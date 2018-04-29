Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Military Transportation

The Pentagon's Ray Gun Can Stall Cars (defenseone.com) 103

Posted by EditorDavid from the Illudium-Q-36-Space-Modulator dept.
john of sparta quotes Defense One: The Defense Department's Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program, or JNLWD, is pushing ahead with a new direct energy weapon that uses high-powered microwaves to stop cars in their tracks without damaging the vehicle, its driver, or anyone else. The jammer works by targeting the car's engine control unit causing it to reboot over and over, stalling the engine. Like an invisible hand, the microwaves hold the car in place. "Anything that has electronics on it, these high-powered microwaves will affect," David Law, who leads JNLWD's technology division, said in March. "As long as the [radio] is on, it holds the vehicle stopped."
It weighs 400 pounds -- it's the size of a large copy machine -- and uses 300 kilowatts of power that's generated by a gasoline-powered turbine.

"To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."

The Pentagon's Ray Gun Can Stall Cars More | Reply

The Pentagon's Ray Gun Can Stall Cars

Comments Filter:

  • Won't damage the driver?? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by taylormc ( 926607 ) on Sunday April 29, 2018 @03:43AM (#56522397)
    ...with 300 KW of microwave energy? Good luck with starting a family after that.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by thesupraman ( 179040 )

      Ah, but its nice warm fuzzy AMERICAN microwave energy, not evil terrorist radiation.
      Its like the American laser 'defense' weapons that instead of burning out eyes, just gently exfoliate the facial skin in a loving caress.
      Because, you know, otherwise they would be illegal blinding weapons, against conventions the US signed.

      • a) Aren't cars made of metal shielding? Don't ECU's have shielding of their own?

        b) Don't they have people inside them? What happens when 300kW of microwave power hits the meat?

    • Yeah, this is why you short the field with something conductive with holes less than half the wavelength -- so, less than 12cm in this case. Or, were you confused as to why your microwave had a window with a bunch of little holes? ;) Also this tech is fucking old -- people have been stalling cars since the 1980s doing this using a conical lens on a magnatron (the magic box inside a microwave that does the microwaving). Most cars electronics are shielded though, so much of this is kind of worthless, now.

      • Most cars electronics are shielded though, so much of this is kind of worthless, now.

        They still need plenty of wires to penetrate the shielding. Of course, all the wires are EMI filtered, but only for normal levels of interference, not 300 kW aimed directly at the vehicle.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      300 K is power.... the *rate* of energy being expended. So if you use that power for a very short time, it's actually not much energy.

      People are, to a first approximation, a 20 kilo bag containing 40 liter of water. It takes roughly 168000 joules to raise the temperature of that water by 1 degree. So 168 kJ/300 kw == .56 seconds. So a 10 ms pulse, if delivered entirely into an average human body, would only raise the temperature of that body by one hundreths of a degree *averaged over the entire body

  • How about that Faraday's Cage tho? :)
    • That's when they pull out your gun and shoot your tires. Which they should have done in the first place anyway. Especially since they have big vehicle in front of you anyway (or at your side, or whatever).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        Yes, because bullets ricochetting into traffic along with a sudden flat tire or two, on a car controlled by a driver now in a state of panic - that's so much better than a car that just stalls and drifts to a halt.

      • That's when they pull out your gun and shoot your tires. Which they should have done in the first place anyway. Especially since they have big vehicle in front of you anyway (or at your side, or whatever).

        Depends, are we talking civilian/LEO use or military use. For the later, yeah, blow that shit to bits. For law enforcement, no, you do not shoot at a car regardless of whatever stupid shit we see on TV, not unless you have serious circumstances to save life and limb (yours or someone else.) Once the bullet leaves the barrel you have no control where it goes, but you almost certainly have the responsibility of what/who it hits accidentally or not.

        That's why there are things like spike strips and caltrops (

    • A car is not a Faraday cage. There are plenty of holes and gaps between panels.

  • UFO's (Score:1, Offtopic)

    by wolfheart111 ( 2496796 )
    "As long as the [radio] is on, it holds the vehicle stopped." Creepy

  • 1.) gasoline engine - carburator - passive tech works not very efficient but works, with manual choke

    weakness1: ignition coil, could get damaged
    weakness2: transistor based ignition - solution -> back to non-transistor based iginition

    but much less electronics.

    2.) diesel engine - inline fuel injection pump with passive spring "controlled" injectors
    no electrics at all

    Start it and it runs till its out of fuel.

    3.) yes K.I.T.T. had it long before this article.

    • Re:A solution: "very" old tech (Score:4, Interesting)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 ) <slashdot&worf,net> on Sunday April 29, 2018 @04:53AM (#56522543)

      passive tech works not very efficient but works, with manual choke

      For varying degrees of "works".

      It's not just efficiency, it's basically ease of operation. One of the big things about modern cars is they are "twist and go". You twist the key (or push the button nowadays) and the car goes. Doesn't matter if the engine is hot (vapor lock is not an issue), very cold, or any other thing, including poor fuel. You want it to go, it goes, and unless something is very wrong, it will go. (You can even shoot out cylinders and while it stalls the engine, you can have a V8 engine with 6 dead cylinders still barely run. It's not happy, but the computer is able to compensate and get you home, albiet slowly).

      Anyhow, did you wonder why it took 300kW to do it? It's because an ECU is very well shielded to begin with - the metal body of the car already is a great faraday cage. But the ECU is also encased in a metal body because it's a very challenging environment with a lot of stray RF caused by all the high voltages around.

