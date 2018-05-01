Facebook Reaches Its Natural Conclusion As A Dating App (buzzfeed.com) 152
Facebook will soon include a dating feature in its service, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's F8 developer conference in San Jose Tuesday. From a report: The service will throw Facebook into a sphere it's long been adjacent to but never entered. The social network already has online dating's critical ingredient, a robust graph of people's connection, and services like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge have been built on top of it. Now, it's getting into the dating game itself.
"There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single, so clearly there's something to do here," Zuckerberg said. "Today, we are announcing a new set of features coming soon, around dating." The feature will be opt-in, and will not match users with people they're already friends with. Update: Facebook has clarified that married people too can use the dating service.
I can't use that (Score:3)
My wife's on facebook. jk
I know, I just went out with her.
I porked her. Hopefully before you did? Went out with her last Friday.
I porked her. Hopefully before you did? Went out with her last Friday.
That would explain the rash
No, the rash was already there Thursday.
Or are you talking about that thing that's starting to grow on the corner of her lip?
I wonder if you could hold Facebook responsible if they hooked you up with someone who then gave you an STD?
Like they would have to know that!
Perhaps they could even match people who are currently on bad dates, and redirect them to each other?
It annoys me. There are so many temptations out there and it's depressing how much easier we are making things like this. Messenger was bad enough.
I know I'm an old fuddy-duddy but it does make me sad.
It's real easy to delete messages in FB messenger. Even if you delete an SMS, it's easy to see who messaged who when the statement arrives.
Sure the NSA can possibly look at your old Facebook messages but not your average curious or specious wife/husband.
got a date with a hot Nigerian Princess.
did she want an advance in advance of your date?
No, it was too secure our fortune from her recently deceased father's gold mine in Africa. All she has to do, is go there, and prove we are married, and she can claim our riches.
I sent an extra $100,000 so she would ship me my gold instead of taking the chance she won't return to be the "able wife" she has promised. I'm smart enough to know she might just be using me!
creep date (Score:2)
This has the makings of some very creepy dating scenarios and introductions, like in the super market or stuck in traffic.
"Honk at the blue lexus if you want a date"
Guys will be making extensive use of the new Clear History button. [slashdot.org]
Coming soon: Precog Dating
Wear these clothes (Amazon link included), with this hairstyle (barber-bot configuration link included), stand at this spot (Google Maps link included) at this time (alarm setting link included), looking in this direction (Google Earth link included), and say to this person (Facebook link included) this phrase in this tone with this body language (Youtube link included).
First date guaranteed.
She's throwing warning flags faster than Starbucks throwing out black people!
How are you doing?
That's fast (Score:1)
In one sentence, you're one of "us", men. In the next you are one of "we", women.
First Rule Of Internet (Score:2)
In one sentence, you're one of "us", men. In the next you are one of "we", women.
There may be some confusion in his words, but I just use the First Rule of Internet: The person shitposting is always a man.
You're working from the assumption that women aren't getting come on messages on facebook already.
This (presumably) opt-in service will move looking for love types to a semi-walled off part of Facebook.
SMS is harder. An old flame would have to still have your number (assuming it never changed.)
Facebook gives easy access and also allows people enough of a window into your life to fake their way into looking like there is an emotional connection.
I can see it now.. (Score:2)
All kidding around aside.. most online dating is just fail, fail, fail to start with, and 'Facebook dating'? Seriously? It's too early in the week to facepalm this hard.
Facepalm is probably the main dating service they use.
I met my wife through an online dating website, 12 years go.
Re: (Score:2)
Hah, I wish!
All kidding around aside.. most online dating is just fail, fail, fail to start with, and 'Facebook dating'?
It depends on what you are looking for.
When my wife died, I got on POF. I had a lot of success meeting people who were also "looking for a serious relationship." The sad fact was that almost all of them just wanted a quick fun time (which is fine but choose that in your profile.) It was a very jading experience.
I found my current wife there, though.
All kidding around aside.. most online dating is just fail, fail, fail to start with, and 'Facebook dating'?
It depends on what you are looking for... I had a lot of success meeting people... I found my current wife there, though.
Right... it depends on your expectations. Online dating can also be good dating practice too. Years ago the dates I went on via online dating services made me more comfortable being on a date, asking good questions, interacting more positively, reading subtle cues, etc. I didn't find my soul mate online, but online dating wasn't a failure either because the experience gained by online dating helped when I met my wife [the typical way] through a mutual friend.
I had a lot of success meeting people who were also "looking for a serious relationship." The sad fact was that almost all of them just wanted a quick fun time
They were just being polite to you.
