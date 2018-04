Google Cofounder Sergey Brin Warns of AI's Dark Side

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has warned that the current boom in artificial intelligence has created a "technology renaissance" that contains many potential threats. In the company's annual Founders' Letter , the Alphabet president struck a note of caution. " The new spring in artificial intelligence is the most significant development in computing in my lifetime ," writes Brin. "Every month, there are stunning new applications and transformative new techniques." But, he adds, "such powerful tools also bring with them new questions and responsibilities." From a report: