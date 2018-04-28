Code Published for Triggering a BSOD on Windows Computers -- Even If They're Locked (bleepingcomputer.com) 55
"A Romanian hardware expert has published proof-of-concept code on GitHub that will crash most Windows computers within seconds, even if the computer is in a locked state," writes BleepingComputer. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The code exploits a vulnerability in Microsoft's handling of NTFS filesystem images and was discovered by Marius Tivadar, a security researcher with Bitdefender. The expert's proof-of-concept code contains a malformed NTFS image that users can take and place on a USB thumb drive. Inserting this USB thumb drive in a Windows computer crashes the system within seconds, resulting in a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). "Auto-play is activated by default," Tivadar wrote in a PDF document detailing the bug and its impact...
Tivadar contacted Microsoft about the issue in July 2017, but published the PoC code today after the OS maker declined to classify the issue as a security bug. Microsoft downgraded the bug's severity because exploiting it requires either physical access or social engineering (tricking the user).
Re:Autoplay (Score:5, Informative)
Actually, no, Autoplay doesn't have to be enabled, what the researcher meant is that the OS auto-mounts the image anyway, guaranteeing the crash.
Re: (Score:3)
Windows XP also doesn't know or understand what an NTFS filesystem is anyway
NTFS is XP's default filesystem.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not a racist, I even have a color TV!
Re: (Score:2)
Some of the Windows programmers I work with certainly know how to do this.
Re: (Score:2)
Times apparently have changed... Not too long ago this post would have been marked "funny"...
USB (Score:3)
USB is problematic anyway. Where I worked if you inserted a flash drive into a computer it would lock you out and send an alert to security. Good way to get fired.
Re: (Score:2)
Gee, if only there were some way to connect storage devices to a computer, which didn't offer the ability to infect and destroy the system.
USB wasn't intended for storage devices to begin with. It was meant for relatively simple/stupid peripherals like keyboards, mice and sound cards. If it only had stayed that way instead of trying to emulate real interfaces like Firewire, things would be perfectly safe. Sure, you could whip up a stick that acts as a keyboard, perhaps with its own remote control. But in that perfect world with no USB storage sticks, who would try and use it? Naah, real men would plug in keyboards they find lying on the parkin
Re: (Score:2)
To me, the whole auto-play thing is bizarre and ridiculous from any basic security standpoint. In high-security situations, they (USB drives) can/arguably-should be blocked whether physically or at the OS level.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:USB (Score:4)
That's because we have real security in place and we can easily handle trivial things like the use of flash drives. Your network administrator and IT department need to be fired and replaced with people who know what they are doing.
Where the parent works and where you work probably have drastically different security, privacy and regulatory requirements.
Re: (Score:3)
"Your network administrator and IT department need to be fired and replaced with people who know what they are doing."
You go into any casino talking that nonsense and the Gaming Commission of almost every state, if not the Feds, would utterly rape you in court and then bar you from ever working in that field ever again.
There are places where full physical security of the device is an absolute requirement, right down to every port being behind a physically-locked plate and literally every cable tied down and
Re: (Score:2)
"There are places where full physical security of the device is an absolute requirement, right down to every port being behind a physically-locked plate and literally every cable tied down and locked."
This certainly didn't protect Iran's centrifuge lab. Stuxnet was delivered to the lab on a memory stick. Just goes to show where there's a will there is always a way.
Another exploit (Score:1)
I've found another similar exploit.
If you pull on the flexible plastic tube that link the computer to the wall, the computer will abruptly shutdown without warning. Sometimes, you may even *corrupt* the file system, if you time it right! And Microsoft refuses to acknowledge this as a severe vulnerability! Crazy!
Strange (Score:3)
Just tried it (Score:5, Interesting)
Doesn't work, at least on a (since Jan 2018) unpatched Win7 Home Premium system. "The file or directory is corrupt and unreadable" when trying to access the drive even. Maybe I have to patch it?
Re: (Score:2)
Note that it was x86 Windows install, not sure if that has anything to do with it.
Re: (Score:1)
It was already patched via an update... Without credit to Tivadar.
Won't be fixed (Score:1)
even if the computer is in a locked state
I feel this bug won't be fixed by M$ because this is a very important feature for authorities. This is an intentional feature so TLA can just stick-in their USB toolkit and unlock any machines at will at checkpoints and airports.
Sorry, this is a secret feature and NOT A BUG.
Well ... (Score:2)
Well it is a way quick to turn off a Windows PC
Well makes for a great system lock
Well at least the screen looks scary, with that on the PC at Starbucks, no one will steal the laptop
I will be here all week, tip the waitresses
"unstated ability to get access to systems" (Score:2)
Date: September 28, 1999.
Weldon statement. [techlawjournal.com]
Concidence? (Score:1)
The full ar [zorinaq.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Linux
Not by default. At least my Debian system won't. I get an icon and then I've got to mount it manually. If I lock my screen/keyboard, plugging in a USB drive does nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Not impressed... (Score:2)
What is the point ? If I have physical access to the machine I can induce the equivalent of a BSOD by unplugging the fsck'n thing. Why bother with a USB stick to make it crash ? Seems like an exercise in stupidity. I've discovered that I can crash your computer even if locked if I can get physical access to it by picking it up off the shelf and throwing it to the floor. Rinse, repeat....
Re: (Score:2)
I think if you thought about it a while, you might find that if you wanted to do some damage, that thumb drive might allow you to walk in, plug in, BSOD, and walk out without destroying anything at the scene of the crime. Think about it.
I notice you didn't have a similar "This is no problem" for the social engineering aspect.
I know that it is fashionable to believe that Windows has no problems, but seems like it's taking denial these days to exonerate the Perfect OS.
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't unplugging the machine do the same thing ? I can't think of ANY OS that doesn't have 'problems', and I've worked on more than my fair share, from DOS/VSE, to OS/360, to VM/XA,, TMDS, OS/2, Windows, Unix, Linux, Solaris, and many others, classified as programming languages and/or OS's. The so called 'social engineering' aspect is beyond the hacking aspect. You can educate the ignorant, but stupid is forever, besides how do you socially engineer someone to put a USB stick with some code into a machin
Wait...What? (Score:2)
So physical access and social engineering aren't problems now?
Re: (Score:3)
Microsoft downgraded the bug's severity because exploiting it requires either physical access or social engineering (tricking the user).
So physical access and social engineering aren't problems now?
Theft and idiocy are not things that can be fixed with software updates.