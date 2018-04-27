Two Koreas Agree To End War This Year, Pursue Denuclearization (bloomberg.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed Friday to finally end a seven-decade war this year, and pursue the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula. Kim and Moon embraced after signing the deal during a historic meeting on their militarized border, the first time a North Korean leader set foot on the southern side. They announced plans to replace the 1953 armistice that ended hostilities with a peace treaty by year's end. Their statement on a "common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula," stopped short of the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" long sought by the U.S. and its allies. The statement didn't elaborate on what the term meant and Kim didn't personally utter the word during remarks Friday. "We have agreed to share a firm determination to open a new era in which all Korean people enjoy prosperity and happiness on a peaceful land without war," Kim told reporters, without taking questions. President Trump hailed the move, declaring "KOREAN WAR TO END!" on Twitter. He has agreed to meet with Kim at a time and place yet to be determined.
If Obama can get one for doing nothing... this should be a slam dunk.
Finally took action that mattered (Score:2)
And finally pushed people to take action on taking away the flow of luxury goods to 'the great leader' and his cabal.
Since prior to that, their life of luxury has been untouchable, why why WOULD they want anything to change?
The old approach was to do things that in effect punished the general population, but never EVER touch those in control,
after all they are the ruling elite, and you just cannot do anything to THEM, think of the children!
I think you'd have to show there was some intent. If two people are arguing, then a third person runs through the room flinging their poop at the walls and gibbering like a madman, it doesn't automatically mean the poop flinger is a master negotiator just because the argument gets cut short.
Thank you Dennis Rodman! (Score:5, Funny)
Awesome job Dennis! Thanks for your help!
Trumps super negotiator powers (Score:2)
Trumps super negotiator powers
Camp Humphries (Score:5, Insightful)
It'll be interesting to see how they negotiate the removal of US forces from South Korea. The US has its biggest bases and airfields in all of Asia over there, and I can't imagine removing them is going to sit well with the Pentagon.
Modern day gulag? check
Starving citizens? check
Brutal, oppressive and tyrannical dictatorship? check.
(replying with snarky whataboutism -- "oh but the US blah blah" -- changes nothing, is utterly irrelevant to discussing NK, and absolutely means your mother will contract cancer within the next year. Caution is urged!)
But once the heat ratchets down a little bit, the norks will go right back to the status quo. This changes nothing, other than a few BFF photo-ops.
Wake me when it's unification time.
It'll be interesting to see how they negotiate the removal of US forces from South Korea. The US has its biggest bases and airfields in all of Asia over there, and I can't imagine removing them is going to sit well with the Pentagon.
Who cares what the pentagon thinks. If we would focus on US citizens, not other countries and illegals, we could make at least our corner of the world a better place. Foreign wars only make well connected people rich while the common man on both sides dies.
Trust, but verify (Score:3)
Kim won (Score:2)
On the one hand I should be upset we're giving approval to yet another dictatorship. On the other hand NK is hardly the first [youtube.com] and Tru
How did we come to this? (Score:3, Funny)
I'm still confused how this even happened. Is Trump such a dick that North Korea wants to be the good guys again because they're afraid for their safety? What is the state media narrative in North Korea right now?
NK has always wanted reunification. So, this is in line with THEIR wishes, not ours. The catch is the terms that they will insist on for denuclearization. This will almost certainly require US forces to leave South Korea. And then what's to guarantee that Kim won't invade?
I'm still confused how this even happened
Someone gave Kim a ride in a TR-3B and it went down something like this. [youtube.com]
Prodigy... (Score:2)
US has been in conflict with North Korea beginning 1866 with the current Korean War de jure dating back from present to 1950. A decade would be about right to de-escalate, de-nuclear, disentangle the peninsula from the source of conflicts that remain.