time instead of unavailable.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Yea but.... (Score:2)
RHEL probably isn't as tightly integrated as Windows. Mac OS updates also take ages as well so it's probably a function of having the GUI as a core OS component.
Re: (Score:2)
differential updates?
Microsoft has actually gone the other direction with their cumulative updates. Yes,
,it really sucks to download >1G updates each month at several of our sites still stuck with dial-up, but they are more reliable than the old way of having dozens and dozens of different updates that can fail.
Here we go again... (Score:4, Insightful)
Another Slashdot article about Windows, and we can already see the trolls crawling out with their complaints about privacy, breakage, licensing, and other such crap.
Look, you can hate on Microsoft all you want, but please stop pulling others into your dystopian fantasies. As a longtime Linux user, I'm a big fan of FLOSS, but it's not for everyone. Most folks don't care about their software's freedom, just as long as it keeps working.
Yes, that means updating. Keeping your systems patched and updated is the best way to reduce attack surface, regardless of what OS you use. Keeping old and familiar things is comfortable, but it's also keeping around the broken permissions model that Microsoft has been trying to improve since Windows Vista. Remember how much that broke? It was mostly because Vista had a decent security model, rather than the crap from XP.
Don't go turning off security features thinking you're protecting your privacy... you're really just increasing the time it takes for you to be protected against new threats. Microsoft doesn't care about the porn you watch or how many hours you spend on My Little Pony forums. They care about whether the worm infections causing havoc in Brazil all started from a website on a common domain, or use binaries with the same hashes.
Finally, please stop complaining that your hardware from 1994 doesn't work with the new updates. I'm terribly sorry that your vendor doesn't bother to support driver APIs less than a decade old, but it's time to move on. Those random bluescreens and lockups are usually not Microsoft's fault; it's that the third-party vendor doesn't think stability is enough of a priority to actually test their drivers.
With that all out of the way, let's all have a nice friendly conversation, eh? Anyone?
Re: (Score:3)
I do actually support it professionally... My current day job is as a sysadmin with support duties for both Linux and Windows environments.
It's not like this update is a surprise... Microsoft announced it a while ago, and there has been a steady stream of news about it as it approaches a final state. That means about a week ago would be a good time to send out a warning to your users, saying "there's an update coming, and it'll be big. Here are the common issues reported with previous updates..."
Now, I'm al
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
in my experience, linux users are among the least likely to floss, ever.
Re: (Score:2)
Really makes
/. users look like bearded babies whining about anything not FLOSS.
I mean, to be fair, that's generally an accurate depiction... When I shave, I look like I'm 25 again.
I still drink like I'm 25, but that's mostly because I deal with infosec.
Re: (Score:2)
Security updates generally don't break much. Forced bundling of feature and functionality changes absolutely does. Nobody would be complaining as much if the LTSB edition of Windows was available to everyone.
Features this won't include (Score:2)
A working OS to replace Windows
Support for Elite Dangerous
A decent filesystem
Security
Reliability
A decent attitude at Microsoft
Working technical support
Standards-compliant software
POSIX
A shutdown that works without hacking it
The ability to remove Clippy Jr
Retention of privacy
A decent compiler
More like Windows 30 April 2018 (Score:2)
Microsoft missed an opportunity to mess with language parsers here.
Or are they just running late because their language parser crashed when presented with this idea and they had to fix it?
What if I don't want new features? (Score:3)
I'm all for security updates, but I haven't recovered from the last time I was hit with "new features."
Re: (Score:2)
Hear hear! Please let me opt out of your bullshit updates and mandatory reboots without having to pay for a pro license.
The second better eGPU support is added, and more of the games i'd want to play are available on linux (no, WINE does not count) I'll move my home computer off of that POS windows 10. (so realistically, never)
Re: (Score:2)
SteamOS?
Re: (Score:2)
yeah it's intriguing, but mainly dependent on the available games --pretty sparse list of AAA games, which is understandable.
Also curious about big-picture and e-gpu support.
Update model (Score:2)
Why do they insist on this broken update model which breaks things every fucking time. Last time was my VPN and Virtualbox network adapters.
Why can't they just put their 3D paint to the Windows store? I wish they modularized more. Cortana should also be an optional application. So does Edge.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do they insist on this broken update model which breaks things every fucking time. Last time was my VPN and Virtualbox network adapters.
"DOS ain't done till Lotus won't run"
But seriously, our users run a lot of weird or old apps and nearly every month something breaks after a Windows update. It's gotten to the point where some departments refuse to install updates even on public-facing servers. Microsoft has created a serious problem.
I haven't seen the problem with VirtualBox. I have about three dozen vms, and sometimes run half a dozen of them at a time some with very complicated network setups with multiple interfaces. Also, I usually
Update fragmentation. (Score:1)
Here is what I do (and what I recommend doing) (Score:2)
Come April 29, disable the updating process. Yes, it's possible. Wait for May 3-4. Read up what's going on. Then decide whether you want to install or whether it's better to keep the update disabled.
Windows Updates are not a nature of force. You still have every option to not let them happen and wait it out 'til others have played Russian roulette for your convenience.