The Military Politics

Two Koreas Agree To End War This Year, Pursue Denuclearization (bloomberg.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the history-making dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed Friday to finally end a seven-decade war this year, and pursue the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula. Kim and Moon embraced after signing the deal during a historic meeting on their militarized border, the first time a North Korean leader set foot on the southern side. They announced plans to replace the 1953 armistice that ended hostilities with a peace treaty by year's end. Their statement on a "common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula," stopped short of the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" long sought by the U.S. and its allies. The statement didn't elaborate on what the term meant and Kim didn't personally utter the word during remarks Friday. "We have agreed to share a firm determination to open a new era in which all Korean people enjoy prosperity and happiness on a peaceful land without war," Kim told reporters, without taking questions. President Trump hailed the move, declaring "KOREAN WAR TO END!" on Twitter. He has agreed to meet with Kim at a time and place yet to be determined.

  • If Obama can get one for doing nothing... this should be a slam dunk.

  • Thank you Dennis Rodman! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, 2018 @07:16PM (#56516539)

    Awesome job Dennis! Thanks for your help!

  • Camp Humphries (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday April 27, 2018 @07:23PM (#56516575) Journal

    It'll be interesting to see how they negotiate the removal of US forces from South Korea. The US has its biggest bases and airfields in all of Asia over there, and I can't imagine removing them is going to sit well with the Pentagon.

    • Modern day gulag? check
      Starving citizens? check
      Brutal, oppressive and tyrannical dictatorship? check.

      (replying with snarky whataboutism -- "oh but the US blah blah" -- changes nothing, is utterly irrelevant to discussing NK, and absolutely means your mother will contract cancer within the next year. Caution is urged!)

      But once the heat ratchets down a little bit, the norks will go right back to the status quo. This changes nothing, other than a few BFF photo-ops.

      Wake me when it's unification time.

    • Why? They had no problem closing the German bases fairly recently.

    • It'll be interesting to see how they negotiate the removal of US forces from South Korea. The US has its biggest bases and airfields in all of Asia over there, and I can't imagine removing them is going to sit well with the Pentagon.

      Who cares what the pentagon thinks. If we would focus on US citizens, not other countries and illegals, we could make at least our corner of the world a better place. Foreign wars only make well connected people rich while the common man on both sides dies.

    • The US will not agree, unless South Korea wants to get cut off..
    • The biggest U.S. military presence in Asia is in Japan [wikipedia.org]. The treaties which ended WWII prohibited Japan from building up a military which it could project overseas. They're only allowed to have a self-defense force (which is why that name often shows up in Japanese anime). In exchange, the U.S. is responsible for protecting Japan from foreign attack. So by necessity it has a large military presence in Japan (though Japan has shoved most of it into Okinawa, whose people are discriminated against by mainla [wikipedia.org]

  • Trust, but verify (Score:3)

    by TomR teh Pirate ( 1554037 ) on Friday April 27, 2018 @07:23PM (#56516577)
    Kim has made a lot of commitments, none of them worth the paper they were printed on. I'll believe it when the inspectors believe it.
    • we've acknowledged him as the legitimate ruler of North Korea. That's what this was about. As soon as Trump said he'd meet with Kim, Kim won. He doesn't need the nukes any more. He's still got enough firepower to flatten South Korea, so he's still got his hostage situation. The nukes were just a trick to get us to the table and to get us to legitimize his reign. Worked too.

      On the one hand I should be upset we're giving approval to yet another dictatorship. On the other hand NK is hardly the first [youtube.com] and Tru

  • How did we come to this? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Mystiq ( 101361 ) on Friday April 27, 2018 @07:27PM (#56516593)

    I'm still confused how this even happened. Is Trump such a dick that North Korea wants to be the good guys again because they're afraid for their safety? What is the state media narrative in North Korea right now?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      NK has always wanted reunification. So, this is in line with THEIR wishes, not ours. The catch is the terms that they will insist on for denuclearization. This will almost certainly require US forces to leave South Korea. And then what's to guarantee that Kim won't invade?

    • I'm still confused how this even happened

      Someone gave Kim a ride in a TR-3B and it went down something like this. [youtube.com]

  • US has been in conflict with North Korea beginning 1866 with the current Korean War de jure dating back from present to 1950. A decade would be about right to de-escalate, de-nuclear, disentangle the peninsula from the source of conflicts that remain.