      In fact, if you're willing to settle for post-millennium vehicles, disrupting the keyfob-car communications will generally be far easier - the windows in the passenger compartment don't generally block RF, and the signal levels are weak since keyfobs are powered by itty coin cell batteries with poor peak power performance, so they don't have much transmit power. (I had to replace the battery in my keyfob - it still measured 3V, while batteries that are generally dead used in PCs measure pretty damn close to 0.5V. Heck, even my watch which died suddenly had a battery that measured around 0.5V. No doubt the battery was low, so it couldn't supply the necessary power for the transmitter)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by burni2 ( 1643061 )

        For the twist and go I will install a carburator with auto-choke (passiv) and will put on a sticker into the window

        1.) Turn engine for 1,5s - then stop (to have fuel in the fuel hose - passive on engine fuel pump - tends to have a backflow to the tank)
        2.) Push gas pedal 3 Times (to trigger the accelerator pump to have enough fuel in intake)
        3.) start engine ... yeah I would not sell any cars.

        Btw. you might like this documentary especially Part2

        Part1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
        Part2: https://www.youtub [youtube.com]

  • Great use of public funds! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday April 29, 2018 @04:06AM (#56522449)

    Another technical achievement that can be defeated by aluminum foil. ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      Another technical achievement that can be defeated by aluminum foil. ;)

      So you're advocating walking around wearing a tin foil hat?

      Stylish!

  • My Austin Allegro is impervious to anything.

  • One question (Score:3)

    by mridoni ( 228377 ) on Sunday April 29, 2018 @04:30AM (#56522491)

    If you have to take along a 300kW gasoline-powered turbine and a copy machine-sized unit, isn't it easier to just throw this stuff in the path of the car you want to stop?

    • Really, I had this idea a very long time ago. You don't need the full 300kw power system if you use a pulsed maser instead of a constant broadcast. That means you can use some kind of storage system with a smaller input, such as an air-coil resonant tank, or a super-capacitor array. You just need to be able to deliver the 300kw on each pulse. It takes time for the ICM to reboot; you dont have to keep roasting its ground lanes with signal. You just have to make it malfunction and restart in a reasonable int

      • Re: One question (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        folks were making car-stalling microwave guns built from old microwave ovens and posting how-tos on the internet decades ago

    • If you have to take along a 300kW gasoline-powered turbine and a copy machine-sized unit, isn't it easier to just throw this stuff in the path of the car you want to stop?

      I suggest that would mean there wouldn't be an excuse to deploy microwave weapons within civilian populations.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think it's primary purpose is as a non-lethal way of stopping 3rd world suicide bombers from driving their IED-cars into US military convoys.

      (The other option is that they just assume the worst and fire .50-cal Gatling guns at any suspected vehicle. "This kills the crab.")

    • One word: Prototype.

  • I'll wait a year and get the hand held model on Banggood for $10
  • Law suits from the first person operating a target vehicle in that trial to get cancer can't be that far off.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by schwit1 ( 797399 )

      Good luck proving it was this microwave generator and not the thousands of other possible causes.

  • "To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."

    The person using it is not the attacker? So the attacker is the person being stopped...by the driver. Not the attacker driver, the driver who's deploying the device. Got it.

  • 300kW of microwave radiation, NOT dangerous? (Score:3)

    by carlhaagen ( 1021273 ) on Sunday April 29, 2018 @07:27AM (#56522827)
    If you'd be left with only your fertility taken from you after that you'd be lucky. It's fucking insanity and downright lies to label this power of EM aimed at a person as harmless.
  • If the tiny EMAG energy of a cellphone is supposed to cause brain cancer, how can 300kW blasted at you NOT do something deleterious??
  • and it was strong enough to mess with a car's magneto. Normally I would take this sort of thing with a grain of salt, but my great grandma saw it in action.

  • Sigh. (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    Gimme 300KW of directed energy from a gasoline-powered turbine, and I'd stop a car no problem at all.

    But this is just stupid.

    "To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."

    Sigh. Press button. Stinger drops in road. Problem solved without lots of stupid and dangerous ideas.

    And anything the military might want to attack that's not just a commercial car? Yeah, they'll shield the relevant parts against this from the first time you use it.

    Sometimes I really wonder just how

  • Nice that the manufacturers can guarantee no damage. My first thought was that a speeding criminal with no engine or steering might plough into somebody but they obviously have this covered. This being the US, it will only be used when bullets have failed anyway.

  • For sale: 1982 Mercedes-Benz 300SD. The fuel cutoff is vacuum-driven, and there are zero computers involved with the normal operation of the vehicle. It can even be pull-started (or bump started given a sufficiently large hill) in spite of the automatic transmission. The transmission is governed by a vacuum line and a cable so it doesn't need a computer either. Runs like a champ, but needs extensive cosmetic work like new paint and a good carpet cleaning. Located in Kelseyville, CA. $2500 OBO

  • Crashing the vehicle's control computer is good for attacking modern vehicles, but the fix is easy: just arrange for your tanks and trucks to use conventional, electro-mechanical ignition systems (as most of them still do outside the US and Western Europe, I bet). These war machines would all be immune to the microwaves. However, the drivers still would not be good prospects for parenthood afterward.

  • The internal combustion engine killing ray was a staple of 1920s and 30's pulp fiction super-science villains. It was a common trope in spy thrillers and detective stories. In those stories airplanes (the highest of high tech) were continually falling mysteriously out of the sky, brought down by the villain and his henchmen's engine freezing ray.

    If you think about it, the internal combustion engine in 1930 was newer to the general public than the computer is today. Before the model T in 1908 it was an ex

  • I hope the person in the car isn't using a pacemaker, or other electronic device for their survival...

Slashdot Top Deals

"Plastic gun. Ingenious. More coffee, please." -- The Phantom comics

Close