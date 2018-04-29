The Pentagon's Ray Gun Can Stall Cars (defenseone.com) 103
john of sparta quotes Defense One: The Defense Department's Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program, or JNLWD, is pushing ahead with a new direct energy weapon that uses high-powered microwaves to stop cars in their tracks without damaging the vehicle, its driver, or anyone else. The jammer works by targeting the car's engine control unit causing it to reboot over and over, stalling the engine. Like an invisible hand, the microwaves hold the car in place. "Anything that has electronics on it, these high-powered microwaves will affect," David Law, who leads JNLWD's technology division, said in March. "As long as the [radio] is on, it holds the vehicle stopped."
It weighs 400 pounds -- it's the size of a large copy machine -- and uses 300 kilowatts of power that's generated by a gasoline-powered turbine.
"To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."
Ah, but its nice warm fuzzy AMERICAN microwave energy, not evil terrorist radiation.
Its like the American laser 'defense' weapons that instead of burning out eyes, just gently exfoliate the facial skin in a loving caress.
Because, you know, otherwise they would be illegal blinding weapons, against conventions the US signed.
a) Aren't cars made of metal shielding? Don't ECU's have shielding of their own?
b) Don't they have people inside them? What happens when 300kW of microwave power hits the meat?
Most car bodies have a gaping hole in the front
Hole yes, gaping not so much. At 2.5GHz the wavelength is 12 cm, so the amount of energy that gets through will depend pretty heavily on the grille pattern.
Hmmm, lets see..
No, no mention of ionising energy anywhere that I can see, moron.
Perhaps I suggest you go stick your head in a 300kW microwave, and lets see what happens, shall we?
Boiling oil is also non ionising, perhaps you should take a swim.
Driver == meat (Score:2)
i think the point is that if it is not at 2.45GHz, then the impacts on water (and flesh) will be dramatically reduced. Microwave is a pretty broad spectrum.
Water absorption in the RF band is actually very wide. The reason that microwaves use 2.45 GHz is because that band is free for unlicensed use.
Microwaves are non-ionising, you backward fear mongering anti-scientific luddite. Get your head out of your ass and out of your bronze aged superstitions about magic wands and flying donkeys lol.
Did we ever work together?
:-)
Ship radio/radar can muck up a lot of things (Score:3)
Waiting in a port a few years ago I noticed that all my central locking had failed and the alarm was dead - had to manually open the car with the key (good luck trying that these days with so called smart keys). Luckily the car started and I could drive it away. Once parked out of the port everything was fine. Went back to the port a week later - exactly the same thing. I don't know if it was the radar or some high powered HF radio transmitter but whatever it was it nicely disabled my car systems.
I once encountered a distraught lady with exactly that problem: her smart fob's battery was dead and it wouldn't unlock her car. I asked for her keys, opened the door with the real key, and directed her to a Radio Shack.
Most cars electronics are shielded though, so much of this is kind of worthless, now.
They still need plenty of wires to penetrate the shielding. Of course, all the wires are EMI filtered, but only for normal levels of interference, not 300 kW aimed directly at the vehicle.
300 K is power.... the *rate* of energy being expended. So if you use that power for a very short time, it's actually not much energy.
People are, to a first approximation, a 20 kilo bag containing 40 liter of water. It takes roughly 168000 joules to raise the temperature of that water by 1 degree. So 168 kJ/300 kw ==
.56 seconds. So a 10 ms pulse, if delivered entirely into an average human body, would only raise the temperature of that body by one hundreths of a degree *averaged over the entire body
Cage? (Score:2)
Yes, because bullets ricochetting into traffic along with a sudden flat tire or two, on a car controlled by a driver now in a state of panic - that's so much better than a car that just stalls and drifts to a halt.
That's when they pull out your gun and shoot your tires. Which they should have done in the first place anyway. Especially since they have big vehicle in front of you anyway (or at your side, or whatever).
Depends, are we talking civilian/LEO use or military use. For the later, yeah, blow that shit to bits. For law enforcement, no, you do not shoot at a car regardless of whatever stupid shit we see on TV, not unless you have serious circumstances to save life and limb (yours or someone else.) Once the bullet leaves the barrel you have no control where it goes, but you almost certainly have the responsibility of what/who it hits accidentally or not.
That's why there are things like spike strips and caltrops (
A car is not a Faraday cage. There are plenty of holes and gaps between panels.
sure, but most car thieves and fleeing criminals/terrorists won't choose a "classic" vehicle for their getaway. I think the authorities will let those edge cases go.
UFO's (Score:1, Offtopic)
A solution: "very" old tech (Score:2)
1.) gasoline engine - carburator - passive tech works not very efficient but works, with manual choke
weakness1: ignition coil, could get damaged
weakness2: transistor based ignition - solution -> back to non-transistor based iginition
but much less electronics.
2.) diesel engine - inline fuel injection pump with passive spring "controlled" injectors
no electrics at all
Start it and it runs till its out of fuel.
3.) yes K.I.T.T. had it long before this article.
Re:A solution: "very" old tech (Score:4, Interesting)
For varying degrees of "works".
It's not just efficiency, it's basically ease of operation. One of the big things about modern cars is they are "twist and go". You twist the key (or push the button nowadays) and the car goes. Doesn't matter if the engine is hot (vapor lock is not an issue), very cold, or any other thing, including poor fuel. You want it to go, it goes, and unless something is very wrong, it will go. (You can even shoot out cylinders and while it stalls the engine, you can have a V8 engine with 6 dead cylinders still barely run. It's not happy, but the computer is able to compensate and get you home, albiet slowly).
