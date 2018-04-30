AI Is Being Used To Predict Gambling Behavior (theguardian.com) 17
"The gambling industry is increasingly using artificial intelligence to predict consumer habits and personalize promotions to keep gamblers hooked," reports The Guardian, citing industry insiders. "Current and former gambling industry employees have described how people's betting habits are scrutinized and modeled to manipulate their future behavior." From the report: Publicly, gambling executives boast of increasingly sophisticated advertising keeping people betting, while privately conceding that some are more susceptible to gambling addiction when bombarded with these type of bespoke ads and incentives. Gamblers' every click, page view and transaction is scientifically examined so that ads statistically more likely to work can be pushed through Google, Facebook and other platforms. Users unwittingly consent to the use of their data in ways they aren't aware of due to lengthy terms and conditions, enabling their information to legally be used in this way. Last August, the Guardian revealed the gambling industry uses third-party companies to harvest people's data, helping bookmakers and online casinos target people on low incomes and those who have stopped gambling. Despite condemnation from MPs, experts and campaigners, such practices remain an industry norm.
Actually, it isn't. See my post in the last thread. What is up with all of these "Al" stories? There is a lot in tech news that isn't being covered while every other story on the front page is about Al. Did I miss something?
The Linux users that used to be all over slashdot have moved to Phoronix, and with good reason.
All that is left now is this crap.
Yes. Tomorrow's article will be applying this "AI" to lootboxes.
Wow, not just examined, but SCIENTIFICALLY EXAMINED. With real science and stuff. The AI hype train is on the track!
And when true AI finally does arrive it'll be on the back of tens of thousands of machine learning systems that have come before it which have been trained to treat people like they're something to be harvested. We're well on the way to the matrix, although it won't be at the end of a marxist robotic revolution rather than an inevitable evolution.