On This Day 25 Years Ago, the Web Became Public Domain (popularmechanics.com) 26
On April 30, 1993, CERN -- the European Organization for Nuclear Research -- announced that it was putting a piece of software developed by one of its researchers, Tim Berners-Lee, into the public domain. That software was a "global computer networked information system" called the World Wide Web, and CERN's decision meant that anyone, anywhere, could run a website and do anything with it. From a report: While the proto-internet dates back to the 1960s, the World Wide Web as we know it had been invented four year earlier in 1989 by CERN employee Tim Berners-Lee. The internet at that point was growing in popularity among academic circles but still had limited mainstream utility. Scientists Robert Kahn and Vinton Cerf had developed Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol (TCP/IP), which allowed for easier transfer of information. But there was the fundamental problem of how to organize all that information.
In the late 80s, Berners-Lee suggested a web-like system of mangement, tied together by a series of what he called hyperlinks. In a proposal, Berners-Lee asked CERN management to "imagine, then, the references in this document all being associated with the network address of the thing to which they referred, so that while reading this document you could skip to them with a click of the mouse."
Four years later, the project was still growing. In January 1993, the first major web browser, known as MOSAIC, was released by the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. While there was a free version of MOSAIC, for-profit software companies purchased nonexclusive licenses to sell and support it. Licensing MOSAIC at the time cost $100,000 plus $5 each for any number of copies.
Mosaic installed and ran great under Win 3.11.
Was gonna say, my first experience with the World Wide Web was when a social club that I was a junior member of met at a university student union for a change, and one of the members of the club that was a student in the honors college took us over to the honors college computer lab to show it to us.
I think it was on a Windows for Workgroups 3.11 platform, but they were working on getting it going on a Sun machine that they had in the lab. CDE biatches!
I wish CERN would stop claiming credit for things they didn't do ('web'), and stick to claiming discovery of things that don't exist ('higgs').
And the world has never been more divided.
We licensed it to test our new web site that I don't think any customers even used until a couple of years later. The site was pretty crappy since I learned HTML from viewing the source on other sites, and it took me a lot of time so that was a huge waste of money.
I still remember Eternal September when Usenet as it had been basically died. It certainly wasn't perfect but it was a perfect beacon of light compared to the cesspool that it became.
The irony is this is being reported by on a paywalled site that doesn't work when using a host file to block ads.