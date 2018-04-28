Will GDPR Kill WHOIS? (theregister.co.uk) 20
Slashdot reader monkeyzoo shares the Register's report on a disturbing letter sent to ICANN: Europe's data protection authorities have effectively killed off the current service, noting that it breaks the law and so will be illegal come 25 May, when GDPR comes into force... ICANN now has a little over a month to come up with a replacement to the decades-old service that covers millions of domain names and lists the personal contact details of domain registrants, including their name, email and telephone number. ICANN has already acknowledged it has no chance of doing so... The company warns that without being granted a special temporary exemption from the law, the system will fracture. ["Registries and registrars would likely implement varying levels of access to data depending on their interpretations of the law," ICANN warns.]
"ICANN had made the concept of a moratorium the central pillar of its effort to become compliant with the law," writes the Register. "But its entire strategy was built on a fantasy."
Thursday the EU's data protection advisory group told the site that there's no provision in the GDPR for an "enforcement moratorium", and the Register adds that the EU's data protection advisory group "is clearly baffled by ICANN's repeated requests for something that doesn't exist."
"ICANN had made the concept of a moratorium the central pillar of its effort to become compliant with the law," writes the Register. "But its entire strategy was built on a fantasy."
Thursday the EU's data protection advisory group told the site that there's no provision in the GDPR for an "enforcement moratorium", and the Register adds that the EU's data protection advisory group "is clearly baffled by ICANN's repeated requests for something that doesn't exist."
Probably not kill (Score:2)
But it may make it change into the need to access the registrar to get further information whenever needed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:and GDPR is? (Score:5, Informative)
The General Data Protection Regulation is a new set of rules governing the use of personal data in the EU. Among other things, it doesn't allow personal data to be shared without good reason, and ICANN makes names, addresses and other contact details available in the WhoIs database.
These rules have been on the horizon for years. It's not like they were suddenly announced yesterday. ICANN has had a long, long time to find a solution.
In any case, the system has been broken for decades anyway, because a lot of domains are registered behind privacy shield services, where a company registers the domain on behalf of their customer without revealing that person's information.
Re: (Score:2)
Another good example is the UK registry of limited companies. Here are the names of the directors of Tesco (a large supermarket) [companieshouse.gov.uk] for all to see. How does that differ from whois ?
registrars' license to print money has expired. (Score:1)
i wonder if icann was getting kickbacks from godaddy and the like from 'private' registration fees.. and that was the reason for them dragging their feet here.. eu's new requirements all but kills that 'little' side business and profit center.
Do as Sweden do (Score:3)
ICANN had years to prepare (Score:1)
The summary does not mention that ICANN has had years to prepare and has done nothing. This is an ICANN screwup, plain and simple.
I feel sorry for ICANN (Score:2)
How dare the EU disrupt this global extortion racket. Evil bastards.
The Internet needs WHOIS records today (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like they thought they could throw (Score:2)
Please, I'm Special! (Score:2)
Well, this is one in a long line of people applying for exemptions to laws because they are special. The usual answer is, no, you are not special. It isn't for the administrative apparatus to get rid of the law it administers, it is for the political body responsible for the measure to pass a corrective measure.
Presumably one would have to contact domain name holders through their registrars without knowing who the registrant is. The system is not transparent, but it is private.
WHOIS is a joke... (Score:2)
I don't see major privacy implications. You can easily put a throwaway email address and a fake mailing address in your contact info, especially if you pay for the domain with a prepaid debit card. No one really cares.
WHOIS is mainly good for the domain owner because:
(1) Someone can contact them if they get hacked and the domain is being used for unsavory purposes like spam or phishing.
(2) People offering to buy the domain can contact them. If you don't want the offer, don't reply.
What's the big deal?
Public Internet (Score:2)
WhoIS is public information - who owns a domain. What's next hide who owns a business because Europeans are special snowflakes?
Why not just void all their domain registrations. Problem solved.
Re: (Score:2)