Bug Windows Microsoft

Code Published for Triggering a BSOD on Windows Computers -- Even If They're Locked

Posted by EditorDavid from the crash-courses dept.
"A Romanian hardware expert has published proof-of-concept code on GitHub that will crash most Windows computers within seconds, even if the computer is in a locked state," writes BleepingComputer. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The code exploits a vulnerability in Microsoft's handling of NTFS filesystem images and was discovered by Marius Tivadar, a security researcher with Bitdefender. The expert's proof-of-concept code contains a malformed NTFS image that users can take and place on a USB thumb drive. Inserting this USB thumb drive in a Windows computer crashes the system within seconds, resulting in a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). "Auto-play is activated by default," Tivadar wrote in a PDF document detailing the bug and its impact...

Tivadar contacted Microsoft about the issue in July 2017, but published the PoC code today after the OS maker declined to classify the issue as a security bug. Microsoft downgraded the bug's severity because exploiting it requires either physical access or social engineering (tricking the user).

  • USB (Score:3)

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @05:50PM (#56520901)

    USB is problematic anyway. Where I worked if you inserted a flash drive into a computer it would lock you out and send an alert to security. Good way to get fired.

    • Pff what a joke. Where I worked if you inserted a flash drive into your computer they sent in Droidekas to exterminate everyone in the room.

  • Another exploit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've found another similar exploit.

    If you pull on the flexible plastic tube that link the computer to the wall, the computer will abruptly shutdown without warning. Sometimes, you may even *corrupt* the file system, if you time it right! And Microsoft refuses to acknowledge this as a severe vulnerability! Crazy!

  • Strange (Score:3)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @05:55PM (#56520921)
    That's strange. My computer always asks me what I want to do when I put a USB drive in, and I never changed the default.

  • Just tried it (Score:5, Interesting)

    by TheDarkener ( 198348 ) on Saturday April 28, 2018 @06:05PM (#56520975) Homepage

    Doesn't work, at least on a (since Jan 2018) unpatched Win7 Home Premium system. "The file or directory is corrupt and unreadable" when trying to access the drive even. Maybe I have to patch it?

    • Note that it was x86 Windows install, not sure if that has anything to do with it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It was already patched via an update... Without credit to Tivadar.

  • Won't be fixed (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    even if the computer is in a locked state

    I feel this bug won't be fixed by M$ because this is a very important feature for authorities. This is an intentional feature so TLA can just stick-in their USB toolkit and unlock any machines at will at checkpoints and airports.

    Sorry, this is a secret feature and NOT A BUG.

  • Well it is a way quick to turn off a Windows PC

    Well makes for a great system lock

    Well at least the screen looks scary, with that on the PC at Starbucks, no one will steal the laptop

    I will be here all week, tip the waitresses

  • Transcript of Internet Caucus Panel Discussion. [techlawjournal.com] Re: Administration's new encryption policy.
    Date: September 28, 1999.
    Weldon statement. [techlawjournal.com]

    Rep. Curt Weldon : Thank you. Let me see if I can liven things up here in the last couple of minutes of the luncheon. First of all, I apologize for being late. And I thank Bob and the members of the caucus for inviting me here.

    ...

    But the point is that when John Hamre briefed me, and gave me the three key points of this change, there are a lot of unanswered questions. He

  • Hmm, interesting... In 2013 a Windows kernel developer expressed his opinion about NTFS source code.

    Oh god, the NTFS code is a purple opium-fueled Victorian horror novel that uses global recursive locks and SEH for flow control. Let's write ReFs instead. (And hey, let's start by copying and pasting the NTFS source code and removing half the features! Then let's add checksums, because checksums are cool, right, and now with checksums we're just as good as ZFS? Right? And who needs quotas anyway?)

    The full ar [zorinaq.com]

  • What is the point ? If I have physical access to the machine I can induce the equivalent of a BSOD by unplugging the fsck'n thing. Why bother with a USB stick to make it crash ? Seems like an exercise in stupidity. I've discovered that I can crash your computer even if locked if I can get physical access to it by picking it up off the shelf and throwing it to the floor. Rinse, repeat....

    • What is the point ? If I have physical access to the machine I can induce the equivalent of a BSOD by unplugging the fsck'n thing. Why bother with a USB stick to make it crash ? Seems like an exercise in stupidity. I've discovered that I can crash your computer even if locked if I can get physical access to it by picking it up off the shelf and throwing it to the floor. Rinse, repeat....

      I think if you thought about it a while, you might find that if you wanted to do some damage, that thumb drive might allow you to walk in, plug in, BSOD, and walk out without destroying anything at the scene of the crime. Think about it.

      I notice you didn't have a similar "This is no problem" for the social engineering aspect.

      I know that it is fashionable to believe that Windows has no problems, but seems like it's taking denial these days to exonerate the Perfect OS.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Archfeld ( 6757 )

        Wouldn't unplugging the machine do the same thing ? I can't think of ANY OS that doesn't have 'problems', and I've worked on more than my fair share, from DOS/VSE, to OS/360, to VM/XA,, TMDS, OS/2, Windows, Unix, Linux, Solaris, and many others, classified as programming languages and/or OS's. The so called 'social engineering' aspect is beyond the hacking aspect. You can educate the ignorant, but stupid is forever, besides how do you socially engineer someone to put a USB stick with some code into a machin

  • Microsoft downgraded the bug's severity because exploiting it requires either physical access or social engineering (tricking the user).

    So physical access and social engineering aren't problems now?

    • Microsoft downgraded the bug's severity because exploiting it requires either physical access or social engineering (tricking the user).

      So physical access and social engineering aren't problems now?

      Theft and idiocy are not things that can be fixed with software updates.

