Google Assistant Is Smarter Than Alexa, Study Finds (cnet.com) 23
For the second year in a row, a study found that Google's digital assistant is smarter than Amazon's assistant, Alexa. The study does note that Alexa is catching up and was far and away the most improved from 2017 and 2018. CNET reports the findings: Digital marketing company Stone Temple released the results of its 2018 smart speaker quiz earlier this week. It did a similar test last year in which it asked digital assistants roughly 5,000 questions to see which assistants answer the most correctly. For the first time this year, Stone Temple asked the questions separately to Google Assistant on the company's Home smart speaker, and an Assistant-equipped phone. The study found that Google Assistant attempts the most responses, and gets the most attempted responses correct. Strangely, Assistant performed even better on a phone than on a smart speaker. Surprisingly, Microsoft's Cortana took second place, with Alexa trailing both and Siri lagging far behind the rest. Alexa doubled the number of questions it was able to answer from 2017 and Microsoft's assistant improved as well, with Google holding relatively steady at the top while its competition catches up.
So the companies with their own search engines ranked first? Wow, a shocker!
When Jeff Bezos realizes that, he'll enter the search engine biz. Maybe he'll buy Microsoft, keep Bing and Azure cloud, and sell the rest to China.
* back in Feb. 2018 [cnbc.com] that Amazon's market cap was at $702.5 billion compared to Microsoft's at $699.2 billion (beating MS for the first time),
* but in March 2018 [marketwatch.com] Amazon was at $684.3 billion compared to Microsoft's $692.4 billion
A few days agao Amazon and Microsoft were neck and neck [usatoday.com]:
Smarter Web searching (Score:2)
I think the difference between Google's products results shows that's not entirely true. Otherwise, they would've returned the same results.
AI/Machine Learning is playing the pivotal role here.
Siri's results prove that in my mind, she's dumb af. All she does is web queries.
I'm going to patent that process. Sounds obvious, but the Patent Office doesn't seem to notice such.
The entire point of Google Assistant seems, to me as a user, to be to actually assist me. It gives me answers, plays games, schedules things. It's pretty smart. I'm totally fine with Google mining all that data to target me with ads or whatever.
The point of Alexa, and most of Amazon's technology from phones and tablets to buttons and Alexa, is to make me buy things from Amazon. The other aspects are just as good as they have to be to keep up with the market, sorta.
The difference in design focus is apparent
I don't understand how there is a higher percentage of fully answered questions than attempts?
How can you correctly answer more questions than you've even attempted?
I recently said to my phone, "OK, Google, is it supposed to rain today? When you answer, keep in mind that you got this question wrong yesterday."
To my surprise, it replied with a list of links to alternative digital assistants I could install.
Alexa brings me beer and booze and everything else.
Good enough for me.
is a question Siri can't answer. Tried that yesterday eight times and had three coworkers try that each at least two times. One of the responses gave us directions to Austin, TX I assume because that is the home of Whole Foods. If AI isn't good enough to give us directions to a store a couple of blocks away, it's just useless and not even worth discussing.