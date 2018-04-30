Facebook Is Investigating a Claim That an Employee Used His Position To Stalk Women (vice.com) 60
Facebook is investigating a claim that an employee potentially used access granted by their job to stalk women online, the social media giant confirmed in a statement to Motherboard on Monday. From the report: "Although we can't comment on any individual personnel matters, we are aware of the situation and investigating," a Facebook spokesperson wrote in an email. The claim came from Jackie Stokes, founder of Spyglass Security, in a tweet posted Monday. "I've been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online. I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information?" Stokes' tweet read. In a follow-up tweet, Stokes wrote multiple senior Facebook employees had reached out over the claim. Stokes told Motherboard in a Twitter direct message that she provided the relevant details to Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief security officer.
Zuck is F***ed (Score:3, Funny)
Re: Zuck is F***ed (Score:1)
I thought thatâ(TM)s what Facebook was for.
Confused now
Re: (Score:1)
I'm sure snap chat was developed to induce girls to send revealing pictures of themselves that "disappeared" at the destination after a set period of time (but got squired away on Snap Chat's servers for later ogling by the admins)
wrong (Score:3)
also contact the FBI if across state lines, your state police if inside the side
Re:wrong (Score:4, Informative)
some bedtime reading for you, anon
http://victimsofcrime.org/our-... [victimsofcrime.org]
As if there were only one... (Score:1)
The only thing that would surprise me here to find out is if this person was actually one of them and not just their scapegoat.
It's not true! (Score:5, Funny)
I did not use my position to stalk women! One turned out to be a really effeminate man.
;)
Re:It's not true! (Score:4, Funny)
That didn't stop you from you from grabbing my ass.
Re: (Score:3)
That didn't stop you from you from grabbing my ass.
Stupid sexy Flanders! [youtube.com]
Shocked (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Shocked (Score:4)
I suggest burying something in your social media persona that normal users don't have access to which can tip you off to anyone who posses information they shouldn't. Works equally well for government types and pathetic stalkers alike.
Anyone surprised? (Score:3)
If this hasn't happened multiple times at Facebook I would be surprised.
The NSA had this kind of goings on back in the Bush years. Nothing new.
Re: (Score:1)
How much would you bet that the person they caught doing this was also previously tasked with fulfilling those requests for the NSA?
I don't believe this for a second... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
There's no WAY it's "an" employee.
LOL, I see what you did there...
Why is anybody surprised? I thought the initial motivating idea behind this social media thing being developed was to stalk women. After all, it was developed by a couple of college guys in their dorm room. What do you THINK they where up to? It sure wasn't loud drinking parties, at least not all the time... Somebody was developing code now and then and what could motivate a couple of college guys to do that?
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, this is the court of public opinion.. Normal rules of evidence don't apply here..
Hearsay of hearsay is admissible here! Forget protecting the accused's rights.
Re: (Score:2)
"Facebook is investigating a claim that an employee potentially used access granted by their job to stalk women online, the social media giant confirmed
..."
"Facebook is investigating" "confirmed": Facebook confirms that it investigates - fact.
" a claim that an employee potentially used access granted by their job to stalk women online": Claim - not fact.
So no we aren't. But now it gets _more_ complicated!
_We_ don't have to agree with things posted here.
_We_ don't have to believe what the blurb says.
_We_ do
"stalking" lol (Score:1)
"an" (Score:2)
Most of the users (Score:1)
Most of the users on Facebook use it to stalk other people.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure if troll or mentally disturbed creep...
Facebook founding feature (Score:2)
What the employees name Mark Zuckerberg?
I thought that was the entire point of FB.
Oooh (Score:1)
Today's Anti-Facebook news draws on previously unexplored territory.
Nice to see that this assassination is getting creative.