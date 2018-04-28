100 US Mayors Sign Pledge To Defend Net Neutrality Against Crooked ISPs (gizmodo.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: More than 100 U.S. mayors have signed a pledge to hold internet service providers accountable for net neutrality violations, despite the FCC's vote to repeal the regulations late last year. The pledge, initiated by Mayors Bill de Blasio of New York City, Steve Adler of Austin, and Ted Wheeler of Portland, promises that cities will refuse to do business with ISPs that violate net neutrality standards. The mayors, brought together by a coalition of open internet advocates, including Free Press, Demand Progress, and Daily Kos, have accused FCC Chairman Ajit Pai of caving to corporate interests by giving companies such as AT&T and Verizon the power to "block, throttle and slow access to sites and services at will." A complete list of the cities taking the pledge is available on the campaign's website. At time of writing, nearly 80,000 letters have been sent urging mayors across the country to participate.
Has pledged to open up their jurisdiction to unlimited local competition. They'll grant the franchises and then "hold them accountable" instead of giving the people a chance to vote with their feet and easily switch to a competitor.
The ISPs will just set up partner relationship with local companies that will preferred for govt bussiness, such as the carve outs for supporting local, small, minority or women owned bussness many cogt have. Those shell companies will not violate net neutrality but their only customers will be the local govt. They will only have one peer and that will be verizon or whomever.
problem soved for ISP, and govt' gets to claim success too.
Local jurisdictions grant monopoly franchises because corporations insist upon them. The (land) phone lines, electricity, water, sewer, natural gas, roads/sidewalks and cable TV connections to YOUR house (and everybody else's) are Natural Monopolies [wikipedia.org], where the capital costs are so high for last-mile coverage that "easily switching to a competitor" isn't possible because there aren't any and never will be. A corporation isn't going to wire every house in a city on the o
They love the money they get from the cable franchise monopoly rights too much. Signing a meaningless pledge costs them nothing.
More political grandstanding. DeBlasio and the others know the FCC regulations and Federal law in general supersedes any and all State and local laws. As soon as some local or State court rules against some ISP on local/State "NN" laws or regs, the first Federal court they appeal it to will dismiss it rule the laws/regs in question as not within State or local powers.
They're not charging them with a crime, they simply won't do business with them. Happened in Glasgow Kentucky about 40 years ago. Local provider was price gouging. Local utility had set up monitoring system for power. Someone noticed that it had the bandwidth to handle cable, so the utility erected a headend. Provider sued, claiming an exclusive contract. Utility countersued, Federal court, claiming interference in interstate commerce. Guess who won? Electric Plant Board still operating, with better prices
So I take it itâ(TM)s not ok to ban conservatives anymore? Great!
Honestly telecomm infrastructure is a near textbook ideal example of a "natural monopoly", i.e., something where it is totally essential to have unfettered access for all and benefits most from having a single standard implementation.
If "the people" owned all the pipes and they were used in a fair manner to provide service to all, then we could sidestep all these concerns. The gov't could charge for access based on usage to everyone to make it self-supporting.
this needs to happen more often and to more unjust laws and policies the federal government impose on the nation
Stop the Machine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]