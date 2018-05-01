Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Privacy The Internet

Facebook Unveils Privacy Tool 'Clear History' (cnet.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Facebook is introducing a new privacy tool called "clear history," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday with a personal Facebook post. From a report: The tool will allow you to see information about the apps and websites you've interacted with, and you'll be able to clear this information from your account. The news came less within hours of the kickoff keynote at on Facebook's F8 developer conference, which is being held in San Jose. The mostly-annual conference began as a time for Facebook to announce major initiatives, such as its technology to connect user's accounts with websites around the web, as well as revamped designs for user's profile pages. In a statement, Zuckerberg said, "In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We're building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook -- what you've clicked on, websites you've visited, and so on."

Facebook Unveils Privacy Tool 'Clear History' More | Reply

Facebook Unveils Privacy Tool 'Clear History'

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Parts that positively cannot be assembled in improper order will be.

Close