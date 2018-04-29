The Pentagon's Ray Gun Can Stall Cars (defenseone.com) 12
john of sparta quotes Defense One: The Defense Department's Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program, or JNLWD, is pushing ahead with a new direct energy weapon that uses high-powered microwaves to stop cars in their tracks without damaging the vehicle, its driver, or anyone else. The jammer works by targeting the car's engine control unit causing it to reboot over and over, stalling the engine. Like an invisible hand, the microwaves hold the car in place. "Anything that has electronics on it, these high-powered microwaves will affect," David Law, who leads JNLWD's technology division, said in March. "As long as the [radio] is on, it holds the vehicle stopped."
It weighs 400 pounds -- it's the size of a large copy machine -- and uses 300 kilowatts of power that's generated by a gasoline-powered turbine.
"To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."
It weighs 400 pounds -- it's the size of a large copy machine -- and uses 300 kilowatts of power that's generated by a gasoline-powered turbine.
"To deploy it, the driver would pull out in front of the attacker and turn it on."
Won't damage the driver?? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, but its nice warm fuzzy AMERICAN microwave energy, not evil terrorist radiation.
Its like the American laser 'defense' weapons that instead of burning out eyes, just gently exfoliate the facial skin in a loving caress.
Because, you know, otherwise they would be illegal blinding weapons, against conventions the US signed.
Cage? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
UFO's (Score:1)
A solution: "very" old tech (Score:2)
1.) gasoline engine - carburator - passive tech works not very efficient but works, with manual choke
weakness1: ignition coil, could get damaged
weakness2: transistor based ignition - solution -> back to non-transistor based iginition
but much less electronics.
2.) diesel engine - inline fuel injection pump with passive spring "controlled" injectors
no electrics at all
Start it and it runs till its out of fuel.
3.) yes K.I.T.T. had it long before this article.
Great use of public funds! (Score:2)
Another technical achievement that can be defeated by aluminum foil.
;)