Anyhow, did you wonder why it took 300kW to do it? It's because an ECU is very well shielded to begin with - the metal body of the car already is a great faraday cage. But the ECU is also encased in a metal body because it's a very challenging environment with a lot of stray RF caused by all the high voltages around.
In fact, if you're willing to settle for post-millennium vehicles, disrupting the keyfob-car communications will generally be far easier - the windows in the passenger compartment don't generally block RF, and the signal levels are weak since keyfobs are powered by itty coin cell batteries with poor peak power performance, so they don't have much transmit power. (I had to replace the battery in my keyfob - it still measured 3V, while batteries that are generally dead used in PCs measure pretty damn close to 0.5V. Heck, even my watch which died suddenly had a battery that measured around 0.5V. No doubt the battery was low, so it couldn't supply the necessary power for the transmitter)
For the twist and go I will install a carburator with auto-choke (passiv) and will put on a sticker into the window
1.) Turn engine for 1,5s - then stop (to have fuel in the fuel hose - passive on engine fuel pump - tends to have a backflow to the tank)
... yeah I would not sell any cars.
2.) Push gas pedal 3 Times (to trigger the accelerator pump to have enough fuel in intake)
3.) start engine
Btw. you might like this documentary especially Part2
Part1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Part2: https://www.youtub [youtube.com]
Great use of public funds! (Score:5, Funny)
Another technical achievement that can be defeated by aluminum foil.
;)
Another technical achievement that can be defeated by aluminum foil.
;)
So you're advocating walking around wearing a tin foil hat?
Stylish!
Got to look good while you're being a criminal.. How else are you going to make headlines.
Foil around the engine's control unit, obviously. How would a hat help in this situation?
Posting tired. I was trying to figure out how much microwave energy you would need to get through the steel car body to affect the ECU enough for foil to make a difference, for some reason the image just popped into my head when I was imagining being in a car with it being fired at me.
I think I'd consider wrapping my testicles in foil too and watch out for sparks.
Won't work on my car (Score:2)
My Austin Allegro is impervious to anything.
One question (Score:3)
If you have to take along a 300kW gasoline-powered turbine and a copy machine-sized unit, isn't it easier to just throw this stuff in the path of the car you want to stop?
Really, I had this idea a very long time ago. You don't need the full 300kw power system if you use a pulsed maser instead of a constant broadcast. That means you can use some kind of storage system with a smaller input, such as an air-coil resonant tank, or a super-capacitor array. You just need to be able to deliver the 300kw on each pulse. It takes time for the ICM to reboot; you dont have to keep roasting its ground lanes with signal. You just have to make it malfunction and restart in a reasonable int
folks were making car-stalling microwave guns built from old microwave ovens and posting how-tos on the internet decades ago
If you have to take along a 300kW gasoline-powered turbine and a copy machine-sized unit, isn't it easier to just throw this stuff in the path of the car you want to stop?
I suggest that would mean there wouldn't be an excuse to deploy microwave weapons within civilian populations.
I think it's primary purpose is as a non-lethal way of stopping 3rd world suicide bombers from driving their IED-cars into US military convoys.
(The other option is that they just assume the worst and fire
.50-cal Gatling guns at any suspected vehicle. "This kills the crab.")
One word: Prototype.
Wait a year (Score:2)
Law suits (Score:2)
Good luck proving it was this microwave generator and not the thousands of other possible causes.
Who is who? (Score:1)
"To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."
The person using it is not the attacker? So the attacker is the person being stopped...by the driver. Not the attacker driver, the driver who's deploying the device. Got it.
300kW of microwave radiation, NOT dangerous? (Score:3)
How can this be safe? (Score:2)
Guglielmo Marconi made this in the 1920s (Score:2)
Sigh. (Score:2)
Gimme 300KW of directed energy from a gasoline-powered turbine, and I'd stop a car no problem at all.
But this is just stupid.
"To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."
Sigh. Press button. Stinger drops in road. Problem solved without lots of stupid and dangerous ideas.
And anything the military might want to attack that's not just a commercial car? Yeah, they'll shield the relevant parts against this from the first time you use it.
Sometimes I really wonder just how
No damage? (Score:1)
FS: 1982 300SD (Score:2)
For sale: 1982 Mercedes-Benz 300SD. The fuel cutoff is vacuum-driven, and there are zero computers involved with the normal operation of the vehicle. It can even be pull-started (or bump started given a sufficiently large hill) in spite of the automatic transmission. The transmission is governed by a vacuum line and a cable so it doesn't need a computer either. Runs like a champ, but needs extensive cosmetic work like new paint and a good carpet cleaning. Located in Kelseyville, CA. $2500 OBO
Good for attacking NYC or LA (Score:1)
Crashing the vehicle's control computer is good for attacking modern vehicles, but the fix is easy: just arrange for your tanks and trucks to use conventional, electro-mechanical ignition systems (as most of them still do outside the US and Western Europe, I bet). These war machines would all be immune to the microwaves. However, the drivers still would not be good prospects for parenthood afterward.
Still waiting for my flying car... (Score:2)
The internal combustion engine killing ray was a staple of 1920s and 30's pulp fiction super-science villains. It was a common trope in spy thrillers and detective stories. In those stories airplanes (the highest of high tech) were continually falling mysteriously out of the sky, brought down by the villain and his henchmen's engine freezing ray.
If you think about it, the internal combustion engine in 1930 was newer to the general public than the computer is today. Before the model T in 1908 it was an ex
Non-lethal? (Score:1)