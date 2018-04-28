Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Internet EU Government Privacy

Will GDPR Kill WHOIS?

Posted by EditorDavid
Slashdot reader monkeyzoo shares the Register's report on a disturbing letter sent to ICANN: Europe's data protection authorities have effectively killed off the current service, noting that it breaks the law and so will be illegal come 25 May, when GDPR comes into force... ICANN now has a little over a month to come up with a replacement to the decades-old service that covers millions of domain names and lists the personal contact details of domain registrants, including their name, email and telephone number. ICANN has already acknowledged it has no chance of doing so... The company warns that without being granted a special temporary exemption from the law, the system will fracture. ["Registries and registrars would likely implement varying levels of access to data depending on their interpretations of the law," ICANN warns.]
"ICANN had made the concept of a moratorium the central pillar of its effort to become compliant with the law," writes the Register. "But its entire strategy was built on a fantasy."

Thursday the EU's data protection advisory group told the site that there's no provision in the GDPR for an "enforcement moratorium", and the Register adds that the EU's data protection advisory group "is clearly baffled by ICANN's repeated requests for something that doesn't exist."

  • But it may make it change into the need to access the registrar to get further information whenever needed.

  • i wonder if icann was getting kickbacks from godaddy and the like from 'private' registration fees.. and that was the reason for them dragging their feet here.. eu's new requirements all but kills that 'little' side business and profit center.

  • Do as Sweden do (Score:3)

    by therealspacebug ( 4922543 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @12:46PM (#56519599)
    Swedens domain .se does not show who owns a domain. If more info is needed you have to ask the register.

  • ICANN had years to prepare (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The summary does not mention that ICANN has had years to prepare and has done nothing. This is an ICANN screwup, plain and simple.

  • How dare the EU disrupt this global extortion racket. Evil bastards.

  • We may not need all the fields in the WHOIS record but there are many that are currently needed for the internet to function. I find it bizarre that the EU's data protection advisory group doesn't understand this and wouldn't create some sort of temporary provision to allow ICANN time to adjust. Their response seemed very arrogant.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      They've had two years since the GDPR was signed to law to prepare, and arguably *ten* years since the working group tasked with creating the GDPR first started outlining what they were going to propose to assess the likely impacts. ICANN have had plenty of time to "adjust" - and that other WHOIS providers around the world have adjusted is evidence of that - but chose to stick their head in the sand and claim it had nothing to do with them then, when it became obvious that was incorrect, to rely on somethin
  • their weight around and they couldn't.

  • Well, this is one in a long line of people applying for exemptions to laws because they are special. The usual answer is, no, you are not special. It isn't for the administrative apparatus to get rid of the law it administers, it is for the political body responsible for the measure to pass a corrective measure.

    Presumably one would have to contact domain name holders through their registrars without knowing who the registrant is. The system is not transparent, but it is private.

  • I don't see major privacy implications. You can easily put a throwaway email address and a fake mailing address in your contact info, especially if you pay for the domain with a prepaid debit card. No one really cares.

    WHOIS is mainly good for the domain owner because:
    (1) Someone can contact them if they get hacked and the domain is being used for unsavory purposes like spam or phishing.
    (2) People offering to buy the domain can contact them. If you don't want the offer, don't reply.

    What's the big deal?

  • WhoIS is public information - who owns a domain. What's next hide who owns a business because Europeans are special snowflakes?

    Why not just void all their domain registrations. Problem solved.

    • I don't understand what is wrong with whois. I used to use it all of the time like 30 years ago when I was heavily into internet stuff.

