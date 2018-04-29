Movements of Pedestrians and Vehicles in Inner-city Liverpool To Be Captured by Cameras and Smartphones To Help Local Council Map Potential Tweaks To Streets (smh.com.au) 11
Jacob Saulwick, reporting for The Sydney Morning Herald: The movement of pedestrians and vehicles in inner-city Liverpool will be captured by upgraded CCTV cameras and smartphones. The project, part-funded by the federal government's $50 million "Smart Cities" program, aims to help the local council map potential tweaks to streets and planning rules, in an area undergoing rapid development. "It gives us the opportunity to be more experimental in our CBD to get better outcomes for the people using it," the chief executive of Liverpool City Council, Kiersten Fishburn, said. The street grid of downtown Liverpool was laid out in 1827 by Robert Hoddle, who would go on to survey and plot Melbourne's distinctive grid. And Liverpool is changing fast, with a proposed local environment plan to allow denser and residential development around the inner city, as well as the opening of University of Wollongong and Western Sydney University campuses.
There's more tha one Liverpool (Score:1)
Originally thought it was the UK one, and got very confused until I saw the domain name and realised it was in AUS!
Captcha: specific
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don’t worry (Score:2)
They promise the cameras won’t be used for anything else.
Big Brother is watching you (Score:2)
No need for cameras. The same information should already be available from smartphone apps that are observing traffic patterns 24/7. This seems like another excuse to invade citizen privacy; to acquire specific information about each individual driver and pedestrian. Beijing leads the way in this intrusive technology.
My city police have mobile license plate cameras that record every license plate, whether parked or moving, as they patrol the streets. They've been doing that for a couple years now and they s
And When A Stray Cat Runs Across The CCTV (Score:2)