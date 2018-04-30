Twitter Sold Data Access To Cambridge Analytica-Linked Researcher (bloomberg.com) 21
Facebook is clearly the company most affected by the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal, but that doesn't leave other social networks completely unscathed. Bloomberg: Twitter sold data access to the Cambridge University academic who also obtained millions of Facebook users' information that was later passed to a political consulting firm without the users' consent. Aleksandr Kogan, who created a personality quiz on Facebook to harvest information later used by Cambridge Analytica, established his own commercial enterprise, Global Science Research (GSR). That firm was granted access to large-scale public Twitter data, covering months of posts, for one day in 2015, according to Twitter. "In 2015, GSR did have one-time API access to a random sample of public tweets from a five-month period from December 2014 to April 2015," Twitter said in a statement to Bloomberg. "Based on the recent reports, we conducted our own internal review and did not find any access to private data about people who use Twitter." The company has removed Cambridge Analytica and affiliated entities as advertisers. Twitter said GSR paid for the access; it provided no further details.
Re: Scandal (Score:1)
Exactly. The exact same company / tactic was used by Obama in 2012
...
Re: (Score:2)
The exact same company / tactic was used by Obama in 2012
...
Yes, but that was used to elect a black man, not a white one...
This Is My Shocked Face (Score:1)
:o
I still find it hilarious that Cambridge Analytica keeps getting raked over the coals. The collectors/aggregators of this information Facebook/Twitter/ChoicePoint are the real problems, at least after the stupid users.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OMG! (Score:2)
You mean companies with no discernable product other than the information their users share with them in exchange for free service sold that information to pay for the free service their users enjoy! Who could have seen this coming?
Reminds me of song... (Score:2)