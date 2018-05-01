Facebook Unveils Privacy Tool 'Clear History' (cnet.com) 31
Facebook is introducing a new privacy tool called "clear history," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday with a personal Facebook post. From a report: The tool will allow you to see information about the apps and websites you've interacted with, and you'll be able to clear this information from your account. The news came less within hours of the kickoff keynote at on Facebook's F8 developer conference, which is being held in San Jose. The mostly-annual conference began as a time for Facebook to announce major initiatives, such as its technology to connect user's accounts with websites around the web, as well as revamped designs for user's profile pages. In a statement, Zuckerberg said, "In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We're building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook -- what you've clicked on, websites you've visited, and so on."
It'll be a simple tool to clear your history (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
All cookies??? (Score:2)
Does anyone actually believe this is real? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
You have to keep pressing the button until the door closes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Know how every elevator has 'Door Close' button? That doesn't seem to actually be connected to anything, and therefore does nothing?
Is that anything like those bacon machines in the bathroom that always seem to be broken?
nope (Score:2)
It doesn't go far enough. Facebook, Intellius et al. need to be prohibited from collecting any data from anyone without an opt-in and controls as to what
they can collect and when.
Sorry, fuck off Zuck
Will a tracking cookie be needed... (Score:2)
This won't help anything (Score:2)
All your data has already been copied a thousand times to other companies. I doubt Facebook will be forcing them to delete their copies too.
So Facebook has a new tool? (Score:2)
So Facebook says they now have a new tool. What happened? Did they somehow figure out a way to replace Zuckerberg?