Met my GF on JDate.
Won't match with friends? (Score:2)
You should be able to opt into that, too. There's people on my friends list I don't know all that well.
You can just message them directly for a date if you're already friends, you don't need another app.
Why not match with friends? (Score:2)
If you already know someone and you have romantic feelings toward them maybe you could not be such soyboy and um say something?
Seriously you want "poke" someone on facebook because you are to afraid to speak to them?
I want to finger somebody on Facebook, but the Zuck hasn't implemented the ~/.plan file feature yet.
And.... (Score:1)
Facebook busted for human trafficking.
HA (Score:5, Insightful)
I always hated that so many popular dating apps decided they required a Facebook login. They desired all that extra data and, while I was willing to give a small company that info, I was not willing to give Facebook it.
Now they are all about to have their business destroyed by the behemoth they fed in their demand for a slightly easier login and extra non-dating related data.
Honestly, if you want to make your own business, only an idiot sets themselve up as totally dependent on one supplier. That makes you their middleman, nothing more.
I don't have mod points so I thought I'd just respond with my complete and total agreement with your glee for the exact reasons you mention.
:-)
Which dating apps require you to have a Facebook account?
Tinder did, for instance, but not anymore.
Bumble also used to do this, though now they allow a Facebook account with just a first name. There are others as well.
It's not just dating apps.
:(
Federated Login has its purposes - mostly in outsourcing some important security concerns. Would I trust a poorly written web site not to leak my password hash? Or to hash my password in the first place? No. Facebook is a bad example, but there are multiple options.
The new Safe (Score:2)
The reason all sorts of dating apps were using Facebook logins was to get access to your social graph, so could could tell if a match was known to someone you know, or perhaps connected more distantly... the idea being you could ask someone else about them, or at least be a little, more assured they were a somewhat normal person.
The interesting thing is, they were not (AFIK) ever sharing anyone's facebook account with anyone else. But if Facebook turns to dating it seems like they would, which I think wou
Coming soon (Score:5, Funny)
The Facebook Divorce app!
The Facebook Divorce app!
I suspect Facebook has been involved in enough divorces as it was.
"Will not match users with..." (Score:2)
... The feature will be opt-in, and will not match users with people they're already friends with.
Is that so? Sounds to me like maybe someone neglected to do their homework [google.com].
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Will it match users with people they've Facebook stalked? Asking for a friend.
Honest Question (Score:2)
Why, despite the number of folks posting submissions [slashdot.org] are we getting buzzfeed sourced articles with no submitter except msmash or BeauHD? Seriously - I had to go back two pages on the firehose feed to find any submitted articles except one AC submitted one.
... they have run out of cute ideas for buzfeed videos that even have a tenuous connection to reality, so are trying to arrange things such that they can make one about "10 Dead Tech Websites That Used To Rule The World, and The Greybeards That Died With Them"?
The firehose has been full of spam for years. Simple solution: only accounts with Excellent karma can post submissions to firehose. Gameable, but probably good enough.
The only good that can possibly come from this.. (Score:2)
Since Facebook is a "free" website you wont have a bunch of paid actors on the site stringing lonely people along trying to keep them subscribing to service.
Yeah, there's no bots on Facebook.
There's bots, and just like all other chat services since the beginning of AOL, and they will continue trying to lure people to other websites, but there is no financial incentive for the site owners themselves to deceive people the same way. Matchmaking is not Facebook's only purpose (unlike Match.com), and their business model is based on data mining, not direct subscriptions (at this point).
What difference does it make whether the bot is from Facebook or an outside platform? This new service would enable it.
a bunch of paid actors on the site stringing lonely people along trying to keep them subscribing to service.
I first ran into that kind of 'paid actors' on CompuServe back in about 1987. There were ostensibly female 'mods' who would socialize with you and kinda flirt.
This was back when connect time on CompuServe was about $12.00 per hour billed to your credit card. Oh, there was a modem pool that was 'half price' at six bucks an hour if you wanted to connect at 300 baud.
Actually (Score:2)
This could be useful. I was recently on okcupid (formerly the best of the bunch) and they seem to have lost their way.
They sent me an email proclaiming that I'd been liked, and received a message. Great!
Nothing in my inbox.
Re-read the message, and it explained that in order to see the message, I'd have to click through a bunch of random profiles and swipe, and that if I'd happened to have swiped the particular user who messaged me, then I'd get to see said message.
I thought it was a bug or scam.. but appa
I can imagine two reasons they might have done that.
