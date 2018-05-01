UK Officials Will Summon Mark Zuckerberg To Testify if He Won't Do So Voluntarily (cnbc.com) 14
UK officials said Tuesday they will summon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Parliament the next time he's in British territory if he does not volunteer to do so. From a report: It would be the first governmental summons for Zuckerberg in the fallout of the Cambridge Analytica data leak and widespread concerns around user privacy. "It's worth noting that, while Mr. Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK Parliament, he will do so the next time he enters the country," Damian Collins, a member of the UK Parliament, wrote in a letter published Tuesday. "There are over 40 million Facebook users in the UK and they deserve to hear accurate answers from the company he created and whether it is able to keep their users' data safe," Collins wrote.
Summon? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
It's true that he can easily evade this if he wants to, although it is kinda embarrassing to be effectively barred from visiting a country because you don't want to answer questions about the scandals you presided over.
Considering how well he came off from the US hearings I think he might come. Our MPs are pretty tame really.
Turn-about is fair play, right? (Score:2)
He should just claim he has Asperger's and can't travel to England
When does it end? (Score:2)
Does Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Sweden each get a turn summoning a CEO for questions?
It's a big unrealistic to expect someone to visit every country in a timely manner. If they wish to speak with company representatives available in their respective region that's certainly reasonable and I'm sure can be arranged promptly.