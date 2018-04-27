Design Commentary on Google's New To-Do Tasks App (pxlnv.com) 10
On the sidelines of Gmail's big refresh push, Google also released a new app called Google Tasks. It's a simple app that aims to help users manage their work and home tasks. But it's being talked about for one more reason. From a blog post: Unlike most of their other apps, though, Tasks uses an inconsistent mix of Roboto, their old brand typeface, and Product Sans, their new one. The two faces don't look good together -- it's like when Apple shipped apps that used both Helvetica and Lucida Grande. According to their announcement of Product Sans and their new logo, the typeface was supposed to be used in promotional materials and lockups, but there's no mention of it being used for product UIs. In fact, the only other product I can find that has this same inconsistent mix is the new Gmail.com, also previewed today.
It isn't just about what these typefaces look like, either, but how they're used. For example, when entering a new task, the name of the task is set in Product Sans; when it is added to the list, it becomes Roboto. Tapping on the task takes you to a details view where, now, the name of the task is in Product Sans. There are three options to add more information: if you want to add details, you'll do it in Roboto, but adding a due date will be in Product Sans. The "add subtasks" button -- well, text in the same grey as everything else except other buttons that are blue -- is set in Product Sans, but the tasks are set in Roboto.
It's the end of the world!
Whiny much?
It's the end of the world!
No, obviously it isn't. But not paying attention to UI suggests that there might well be an equivalent lack of attention given to inner workings including, the flavor of the month, security and privacy.
It's just like the infamous no-brown-m&m-s clause in Van Halen's contracts. That clause was long held to be the pinnacle of rock-and-roll excess, but in actuality, it wasn't about the preferences of the band members for snack foods. Rather it was an indicator the band used to judge how carefully the ven
Font fetish (Score:3)
Is there a gene that makes some people get angry about mismatched fonts, and not other people? It just seems really weird to me.
I logically understand all the stuff about fonts - why Comic Sans shouldn't be used in business presentations, and why not to mix two typefaces within a document. It makes perfect sense. But if someone actually violates these things, someone has to point it out to me or I don't notice it. But to actually write an article about it seems like... wow, really? It matters THAT much?
First world problems.
But to be honest, I wish they would just focus on the basics. Palm (pre-phone era) got this, and made the core apps as simple as possible, always accessible through a single button, and never do or present in unexpected ways. They were useful, not eye candy.
But apparently, the new generation care more about form than function. Or don't actually do things that make the core apps useful.
Google's swift response (Score:2)
They have decided on the freely available Comic Sans, and that was final, a spokesman said.