One, it's more like Tinder which is their main competition these days.
Two, the biggest complaint I've heard about online dating has mostly been that women are absolutely inundated with messages and consequently barely respond to any of them so men never get any responses so they just spam every woman so women get inundated with messages and so on in a vicious cycle. If you can only see messages from people you also "like" (without first knowing that they l
I can imagine two reasons they might have done that. One, it's more like Tinder which is their main competition these days.
Aye; I'd read that... but to me it makes no sense. I chose okcupid over Tinder specifically because Tinder isn't very useful to me.
I can get laid any night of the week. I don't need some silly web site to facilitate. But meeting like-minded people / potential life partners - that's tough.
The best way for okcupid to acquire and retain users is to offer something that Tinder doesn't
No. (Score:1)
Really not what we meant by "fuck you", facebook...
This is all about making Facebook "sticky" (Score:5, Insightful)
Right now Facebook is fighting the #DeleteFacebook movement as trivial as that is in the grand scheme of things. Regardless, it still presents a threat. Thus Facebook has to come up with ways to make you less likely to move off their platform. Thus a dating app makes sense if you're single or "single." It will keep all that ad revenue on their platform or so they believe.
BTW, despite what they say, if Facebook thinks for one second that they can make a pile of money from quick hookups, they'll go there too.
Re: (Score:3)
#DeleteFacebook is pretty big problem for them actually. Us relics from the late 70s and early 80s probably are not going anywhere but the younger folks just might if enough of the chums also use something else like Signal or whatever.
Its also true that if FB is perceived negatively new people won't sign up when they reach teen/young adulthood. And FB absolutely has to show growth in the teen/ya market place otherwise the advertisers will leave and the investors will follow.
#deletefacebook might not cost
A lot of the Facebook deleters are going to Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, so big deal.
Something to do? (Score:3)
He says that as if it was a problem to be fixed.
Fuck you, Zuckerberg. No wait, I didn't mean it that way!
What can possibly go wrrong with this? (Score:3)
(sarcasm intended).
When kids that use facebook start getting recommended to other people as potential dates just because of a bad setting, they are going to be in sooooo much shit for this....
No more than underage users of dating sites who claim to be over 18. So long as facebook disallows under-18 profiles from opting into this, they can say it's a good-faith effort. Lawsuit averted.
Facebook morphing into Fuckbook? (Score:3)
Wonder how many people will use this feature as a quick "hookup"?
Yeah but... (Score:2)
This could end up reducing average time spent on facebook. People dating are generally not spending time on facebook at the same time. If your date IS spending lots of time on facebook during your date, there probably won't be another date.
Facebook Gains a Weakness (Score:2)
About time (Score:3)
Quite incredible (Score:2)
20 years ago many people thought it was a bit crazy to "meet people from the internet"
How many times does Facebook need to be exposed as a political manipulation tool and seller of your data to whomever pays?!
Fuck Facebook.
Dating Scam (Score:2)
The scam artists got my name on a list and I was still getting friend requests from complete female strangers with all the hallmarks of a dating scam (no mutual friends, too few friends, account opened too recent, no mutual interests, location too far away, etc)
Since then I have changed my account settings so that the only friend requests I can receive are from mutual friends, and only my friends c
Ashley Madison 2.0 (Score:1)
Online Whores (Score:2)
Next they'll be selling sex toys online.
All the more reason to quit FB.
Didn't myspace also go down this path during it's fall?
Hot or Not Y'All (Score:1)
Wasn't this the original purpose of Facebook?
When? (Score:2)
Yeah, that's a good idea (Score:2)
Facebook is exactly the place where you should put intimate details about you, knowing how trustworthy they proved to handle all the ordinary privacy information about you.
Goodbye Coffee Meets Bagel (Score:2)
Missed opportunity (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
APK, I like the cut of your jib. Don't let anyone spread lies about you.
[Listen you guys (especially you dirty little fucks), you wanna come after APK, you'll have to come through me to do it.]
Slow news week?
No, it's part of my new anti-cyberbullying campaign. I've been appointed the Ambassador to Slashdot as part of the First Lady's efforts to combat online bullying.
http://www.foxnews.com/politic... [foxnews.com]
I just figured he has a couple hotkeys configured to insert HTML tags?
Why, do you think he used an Arduino and Delphi to make a MIDI interface to some foot pedals that convert the stomping of his feet to the proper text format in real time?
Why, do you think he used an Arduino and Delphi to make a MIDI interface to some foot pedals that convert the stomping of his feet to the proper text format in real time?
I don't know why, but I actually LOL'd at that.